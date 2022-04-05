Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final first legs

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg starting XIs.

Tuesday 5 April

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt, João Mário; Darwin Núñez, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva

Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Weigl, Yaremchuk

Liverpool's Champions League goals so far

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané

Misses next match if booked: Jota, Mané

Man. City: Ederson; João Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Out: Rúben Dias (hamstring), Palmer (ankle), Walker (suspended)

Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus

Atlético: Oblak; Llorente, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, Lemar; Griezmann, João Félix

Out: Gimenéz (unspecified), Carrasco (suspended)

Misses next match if booked: João Félix, Héctor Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez

Fantasy Football deadline You can make five free transfers ahead of the first-leg matches, which kick off at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 5 April. You can then make three further transfers before the second legs begin at 21:00 CET on Tuesday 12 April.

Wednesday 6 April

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Pedraza; Trigueros, Capoue, Parejo; Lo Celso, Gerard Moreno, Danjuma

Doubtful: Chukwueze (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Upamecano, Hernández; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski

Out: Davies (heart condition), Choupo-Moting (illness)

Doubtful: Tolisso (illness)

Misses next match if booked: Hernández

2020/21 semi-final highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Alonso; Kovačic, Havertz, Pulišić

Out: Chilwell (knee)

Doubtful: Hudson-Odoi (Achilles), Christensen (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modrić; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Hazard (fibula), Isco (back), Jović (knock)

Misses next match if booked: Éder Militão

