All-time honours board: Which teams have won the European Cup and Champions League?
Monday, May 12, 2025
Article summary
Real Madrid lead the way with 15 European Cups, with AC Milan, Bayern and Liverpool their closest challengers on the all-time honours list.
Article body
The world's ultimate club competition was first introduced as the European Cup in 1955/56, bringing together the best of the best to compete for the coveted trophy. The competition was relaunched as the UEFA Champions League in 1992/93.
To date, 23 different teams, representing ten different nations, have been crowned European champions, with Real Madrid having won 15 editions of the competition – more than double the total of nearest rivals, AC Milan.
Which team has won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?
15 Real Madrid (18 finals)
7 AC Milan (11)
6 Liverpool (10)
6 Bayern München (11)
5 Barcelona (8)
4 Ajax (6)
3 Inter (6)
3 Manchester United (5)
2 Chelsea (3)
2 Juventus (9)
2 Benfica (7)
2 Nottingham Forest (2)
2 Porto (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (3)
1 Celtic (2)
1 Hamburg (2)
1 Marseille (2)
1 Steaua București (2)
1 Aston Villa (1)
1 Crvena Zvezda (1)
1 Feyenoord (1)
1 PSV Eindhoven (1)
1 Manchester City (2)
Which team has won the most Champions League titles?
9 Real Madrid (9 finals)
4 Barcelona (5)
3 AC Milan (6)
3 Bayern München (6)
2 Chelsea (3)
2 Liverpool (5)
2 Manchester United (4)
1 Juventus (6)
1 Ajax (2)
1 Borussia Dortmund (3)
1 Internazionale Milano (2)
1 Marseille (1)
1 Porto (1)
1 Manchester City (2)
Which nations' clubs have won the most European Cups/Champions Leagues?
20 Spain (31 finals)
15 England (26)
12 Italy (29)
8 Germany (19)
6 Netherlands (8)
4 Portugal (9)
1 France (7)
1 Romania (2)
1 Scotland (2)
1 Yugoslavia/Serbia (2)
Which nations' clubs have won the most Champions League titles?
13 Spain (18 finals)
7 England (16)
5 Italy (14)
4 Germany (10)
1 France (3)
1 Netherlands (2)
1 Portugal (1)
N.B.: Two teams from the same nation in a final counts as two appearances