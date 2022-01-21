Sporting vs Manchester City Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Sporting CP and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 15 February.

Sporting vs Man. City at a glance When: Tuesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 9 March)

Who: Group C runners-up Sporting vs Group A winners Man. City

Highlights: Man. City 2-1 Paris

Sporting have their work cut out. City continue to go from strength to strength this season and look to be on a mission to go one stage further in this competition than they managed when they reached the final last term. Josep Guardiola has key players coming to the boil just when he needs them most as well as the luxury of a cushion at the top of the Premier League.

Possible line-ups

Sporting: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Gonçalves

Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B. Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Form guide

Sporting

Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWWWW﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals, League Cup semi-finals

Man. City

Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWW

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round

