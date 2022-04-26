UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news

Tuesday 26 April 2022

Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Villarreal, as well as the confirmed starting XIs for Tuesday's game between Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Will Luis Díaz start for Liverpool on Wednesday night?
Will Luis Díaz start for Liverpool on Wednesday night? Getty Images

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by keeping track of the predicted and confirmed UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg line-ups.

Possible starting line-ups and team news: Wednesday 27 April

Liverpool vs Villarreal

All of Liverpool's Champions League goals so far
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: none
Doubtful: Firmino (foot)

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Lo Celso, Alcácer, Danjuma
Out: Alberto Moreno (knee), Pino (pulled muscle)
Doubtful: Gerard Moreno (hamstring)

Confirmed starting line-ups: Tuesday 26 April

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior

Yellow cards

In accordance with Article 52.04 of the official competition regulations, all yellow cards expired on the completion of the quarter-finals. This means no player can miss the final by virtue of picking up three cautions which did not result in a red card.

