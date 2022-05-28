European Cup all-time honours board: Real Madrid make it 14 wins
Saturday 28 May 2022
Article summary
Real Madrid lead the way with 14 European Cups to their name following their 1-0 win against Liverpool in the 2022 UEFA Champions League final.
Article body
Real Madrid have now won the biggest prize in world club football 14 times: twice as many times as any other side.Champions League final as it happened
European Cup wins by club
14 Real Madrid (17 finals)
7 AC Milan (11)
6 Liverpool (10)
6 Bayern München (11)
5 Barcelona (8)
4 Ajax (6)
3 Internazionale Milano (5)
3 Manchester United (5)
2 Chelsea (3)
2 Juventus (9)
2 Benfica (7)
2 Nottingham Forest (2)
2 Porto (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (2)
1 Celtic (2)
1 Hamburg (2)
1 Marseille (2)
1 Steaua București (2)
1 Aston Villa (1)
1 Crvena zvezda (1)
1 Feyenoord (1)
1 PSV Eindhoven (1)
UEFA Champions League wins by club
Real Madrid 8 (8 finals)
Barcelona 4 (5)
AC Milan 3 (6)
Bayern München 3 (6)
Chelsea 2 (3)
Liverpool 2 (5)
Manchester United 2 (4)
Juventus 1 (6)
Ajax 1 (2)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (2)
Internazionale Milano 1 (1)
Marseille 1 (1)
Porto 1 (1)
European Cup wins by nation
Spain 19 (30)
England 14 (25)
Italy 12 (28)
Germany 8 (18)
Netherlands 6 (8)
Portugal 4 (9)
France 1 (7)
Romania 1 (2)
Scotland 1 (2)
Yugoslavia/Serbia 1 (2)
UEFA Champions League wins by nation
Spain 12 (17)
England 6 (15)
Italy 5 (13)
Germany 4 (9)
France 1 (3)
Netherlands 1 (2)
Portugal 1 (1)
[two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances]