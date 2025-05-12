All-time honours board: Which teams have won the European Cup and Champions League?

The world's ultimate club competition was first introduced as the European Cup in 1955/56, bringing together the best of the best to compete for the coveted trophy. The competition was relaunched ﻿as the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93.

To date, 23 different teams, representing ten different nations, have been crowned European champions, with Real Madrid having won 15 editions of the competition – more than double the total of nearest rivals, AC Milan.

Which team has won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?

15 Real Madrid (18 finals)

7 AC Milan (11)

6 Liverpool (10)

6 Bayern München (11)

5 Barcelona (8)

4 Ajax (6)

3 Inter (6)

3 Manchester United (5)

2 Chelsea (3)

2 Juventus (9)

2 Benfica (7)

2 Nottingham Forest (2)

2 Porto (2)

1 Borussia Dortmund (3)

1 Celtic (2)

1 Hamburg (2)

1 Marseille (2)

1 Steaua București (2)

1 Aston Villa (1)

1 Crvena Zvezda (1)

1 Feyenoord (1)

1 PSV Eindhoven (1)

1 Manchester City (2)

Which team has won the most Champions League titles?

9 Real Madrid (9 finals)

4 Barcelona (5)

3 AC Milan (6)

3 Bayern München (6)

2 Chelsea (3)

2 Liverpool (5)

2 Manchester United (4)

1 Juventus (6)

1 Ajax (2)

1 Borussia Dortmund (3)

1 Internazionale Milano (2)

1 Marseille (1)

1 Porto (1)

1 Manchester City (2)

Which nations' clubs have won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?

20 Spain ﻿(31 finals)

15 England ﻿(26)

12 Italy ﻿(29)

8 Germany ﻿(19)

6 Netherlands ﻿(8)

4 Portugal ﻿(9)

1 France ﻿(7)

1 Romania ﻿(2)

1 Scotland ﻿(2)

1 Yugoslavia/Serbia ﻿(2)

Which nations' clubs have won the most Champions League titles?

13 Spain ﻿(18 finals)

7 England ﻿(16)

5 Italy ﻿(14)

4 Germany ﻿(10)

1 France ﻿(3)

1 Netherlands ﻿(2)

1 Portugal ﻿(1)

N.B.: Two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances