Erling Haaland in the Champions League: Scoring record, opponents, how he compares to Ronaldo, Messi, Mbappé

Wednesday 5 October 2022

Erling Haaland is only 22, but the Manchester City forward has been rewriting the UEFA Champions League record books since he announced himself with a first-half hat-trick on his debut. UEFA.com takes stock.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland after scoring against former club Dortmund
Manchester City's Erling Haaland after scoring against former club Dortmund Manchester City FC via Getty Ima

Haaland in the Champions League

Overall
Games: 22
Goals: 28
Mins per goal: 59 mins 30 secs (1,667 total)

By club
Salzburg: 6 games, 8 goals
Dortmund: 13 games, 15 goals
Man City: 3 games, 5 goals

After just three and a bit seasons, Erling Haaland has already scored more goals than all but 28 players in Champions League history. His Matchday 3 double against Copenhagen took him ahead of Rivaldo and Luis Suárez.

Star strikers at 20-game mark

Erling Haaland – 25 goals
Harry Kane – 15 goals
Kylian Mbappé – 12 goals
Karim Benzema – 12 goals
Robert Lewandowski – 11 goals
Lionel Messi – 8 goals
Cristiano Ronaldo – 0 goals

It took Haaland 14 games to surpass Ole Gunnar Solskjær (19 in 77) as Norway's top-scoring Champions League player.﻿

How Haaland's goals have come

Left foot: 20
Right foot: 5
Headers: 3

Haaland has taken three (left-footed) penalties in the competition and scored them all.

Haaland: Every Dortmund Champions League goal

Which clubs has Haaland scored against?

• Haaland has faced 13 different teams in the Champions League and scored against 11 of them – only Ajax and Manchester City successfully kept him out back when he was at Dortmund. Eight of his goals have come against Belgian opposition while Sevilla alone have shipped six in three outings.

Opponents by clubGamesGoals
Ajax10
Beşiktaş23
Club Brugge
24
Copenhagen12
Dortmund11
Genk24
Lazio11
Liverpool21
Man City20
Napoli23
Paris22
Sevilla36
Zenit11
TOTAL2126

When Haaland has scored his UEFA competition goals

• Haaland's goals have been spread relatively evenly across both halves so far, but opposition managers should note that he gets stronger as they wear on. He is most dangerous in the 66-75 minute slot.

TimeGoals
0–102
11–203
21–302
31–404
41 to half-time4
First half15
46–551
56–652
66–755
76–853
85 to full time2
Second half13
TOTAL26

Haaland's full Champions League match log

2019/20 (Salzburg/Dortmund)
17/09/2019 Salzburg 6-2 Genk ⚽⚽⚽
02/10/2019 Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg
23/10/2019 Salzburg 2-3 Napoli ⚽⚽
05/11/2019 Napoli 1-1 Salzburg
27/11/2019 Salzburg 1-4 Genk
10/12/2019 Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool
18/02/2020 Dortmund 2-1 Paris ⚽⚽
11/03/2020 Paris 2-0 Dortmund

2020/21 (Dortmund)
20/10/2020 Lazio 3-1 Dortmund
28/10/2020 Dortmund 2-0 Zenit
04/11/2020 Club Brugge 0-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
24/11/2020 Dortmund 3-0 Club Brugge ⚽⚽
17/02/2021 Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund ⚽⚽
09/03/2021 Dortmund 2-2 Sevilla ⚽⚽
06/04/2021 Man City 2-1 Dortmund
14/04/2021 Dortmund 1-2 Man City

2021/22 (Dortmund)
15/09/2021 Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund
19/10/2021 Ajax 4-0 Dortmund
07/12/2021 Dortmund 5-0 Beşiktaş ⚽⚽

2022/23 (Man City)
06/09/2022 Sevilla 0-4 Man City ⚽⚽
14/09/2022 Man City 2-1 Dortmund
05/10/2022 Man City 5-0 Copenhagen ⚽⚽

Haaland's stunning Man City winner

