Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed

The pots have been confirmed for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET on Thursday 26 August.

Chelsea (ENG) 98.000

Villarreal (ESP) 63.000

Bayern (GER) 134.000

Manchester City (ENG) 125.000

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 115.000

Inter Milan (ITA) 53.000

Sporting CP (POR) 45.500

LOSC Lille (FRA) 14.000

Real Madrid (ESP) 127.000

Barcelona (ESP) 122.000

Juventus (ITA) 120.000

Manchester United (ENG) 113.000

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 113.000

Liverpool (ENG) 101.000

Sevilla (ESP) 98.000

Borussia Dortmund (GER)﻿ 90.000

Porto (POR) 87.000

Ajax (NED) 82.500

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 79.000

Leipzig (GER) 66.000

Salzburg (AUT) 59.000

Benfica (POR) 58.000

Atalanta (ITA) 50.500

Zenit (RUS) 50.000

Beşiktaş (TUR) 49.000

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 47.000

Club Brugge (BEL) 35.500

Young Boys (SUI) 35.000

AC Milan (ITA) 31.000

Malmö (SWE) 18.500

Wolfsburg (GER) 14.714

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) 14.500

Which clubs are paired?

To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:

A Chelsea & Manchester City

B Atlético de Madrid & Sevilla

C Inter & Juventus

D Bayern & Dortmund

E LOSC Lille & Paris Saint-Germain

F Real Madrid & Barcelona

G Man. United & Liverpool

H Porto & Benfica

I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv

J Leipzig & Wolfsburg

K Atalanta & AC Milan

Group stage match dates

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December