Sporting vs Manchester City Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Friday 21 January 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Sporting CP and Manchester City.
Sporting CP and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 15 February.
Sporting vs Man. City at a glance
When: Tuesday 15 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg (second leg 9 March)
Who: Group C runners-up Sporting vs Group A winners Man. City
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Sporting have their work cut out. City continue to go from strength to strength this season and look to be on a mission to go one stage further in this competition than they managed when they reached the final last term. Josep Guardiola has key players coming to the boil just when he needs them most as well as the luxury of a cushion at the top of the Premier League.
Possible line-ups
Sporting: Adán; Inácio, Coates, Feddal; Porro, Palhinha, Nunes, Reis; Sarabia, Paulinho, Gonçalves
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B. Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling
Form guide
Sporting
Since Matchday 6 (all competitions, most recent first): WWLWWWWW
Where they stand: 2nd in Liga, Portuguese Cup semi-finals, League Cup semi-finals
Man. City
Since Matchday 6: WWWWWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup fourth round
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Squad changes
