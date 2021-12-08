Champions League round-up: Benfica, LOSC and Salzburg through, Bayern beat Barcelona

There is only one UEFA Champions League round of 16 berth left to be filled after Benfica, LOSC and Salzburg all booked their place in Monday's draw. Barcelona, meanwhile, are out after defeat by a Bayern side who end the group stage campaign with a perfect record.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from the second set of Matchday 6 fixtures.

Click on any scoreline to look back at the action as it happened. Highlights are available from midnight local time.

Who is through to the last 16? Ajax (NED)

Atlético (ESP)

Bayern (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ITA)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Paris (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR) One more team to be confirmed.

Group E

Benfica are through as group runners-up after victory in Lisbon. Two goals in seven first-half minutes proved enough for Jorge Jesus' side. Roman Yaremchuk netted his first UEFA Champions League goal for the club against the team where he began his career, slotting in to finish a slick move on 16 minutes, before Gilberto pounced on a mistake from Benjamin Verbič to complete the job.

Key stat: Benfica are through to the last 16 for the first time since 2016/17.

Highlights: Bayern 3-0 Barcelona

Thomas Müller's clever first-half header from Robert Lewandowski's cross set Bayern on their way to a comfortable win which condemned Barcelona to third place in the group. Leroy Sané added a thunderous strike before the break and Jamal Musiala's 62nd-minute tap-in sealed the points for Bayern, who end the group stage with a perfect record.

Key stat: Müller became the first German player to score 50 UEFA Champions League goals.

Group F

Highlights: Man. United 1-1 Young Boys

Ralf Rangnick was held on his UEFA Champions League bow for Manchester United as a much-changed side were pegged back by Young Boys. Mason Greenwood opened the scoring with a stunning acrobatic volley, but Fabian Rieder curled into the top corner before the interval. Young Boys had the better chances thereafter, but there was no way through.

Key stat: Six teenagers played for United against Young Boys.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the match was postponed. Following consultation with the clubs and local authorities, the match will now be played on Thursday 9 December at 19:00 CET.

When is the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw? The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com and on the official UEFA Champions League app from midday CET on Monday 13 December.

Group G

Highlights: Salzburg 1-0 Sevilla

Salzburg clinched second spot in Group G courtesy of Noah Okafor's strike just after the interval. It was Sevilla who looked likeliest to break the deadlock for much of the game, Munir going closest when he headed against the crossbar. However, Okafor coolly swept in Karim Adeyemi's cross two minutes later, and Sevilla then had Joan Jordán dismissed after the hour mark.

Key stat: Salzburg are the first Austrian side to make it through to the knockout stage in the UEFA Champions League era.

LOSC secured their place in the last 16 after a convincing display in Germany. Burak Yılmaz opened the scoring in the first half before two quick-fire goals from Jonathan David and Angel Gomes in the final 20 minutes booked the French side's ticket to the next round. The hosts finish fourth.

Key stat: LOSC are through to the knockout stage for just the second time; their only previous appearance came in 2006/07.



Group H

Highlights: Juventus 1-0 Malmö

Moise Kean's first UEFA Champions League for the club secured victory and top spot for Juve. Kean headed in the winner on 18 minutes, but it was Federico Bernardeschi's delightful cross with the outside of his boot which was the real standout moment of quality in a tight game.

Key stat: Juventus have lost only five of their 49 European matches at the Juventus Stadium (W32 D12), although four of those defeats have come in the last 16.

Highlights: Zenit 3-3 Chelsea

Magomed Ozdoev's splendid 94th-minute strike ensured an end-to-end contest ended all square to deny Chelsea top spot in Group H. Timo Werner looked to have wrapped up the win with his second of the game in Russia, the German having also chalked up an assist for Romelu Lukaku as the Blues recovered from 2-1 down to lead 3-2. But Zenit made their point.

Key stat: Werner's opener came after 82 seconds, surpassing John Terry's 86-second effort against Schalke in November 2014 as Chelsea's fastest UEFA Champions League goal.