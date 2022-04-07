Atlético vs Man. City Champions League quarter-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Atlético and Manchester City meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday 13 April.

Where to watch Atlético vs Manchester City on TV

What happened in the first leg?

Highlights: Man. City 1-0 Atlético

What many expected to happen. City dominated possession (68%) and Atlético did what Atlético do; they were compact, organised and resilient. Diego Simeone's men successfully navigated three-quarters of their assignment before Phil Foden came off the bench and made an instant impact, setting up Kevin De Bruyne for an excellent deadlock-breaking finish.

First leg starting line-ups

Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Felipe, Savić, Reinildo, Renan Lodi; Marcos Llorente, Kondogbia, Koke; João Félix, Griezmann

Misses next match if booked: Correa, R. De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Llorente, Reinildo, Suárez

Manchester City: Ederson; ﻿Stones, Laporte, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Mahrez, Sterling, Bernardo Silva

Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Atlético

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): LWW﻿

Where they stand: 4th in Spanish Liga

Manchester City

Since round of 16 (all competitions, most recent first): WWWD﻿

Where they stand: 1st in Premier League, FA Cup semi-finals

Foden sets up City winner with first touch

Expert predictions

What the coaches say

Diego Simeone, Atlético coach: "They might be the best side in the world. We'll change how we play a little in the second half of this tie but City will play the same way. With humility and hard work, we'll compete. Then we'll just see where that takes us."

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach: "We will go there to score and try to win again."