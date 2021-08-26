Champions League group stage draw pots confirmed
Thursday 26 August 2021
The draw pots have been confirmed for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.
The pots have been confirmed for the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League group stage draw, which will be streamed live on UEFA.com from 18:00 CET on Thursday 26 August.Follow the draw live
Pot 1
Chelsea (ENG) 98.000
Villarreal (ESP) 63.000
Bayern (GER) 134.000
Manchester City (ENG) 125.000
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 115.000
Inter Milan (ITA) 53.000
Sporting CP (POR) 45.500
LOSC Lille (FRA) 14.000
Pot 2
Real Madrid (ESP) 127.000
Barcelona (ESP) 122.000
Juventus (ITA) 120.000
Manchester United (ENG) 113.000
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 113.000
Liverpool (ENG) 101.000
Sevilla (ESP) 98.000
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 90.000
Pot 3
Porto (POR) 87.000
Ajax (NED) 82.500
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 79.000
Leipzig (GER) 66.000
Salzburg (AUT) 59.000
Benfica (POR) 58.000
Atalanta (ITA) 50.500
Zenit (RUS) 50.000
Pot 4
Beşiktaş (TUR) 49.000
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) 47.000
Club Brugge (BEL) 35.500
Young Boys (SUI) 35.000
AC Milan (ITA) 31.000
Malmö (SWE) 18.500
Wolfsburg (GER) 14.714
Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) 14.500
Which clubs are paired?
To ensure that paired clubs from the same country play on separate days where possible, the eight groups will be distinguished by colour: Groups A to D will be red and Groups E to H will be blue. When a paired club is drawn, for example, in one of the red groups (A, B, C or D), the other paired club – once it has been drawn – will automatically be assigned to one of the four blue groups (E, F, G or H). The pairings are as follows:
A Chelsea & Manchester City
B Atlético de Madrid & Sevilla
C Inter & Juventus
D Bayern & Dortmund
E LOSC Lille & Paris Saint-Germain
F Real Madrid & Barcelona
G Man. United & Liverpool
H Porto & Benfica
I Shakhtar & Dynamo Kyiv
J Leipzig & Wolfsburg
K Atalanta & AC Milan
Group stage match dates
Matchday 1: 14/15 September
Matchday 2: 28/29 September
Matchday 3: 19/20 October
Matchday 4: 2/3 November
Matchday 5: 23/24 November
Matchday 6: 7/8 December