Champions League possible line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.



Wednesday 15 September

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish

Out: Steffen (illness)﻿

Doubtful: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Simakan, Angeliño; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Olmo, Nkunku; André Silva

Out: Halstenberg (ankle), Saracchi (knee)﻿

Doubtful: none

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Nsoki, Sobol; Vanaken, Rits, Vormer; Lang, Sowah, De Ketelaere

Out: Balanta (hip)

Doubtful: Izquierdo (knee), Wesley (knee)﻿

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembé, Diallo; Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Out: Di María (suspended), Gueye (suspended), Kurzawa (adductor), Verratti (knee), Ramos (calf)

Doubtful: Dagba (ankle)

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Suárez, Griezmann

Out: Savić (suspended)

Doubtful: none

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Manafá; Corona, Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Otávio; Diaz, Taremi

Out: Marchesín (knee)

Doubtful: none

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané

Out: Elliott (ankle), Firmino (thigh), N Williams (ankle)

Doubtful: Minamino (thigh)﻿

AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo Hernández; Bennacer, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Rebić

Out: Krunić (calf), Ibrahimović (achilles), Bakayoko (muscle)



Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Montero, Welinton, N’Sakala; Souza, Hutchinson, Pjanić, Ghezzal, Larin; Batshuayi

Out: Vida (heel)

Doubtful: Cengiz Umut Meraş (unspecified), Alex Teixeira (muscle)﻿

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel; Dahoud, Bellingham; Reus; Haaland, Malen

Out: Can (thigh), Coulibaly (knee), Hazard (ankle), Morey (knee), Schmelzer (knee), Schulz (thigh), Tigges (thigh), Zagadou (knee)

Doubtful: Reyna (thigh)

Sporting CP: Adán; Esgaio, Neto, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Vinagre; Jovane, Paulinho, Nuno Santos

Out: Coates (suspended), Pote (knee)

Doubtful: Gonçalo Inácio (muscular)

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Blind, Tagliafico; Gravenberch, Klaassen, Álvarez; Berghuis, Haller, Tadić

Out: Kudus (ankle), Klaiber (knee)

Doubtful: Klaassen (groin), Stekelenburg (groin)﻿

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yansane

Out: Belousov (knee)

Doubtful: Kyabou (fitness)﻿

Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov; Dodô, Vitão, Marlon, Matviyenko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Pedrinho, Fernando; Traoré

Out: Trubin (knee), Júnior Moraes (knee), Solomon (personal)

Doubtful: none

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro

Out: Sensi (knee)

Doubtful: Bastoni (thigh)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Gutiérrez; Valverde, Casemiro, Modrić; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicíus

Out: Kroos (groin), Ceballos (ankle), Marcelo (rested), Mendy (fitness), Bale (muscle strain)

Doubtful: none