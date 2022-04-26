Champions League semi-finals: possible line-ups and team news
Tuesday 26 April 2022
Article summary
Predicted line-ups and team news ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Villarreal, as well as the confirmed starting XIs for Tuesday's game between Manchester City and Real Madrid.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by keeping track of the predicted and confirmed UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg line-ups.Make your Fantasy changes
- When and where is the Champions League final?
- Champions League final tickets on sale
- Semi-finalists in profile: Key players & why they can win it
Possible starting line-ups and team news: Wednesday 27 April
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Jota, Mané
Out: none
Doubtful: Firmino (foot)
Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Lo Celso, Alcácer, Danjuma
Out: Alberto Moreno (knee), Pino (pulled muscle)
Doubtful: Gerard Moreno (hamstring)
Confirmed starting line-ups: Tuesday 26 April
Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Man. City: Ederson; Stones, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Jesus, Foden
Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Éder Militão, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modrić; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinícius Júnior
Yellow cards
In accordance with Article 52.04 of the official competition regulations, all yellow cards expired on the completion of the quarter-finals. This means no player can miss the final by virtue of picking up three cautions which did not result in a red card.