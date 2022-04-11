Champions League possible line-ups and team news: Quarter-final second legs
Monday 11 April 2022
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second legs.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg starting XIs.
You can make three free transfers right up until the second legs begin at 21:00 CET on Tuesday.
Tuesday 12 April
Bayern vs Villarreal (0-1)
Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Hernández, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Müller, Gnabry; Lewandowski
Out: Süle (flu), Tolisso (thigh), Choupo-Moting (match fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Hernández
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Coquelin, Capoue, Parejo, Lo Celso; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma
Out: Alberto Moreno (knee)
Doubtful: Dia (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Alberto Moreno, Parejo, Rulli
Real Madrid vs Chelsea (3-1)
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Hazard (ankle), Isco (back), Éder Militão (suspended), Vallejo (illness)
Doubtful: Vallejo (unspecified)
Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kanté, Kovačić, Alonso; Mount, Havertz, Ziyech
Out: Azpilicueta (illness), Chilwell (knee), Lukaku (Achilles)
Misses next match if booked: Loftus-Cheek, Rüdiger
Wednesday 13 April
Liverpool vs Benfica (3-1)
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Díaz
Misses next match if booked: Diogo Jota, Mané
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Gonçalo Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez
Misses next match if booked: Grimaldo, João Mário, Otamendi, Gonçalo Ramos, Rafa Silva, Taarabt, Weigl, Yaremchuk
Atlético vs Manchester City (0-1)
Atlético: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savić, Felipe, Reinildo, Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Herrera, Koke; Correa, João Félix
Doubtful: Herrera (hamstring), Giménez (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Correa, De Paul, João Félix, Herrera, Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Reinildo, Luis Suárez
Man. City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish
Out: Gabriel Jesus (suspended), Palmer (foot)
Doubtful: Rúben Dias (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: João Cancelo, De Bruyne