UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Juventus vs Villarreal Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes

Monday 28 February 2022

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Juventus and Villarreal.

Dušan Vlahović opened the scoring 33 seconds into the first leg
Dušan Vlahović opened the scoring 33 seconds into the first leg Getty Images

Juventus and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 16 March.

Juventus vs Villarreal at a glance

When: Wednesday 16 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage will appear here

Where to watch Juventus vs Villarreal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus
Highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Dušan Vlahović took just 33 seconds to announce himself on the UEFA Champions League stage, opening the scoring on his competition debut. The hosts dusted themselves down, though, and nearly drew level on 13 minutes but Giovani Lo Celso struck a post. The equaliser came midway through the second half, when Daniel Parejo met Étienne Capoue's perfectly weighted ball and swept in.

First leg starting line-ups

Juventus: Szczęsny; De Sciglio, Danilo , De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie; Vlahović, Morata

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Chukwueze, Capoue, Parejo, Moreno; Lo Celso, Danjuma

Second leg predicted line-ups to follow.

Form guide

Juventus
Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): ﻿W
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals

Villarreal
Since first leg: W
Where they stand: 6th in Spanish Liga

Away goals rule abolished

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Expert predictions

To follow

What the coaches say

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "There are still 90 minutes to go and we'll give our all. We need to go to Turin and win."

Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Qualification is still wide open, but I'm confident because we will have a few important players back."


© 1998-2022 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 28 February 2022

Related Items

Report, highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus
Live 22/02/2022

Report, highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Daniel Parejo cancelled out Dušan Vlahović's opener after 33 seconds to rescue the hosts.
Classic round of 16 ties
Live 14/02/2022

Classic round of 16 ties

UEFA.com picks out a classic round of 16 tie from each of the last 18 seasons.
Report, highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus
Live 22/02/2022

Report, highlights: Villarreal 1-1 Juventus

Daniel Parejo cancelled out Dušan Vlahović's opener after 33 seconds to rescue the hosts.