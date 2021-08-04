UEFA Champions League group stage draw: all you need to know

When is the draw?

The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 26 August. It is being held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

Twenty-six teams have qualified automatically for the group stage:

Atlético reach the group stage as Spanish champions Getty Images

ESP: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

ENG: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

GER: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg

ITA: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

FRA: LOSC, Paris

POR: Sporting CP, Porto

RUS: Zenit

BEL: Club Brugge

UKR: Dynamo Kyiv

NED: Ajax

TUR: Beşiktaş

The final six group stage berths will be decided via the play-offs.

Did you know? Cristiano Ronaldo is set to overtake Iker Casillas as the all-time UEFA Champions League appearance-maker during the 2021/22 group stage. Check out the full list.

How does the draw work?

The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

2021 final highlights: Man. City 0-1 Chelsea

In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of associations with four (or more) representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences and will be confirmed ahead of the draw ceremony.

Do we know the draw pots?

These will be confirmed before the draw.

When are the group stage games?

The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated following the draw. The dates are as follows:

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December



What about the 2020/21 award winners?

The following award winners will also be announced during the course of the draw ceremony:

Robert Lewandowski: Men's Player of the Year 2019/20

UEFA Men's Player of the Year

UEFA Women's Player of the Year

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year

Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Forward of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season

Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season

Forward of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season