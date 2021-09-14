Champions League possible line-ups and team news
Tuesday 14 September 2021
Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Wednesday line-ups.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group stage games.
We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.Play Fantasy Football!
Wednesday 15 September
Manchester City vs Leipzig
Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish
Out: Steffen (illness)
Doubtful: none
Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Simakan, Angeliño; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Olmo, Nkunku; André Silva
Out: Halstenberg (ankle), Saracchi (knee)
Doubtful: none
Club Brugge vs Paris
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Nsoki, Sobol; Vanaken, Rits, Vormer; Lang, Sowah, De Ketelaere
Out: Balanta (hip)
Doubtful: Izquierdo (knee), Wesley (knee)
Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembé, Diallo; Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Di María (suspended), Gueye (suspended), Kurzawa (adductor), Verratti (knee), Ramos (calf)
Doubtful: Dagba (ankle)
Atlético de Madrid vs Porto
Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Suárez, Griezmann
Out: Savić (suspended)
Doubtful: none
Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Manafá; Corona, Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Otávio; Diaz, Taremi
Out: Marchesín (knee)
Doubtful: none
Liverpool vs AC Milan
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: Elliott (ankle), Firmino (thigh), N Williams (ankle)
Doubtful: Minamino (thigh)
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo Hernández; Bennacer, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Rebić
Out: Krunić (calf), Ibrahimović (achilles), Bakayoko (muscle)
Beşiktaş vs Dortmund
Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Montero, Welinton, N’Sakala; Souza, Hutchinson, Pjanić, Ghezzal, Larin; Batshuayi
Out: Vida (heel)
Doubtful: Cengiz Umut Meraş (unspecified), Alex Teixeira (muscle)
Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel; Dahoud, Bellingham; Reus; Haaland, Malen
Out: Can (thigh), Coulibaly (knee), Hazard (ankle), Morey (knee), Schmelzer (knee), Schulz (thigh), Tigges (thigh), Zagadou (knee)
Doubtful: Reyna (thigh)
Sporting CP vs Ajax
Sporting CP: Adán; Esgaio, Neto, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Vinagre; Jovane, Paulinho, Nuno Santos
Out: Coates (suspended), Pote (knee)
Doubtful: Gonçalo Inácio (muscular)
Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Blind, Tagliafico; Gravenberch, Klaassen, Álvarez; Berghuis, Haller, Tadić
Out: Kudus (ankle), Klaiber (knee)
Doubtful: Klaassen (groin), Stekelenburg (groin)
Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yansane
Out: Belousov (knee)
Doubtful: Kyabou (fitness)
Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov; Dodô, Vitão, Marlon, Matviyenko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Pedrinho, Fernando; Traoré
Out: Trubin (knee), Júnior Moraes (knee), Solomon (personal)
Doubtful: none
Inter vs Real Madrid
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro
Out: Sensi (knee)
Doubtful: Bastoni (thigh)
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Gutiérrez; Valverde, Casemiro, Modrić; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicíus
Out: Kroos (groin), Ceballos (ankle), Marcelo (rested), Mendy (fitness), Bale (muscle strain)
Doubtful: none