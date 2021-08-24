UEFA Champions League group stage draw: all you need to know
Tuesday 24 August 2021
When is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw? Who’s involved? How does it work? What award winners are being announced during the ceremony?
When is the draw?
The 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 26 August. It is being held in Istanbul, Turkey and will be streamed live on UEFA.com. Special guests Branislav Ivanović and Michael Essien will assist with the draw.
Who is involved in the draw?
Twenty-six teams have qualified automatically for the group stage:
ESP: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal
ENG: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea
GER: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg
ITA: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus
FRA: LOSC, Paris
POR: Sporting CP, Porto
RUS: Zenit
BEL: Club Brugge
UKR: Dynamo Kyiv
NED: Ajax
TUR: Beşiktaş
The final six group stage berths will be decided via the play-offs.
Did you know?
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to overtake Iker Casillas as the all-time UEFA Champions League appearance-maker during the 2021/22 group stage. Check out the full list.
How does the draw work?
The teams will be split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and the champions of the six highest-ranked nations who did not qualify via one of the 2020/21 continental titles; Pots 2 to 4 will be determined by the club coefficient rankings.
No team can play a side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.
In the case of associations with two representatives, clubs will be paired in order to split their matches between Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the case of associations with four (or more) representatives, two pairings will be made. These pairings are to be based on TV audiences and will be confirmed ahead of the draw ceremony.
Do we know the draw pots?
These will be confirmed before the draw.
When are the group stage games?
The full fixture list for the group stage will be communicated following the draw. The dates are as follows:
Matchday 1: 14/15 September
Matchday 2: 28/29 September
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December
What about the 2020/21 award winners?
The following award winners will also be announced during the course of the draw ceremony:
UEFA Men's Player of the Year
UEFA Women's Player of the Year
UEFA Men's Coach of the Year
UEFA Women's Coach of the Year
Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season
Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season
Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season
Forward of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League season
Goalkeeper of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season
Defender of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season
Midfielder of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season
Forward of the 2020/21 UEFA Women's Champions League season
2022 Champions League final
The 2021/22 campaign will conclude on Saturday 28 May, with the final set to take place at the Saint Petersburg Stadium in Russia.