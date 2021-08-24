Champions League qualifying: Benfica, Malmö, Young Boys through
Tuesday 24 August 2021
Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys went through to the group stage on Tuesday with the other three play-offs ending on Wednesday.
The second legs of all six UEFA Champions League play-off ties are being played this week, with Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys going through on Tuesday and Wednesday's three return fixtures set to decide the last spots in Thursday's group stage draw.
Benfica, Malmö and Young Boys all held leads as they travelled to Tuesday's second legs and all indeed narrowly progressed. In Wednesday's action, Sheriff hope to become the first Moldovan club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage as they defend a 3-0 advantage at Dinamo Zageb, with Shakhtar Donetsk and Salzburg also ahead in their ties.
Play-off second legs
Tuesday 24 August
Ferencváros 2-3 Young Boys (agg: 4-6)
Ludogorets 2-1 Malmö (agg: 2-3)
PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Benfica (agg: 1-2)
Wednesday 25 August
Brøndby vs Salzburg
Dinamo Zagreb vs Sheriff
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Monaco
All matches kick off at 21:00 CET. Winners advance to the UEFA Champions League group stage; all losing sides move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Play-off first legs
Wednesday 18 August
Young Boys 3-2 Ferencváros
Malmö 2-0 Ludogorets
Benfica 2-1 PSV Eindhoven
Tuesday 17 August
Salzburg 2-1 Brøndby
Sheriff 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Monaco 0-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
COMPLETED ROUNDS
Third qualifying round
Second legs (league path)
Tuesday 10 August
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Genk (agg: 4-2)
Midtjylland 0-1 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 0-4)
Monaco 3-1 Sparta Praha (agg: 5-1)
Benfica 2-0 Spartak Moskva (agg: 4-0)
Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing sides in the league path move into the UEFA Europa League group stage.
Second legs (champions path)
Tuesday 10 August
Slavia Praha 1-0 Ferencváros (agg: 1-2)
Sheriff 1-0 Crvena zvezda (agg: 2-1)
Young Boys 3-1 CFR Cluj (agg: 4-2)
Ludogorets 2-2 Olympiacos (aet, agg: 3-3, Ludogorets win 4-1 on pens)
Rangers 1-2 Malmö (agg: 2-4)
Legia Warszawa 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 1-2)
Winning teams progress to the play-offs. Losing teams in the champions path enter the UEFA Europa League play-offs, from which the winners reach the UEFA Europa League group stage and the losers transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.
First legs (league path)
Tuesday 3 August
PSV Eindhoven 3-0 Midtjylland
Genk 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Sparta Praha 0-2 Monaco
Wednesday 4 August
Spartak Moskva 0-2 Benfica
First legs (champions path)
Tuesday 3 August
CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys
Olympiacos 1-1 Ludogorets
Crvena zvezda 1-1 Sheriff
Malmö 2-1 Rangers
Wednesday 4 August
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Legia Warszawa
Ferencváros 2-0 Slavia Praha
Second qualifying round
Second legs (champions path)
Wednesday 28 July
Neftçi 0-1 Olympiacos (agg: 0-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1 Alashkert (agg: 4-1)
CFR Cluj 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps (agg: 4-1)
Ludogorets 3-1 Mura (agg: 3-1)
Young Boys 3-2 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 3-2)
Crvena zvezda 5-0 Kairat Almaty (agg: 6-2)
Tuesday 27 July
Omonoia 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 0-3)
HJK Helsinki 2-2 Malmö (agg: 3-4)
Flora Tallinn 0-1 Legia Warszawa (agg: 1-3)
Žalgiris Vilnius 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-5)
Second legs (league path)
Wednesday 28 July
Midtjylland 2-1 Celtic (aet, agg: 3-2)
Galatasaray 1-2 PSV Eindhoven (agg: 2-7)
Sparta Praha 2-0 Rapid Wien (agg: 3-2)
Teams eliminated from the league path transferred to the UEFA Europa League main path third qualifying round, while teams eliminated from the champions path transferred to the UEFA Europa League champions path third qualifying round.
First legs (league path)
Wednesday 21 July
PSV Eindhoven 5-1 Galatasaray
Tuesday 20 July
Rapid Wien 2-1 Sparta Praha
Celtic 1-1 Midtjylland
First legs (champions path)
Wednesday 21 July
Kairat Almaty 2-1 Crvena zvezda
Malmö 2-1 HJK Helsinki
Mura 0-0 Ludogorets
Slovan Bratislava 0-0 Young Boys
Olympiacos 1-0 Neftçi
Legia Warszawa 2-1 Flora Tallinn
Tuesday 20 July
Alashkert 0-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Lincoln Red Imps 1-2 CFR Cluj
Ferencváros 2-0 Žalgiris Vilnius
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Omonoia
First qualifying round
Second legs
Wednesday 14 July
Kairat Almaty 2-0 Maccabi Haifa (agg: 3-1)
Alashkert 1-0 Connah's Quay Nomads (aet, agg: 3-2)
Neftçi 2-1 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 4-2)
Legia Warszawa 2-0 Bodø/Glimt (agg: 5-2)
Tuesday 13 July
Hibernians 0-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 0-5)
Riga FC 1-1 Malmö (agg: 1-2)
Lincoln Red Imps 5-0 Fola Esch (agg: 7-2)
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-0 Teuta (agg: 5-0)
Prishtina 1-3 Ferencváros (agg: 1-6)
Mura 5-0 Shkëndija (agg: 6-0)
Borac Banja Luka 2-1 CFR Cluj (aet, agg: 3-4)
Budućnost Podgorica 0-4 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-7)
Linfield 1-2 Žalgiris Vilnius (agg: 2-5)
Shamrock Rovers 2-1 Slovan Bratislava (agg: 2-3)
Shakhtyor Soligorsk 0-1 Ludogorets (agg: 0-2)
Valur 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb (agg: 2-5)
Sixteen sides successfully navigated the first qualifying round. CFR Cluj benefited from the recent abolition of the away goals rule as they beat Borac Banja Luka in extra time. Similarly, Alashkert pipped Connah's Quay Nomads in extra time, which they would not have required with the away goals metric.
Defeated teams progress to the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round (Shamrock Rovers receive a bye to the third qualifying round following a one-off draw required to balance the access list).
First legs
Wednesday 7 July
Dinamo Tbilisi 1-2 Neftçi
Bodø/Glimt 2-3 Legia Warszawa
Slovan Bratislava 2-0 Shamrock Rovers
Ludogorets 1-0 Shakhtyor Soligorsk
Maccabi Haifa 1-1 Kairat Almaty
Teuta 0-4 Sheriff Tiraspol
Malmö 1-0 Riga FC
Dinamo Zagreb 3-2 Valur
Connah's Quay Nomads 2-2 Alashkert
Tuesday 6 July
HJK Helsinki 3-1 Budućnost Podgorica
Flora Tallinn 2-0 Hibernians
Ferencváros 3-0 Prishtina
Žalgiris Vilnius 3-1 Linfield
Fola Esch 2-2 Lincoln Red Imps
Shkëndija 0-1 Mura
CFR Cluj 3-1 Borac Banja Luka
Preliminary round
Final: Friday 25 June
Prishtina 2-0 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Elbasan)
Inter Escaldes face whoever loses the first qualifying round tie between Teuta or Sheriff in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Semi-finals: Tuesday 22 June
Folgore 0-2 Prishtina (Elbasan)
Folgore face Hibernians in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
HB Tórshavn 0-1 Inter Club d'Escaldes (Durres)
HB face Budućnost Podgorica in the UEFA Europa Conference League champions path second qualifying round on 22 and 29 July.
Special COVID rules
Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.
In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.