Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

All-time honours board: Which teams have won the European Cup and Champions League?

Monday, May 12, 2025

Real Madrid lead the way with 15 European Cups, with AC Milan, Bayern and Liverpool their closest challengers on the all-time honours list.

The world's ultimate club competition was first introduced as the European Cup in 1955/56, bringing together the best of the best to compete for the coveted trophy. The competition was relaunched ﻿as the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93.

To date, 23 different teams, representing ten different nations, have been crowned European champions, with Real Madrid having won 15 editions of the competition – more than double the total of nearest rivals, AC Milan.

Which team has won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?

15 Real Madrid (18 finals)
7 AC Milan (11)
6 Liverpool (10)
6 Bayern München (11)
5 Barcelona (8)
4 Ajax (6)
3 Inter (6)
3 Manchester United (5)
2 Chelsea (3)
2 Juventus (9)
2 Benfica (7)
2 Nottingham Forest (2)
2 Porto (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (3)
1 Celtic (2)
1 Hamburg (2)
1 Marseille (2)
1 Steaua București (2)
1 Aston Villa (1)
1 Crvena Zvezda (1)
1 Feyenoord (1)
1 PSV Eindhoven (1)
1 Manchester City (2)

Which team has won the most Champions League titles?

9 Real Madrid (9 finals)
4 Barcelona (5)
3 AC Milan (6)
3 Bayern München (6)
2 Chelsea (3)
2 Liverpool (5)
2 Manchester United (4)
1 Juventus (6)
1 Ajax (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (3)
1 Internazionale Milano (2)
1 Marseille (1)
1 Porto (1)
1 Manchester City (2)

Which nations' clubs have won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?

20 Spain ﻿(31 finals)
15 England ﻿(26)
12 Italy ﻿(29)
8 Germany ﻿(19)
6 Netherlands ﻿(8)
4 Portugal ﻿(9)
1 France ﻿(7)
1 Romania ﻿(2)
1 Scotland ﻿(2)
1 Yugoslavia/Serbia ﻿(2)

Which nations' clubs have won the most Champions League titles?

13 Spain ﻿(18 finals)
7 England ﻿(16)
5 Italy ﻿(14)
4 Germany ﻿(10)
1 France ﻿(3)
1 Netherlands ﻿(2)
1 Portugal ﻿(1)

N.B.: Two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, May 12, 2025

Selected for you

Player of the Match: Rodri
Live 10/06/2023

Player of the Match: Rodri

Man City's Rodri has been named PlayStation® Player of the Match for the final.
Highlights, report: Man City win Champions League!
Live 10/06/2023

Highlights, report: Man City win Champions League!

Man City are European champions for the first time after a 1-0 win against Inter in Istanbul.