Inter vs Liverpool Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 21 January 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Inter and Liverpool.
Inter and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 16 February.
Inter vs Liverpool at a glance
When: Wednesday 16 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Stadio San Siro, Milan
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 8 March)
Who: Group D runners-up Inter vs Group B winners Liverpool
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Liverpool, led by seven-goal Mohamed Salah, were imperious in the group stage with Inter's city rivals AC Milan among those who could not stop them winning all six games for the first time in their history. The Nerazzurri hit their stride too, though, with three straight wins between matchdays three and five sealing their place in the knockout stages after a ten-year absence.
Possible line-ups
Inter: Handanovič; Škriniar, Bastoni, De Vrij; Dumfries, Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Perišić; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mané
Form guide
Inter
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Serie A, Coppa Italia round of 16
Liverpool
Since Matchday 6: WWDWDLDDWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round, League Cup final
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Squad changes
