Champions League possible line-ups and team news

Tuesday 14 September 2021

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com predicts the Wednesday line-ups.

Erling Haaland's Dortmund begin their campaign on Wednesday
Erling Haaland's Dortmund begin their campaign on Wednesday AFP via Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting the line-ups for Wednesday's UEFA Champions League group stage games.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who are injury doubts ahead of the matches.

Wednesday 15 September

Manchester City vs Leipzig

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; Gündoğan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Torres, Grealish
Out: Steffen (illness)﻿
Doubtful: none

Leipzig: Gulácsi; Klostermann, Orbán, Simakan, Angeliño; Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Olmo, Nkunku; André Silva
Out: Halstenberg (ankle), Saracchi (knee)﻿
Doubtful: none

Club Brugge vs Paris

Club Brugge v Paris: Mbappé's 2019 hat-trick
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Nsoki, Sobol; Vanaken, Rits, Vormer; Lang, Sowah, De Ketelaere
Out: Balanta (hip)
Doubtful: Izquierdo (knee), Wesley (knee)﻿

Paris: Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembé, Diallo; Herrera, Danilo Pereira, Wijnaldum; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Di María (suspended), Gueye (suspended), Kurzawa (adductor), Verratti (knee), Ramos (calf)
Doubtful: Dagba (ankle)

Atlético de Madrid vs Porto

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, De Paul, Lemar; Suárez, Griezmann
Out: Savić (suspended)
Doubtful: none

Porto: Diogo Costa; João Mário, Pepe, Marcano, Manafá; Corona, Uribe, Sérgio Oliveira, Otávio; Diaz, Taremi
Out: Marchesín (knee)
Doubtful: none

Liverpool vs AC Milan

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: Elliott (ankle), Firmino (thigh), N Williams (ankle)
Doubtful: Minamino (thigh)﻿

2005 final highlights: Milan vs Liverpool
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Theo Hernández; Bennacer, Kessié; Saelemaekers, Brahim Díaz, Leão; Rebić
Out: Krunić (calf), Ibrahimović (achilles), Bakayoko (muscle)

Beşiktaş vs Dortmund

Beşiktaş: Ersin Destanoğlu; Rosier, Montero, Welinton, N’Sakala; Souza, Hutchinson, Pjanić, Ghezzal, Larin; Batshuayi
Out: Vida (heel)
Doubtful: Cengiz Umut Meraş (unspecified), Alex Teixeira (muscle)﻿

Dortmund: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel; Dahoud, Bellingham; Reus; Haaland, Malen
Out: Can (thigh), Coulibaly (knee), Hazard (ankle), Morey (knee), Schmelzer (knee), Schulz (thigh), Tigges (thigh), Zagadou (knee)
Doubtful: Reyna (thigh)

Sporting CP vs Ajax

Sporting CP: Adán; Esgaio, Neto, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, Vinagre; Jovane, Paulinho, Nuno Santos
Out: Coates (suspended), Pote (knee)
Doubtful: Gonçalo Inácio (muscular)

Ajax: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Blind, Tagliafico; Gravenberch, Klaassen, Álvarez; Berghuis, Haller, Tadić
Out: Kudus (ankle), Klaiber (knee)
Doubtful: Klaassen (groin), Stekelenburg (groin)﻿

Champions League opening goals of the season
Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Sheriff: Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Arboleda, Dulanto, Cristiano; Addo, Thill; Traore, Kolovos, Castañeda; Yansane
Out: Belousov (knee)
Doubtful: Kyabou (fitness)﻿

Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov; Dodô, Vitão, Marlon, Matviyenko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Pedrinho, Fernando; Traoré
Out: Trubin (knee), Júnior Moraes (knee), Solomon (personal)
Doubtful: none

Inter vs Real Madrid

Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozović, Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro
Out: Sensi (knee)
Doubtful: Bastoni (thigh)

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Gutiérrez; Valverde, Casemiro, Modrić; Hazard, Benzema, Vinicíus
Out: Kroos (groin), Ceballos (ankle), Marcelo (rested), Mendy (fitness), Bale (muscle strain)
Doubtful: none

