Villarreal vs Liverpool Champions League semi-final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Villarreal and Liverpool meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday 3 May.

Villarreal vs Liverpool at a glance When: Tuesday 3 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio de la Cerámica, Villarreal

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg

How it stands: Liverpool lead 2-0 from the first leg

Where to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool on TV

Highlights: Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal

Liverpool could have been out of sight before half-time in a characteristically dominant display. The Reds went up a gear in the second period and two goals in three minutes soon after the restart confirmed their ascendancy. First Jordan Henderson's cross ballooned into the net via a deflection off Pervis Estupiñán before Sadio Mané latched on to Mohamed Salah's cute through ball to make it 2-0. From then on it was damage limitation for Villarreal.

First-leg starting line-ups

Villarreal: Rulli; Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Parejo, Capoue, Coquelin; Chukwueze, Lo Celso, Danjuma

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcántara; Salah, Mané, Luis Díaz

Away goals rule abolished There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Form guide

Villarreal

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWDDW

Where they stand: 7th in Spanish Liga

Liverpool

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDD ﻿

Where they stand: 2nd in Premier League, FA Cup final, League Cup winners

Expert predictions

Henderson: 'The next goal is a big one'

What the coaches say

Unai Emery, Villarreal coach: "We resisted defensively as much as we could [during the first leg] so as to have options in the second game. It will be different at La Cerámica. We will test them much more﻿."

Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool coach: "All good so far. You have to be completely alert and 100% in the right mood, to play the second leg as the first. We're 2-0 up, that's fine. It's better than before the [first leg], but we know we're not through."