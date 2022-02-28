Juventus vs Villarreal Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 28 February 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Juventus and Villarreal.
Juventus and Villarreal meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday 16 March.
Juventus vs Villarreal at a glance
When: Wednesday 16 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Juventus Stadium, Turin
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: Level at 1-1 after the first leg
Where to watch Juventus vs Villarreal on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What happened in the first leg?
Dušan Vlahović took just 33 seconds to announce himself on the UEFA Champions League stage, opening the scoring on his competition debut. The hosts dusted themselves down, though, and nearly drew level on 13 minutes but Giovani Lo Celso struck a post. The equaliser came midway through the second half, when Daniel Parejo met Étienne Capoue's perfectly weighted ball and swept in.
First leg starting line-ups
Juventus: Szczęsny; De Sciglio, Danilo , De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie; Vlahović, Morata
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Chukwueze, Capoue, Parejo, Moreno; Lo Celso, Danjuma
Form guide
Juventus
Since first leg (all competitions, most recent first): W
Where they stand: 4th in Serie A, Coppa Italia semi-finals
Villarreal
Since first leg: W
Where they stand: 6th in Spanish Liga
Away goals rule abolished
There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "There are still 90 minutes to go and we'll give our all. We need to go to Turin and win."
Massimiliano Allegri, Juventus coach: "Qualification is still wide open, but I'm confident because we will have a few important players back."