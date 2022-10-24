Champions League: Matchday 5 team news and predicted line-ups

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for Matchday 5.

Tuesday 25 October

Salzburg: Köhn; Dedić, Solet, Pavlović, Wöber; Gourna-Douath; Seiwald, Sučić, Kjærgaard; Okafor, Šeško

Out: Fernando (thigh), Capaldo (knee), Koita (thigh), Tijani (tibia and fibula)

Doubtful: Ulmer (adductor), Solet (thigh), Kameri (shoulder), Bernardo (illness), Sučić (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Capaldo, Pavlović

Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Aubameyang

Out: Kanté (hamstring), Fofana (knee), James (knee)

Doubtful: Koulibaly (knee), Kovačić (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Mount

Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Carmona, Marcão, Alex Telles; Rakitić, Gudelj; Jesús Navas, Isco, Lamela; Rafa Mir

Out: Fernando (illness), Nianzou (muscular)

Doubtful: Bounou (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Carmona, Gudelj

Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Khocholava, Lund, Kristiansen; Johannesson, Lerager, Claesson; Bardghji, Haraldsson, Daramy

Out: Stamenic (suspended), Boilesen (knee), Zeca (knee), Vavro (thigh), Falk (unspecified)

Doubtful: Cornelius (unspecified), Karamoko (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: none

Dinamo Zagreb: Livaković; Moharrami, Ristovski, J. Šutalo, Perić, Ljubičić; Ademi, Ivanušec, Mišić; Oršić, Petković

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Milan: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjær, Hernández; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leão; Giroud

Out: Tomori (suspended), Calabria (thigh), Florenzi (thigh), Saelemaekers (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić

Celtic: Hart; Juranović, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, Hatate; Abada, Hakšabanović, Jota/Forrest; Furuhashi

Out: McGregor (knee), Starfelt (knee)

Doubtful: Jota (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: none

Shakhtar: Trubin; Mykhaylichenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplia; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan

Out: Shved (unspecified)

Doubtful: Konoplia (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Konoplia, Mudryk

Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Diallo, Orbán, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Szoboszlai, Werner; Nkunku; André Silva

Out: Gulácsi (knee), Klostermann (ankle), Laimer (ankle)

Doubtful: Halstenberg (illness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Ceballos (hamstring), Benzema (muscle fatigue), Valverde (thigh), Mariano Díaz (muscle strain), Modrić (unspecified)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Dortmund: Kobel; Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Emre Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Moukoko

Out: Salih Özcan (suspended), Bynoe-Gittens (shoulder), Meunier (cheekbone)

Doubtful: Malen (illness), Reus (illness)

Misses next match if booked: none

Man City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Out: Sergio Gómez (suspended), Walker (groin), Phillips (shoulder)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Vitinha, Ruiz, Renato Sanches; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

Out: Danilo Pereira (hamstring), Verratti (suspended)

Doubtful: Kimpembe (hamstring), Nuno Mendes (hamstring)

Misses next match if booked: Neymar﻿

Maccabi Haifa: Cohen; Cornud, Seck, Batubinsika, Goldberg, David; Lavi, Mohamed, Chery; Atzili, Pierrot

Out: Sundgren (knee), Haziza (hamstring), Podgoreanu (Achilles)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: none

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernández; Aursnes, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos

Out: Morato (ankle), Draxler (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Gonçalo Ramos, Florentino, João Mário

Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Vlahović, Milik

Out: Chiesa (knee), Pogba (knee), De Sciglio (thigh), Di María (thigh), Bremer (thigh), Paredes (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Danilo, Miretti

Wednesday 26 October

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Odoi, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Nielsen, Vanaken, Onyedika; Buchanan, Jutglà, Skov Olsen

Out: Sowah (suspended)

Doubtful: Mata (fatigue)

Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Onyedika, Odoi, Sylla

Porto: Diogo Costa; Zaidu, David Carmo, Fábio Cardoso, Pepê; Uribe, Eustáquio, Galeno, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson

Out: João Mário (suspended)

Doubtful: Pepe (knee)

Misses next match if booked: David Carmo, Uribe

Inter: Onana; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez

Out: Brozović (thigh), Cordaz (knee)

Doubtful: Lukaku (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Lautaro Martínez

Plzeň: Staněk; Havel, Hejda, Pernica, Jemelka; Bucha, Kalvach; Holík, Vlkanova, Mosquera; Chorý

Out: Sýkora (knee), Kliment (hamstring), Kopic (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Chorý, Jemelka, Mosquera

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Kim, Olivera; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, Zieliński; Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia

Out: Rrahmani (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Politano

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Lundstram, King, Davies, Barišić; Jack, Davis; Arfield, Čolak, Kent

Out: Goldson (thigh), Lawrence (knee), Souttar (ankle)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Lundstram

Ajax: Pasveer; Sánchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Berghuis, Álvarez, Klaassen; Tadić, Brobbey, Bergwijn

Out: Ahmetcan Kaplan (knee)

Doubtful: Taylor (unspecified), Rensch (unspecified)

Misses next match if booked: Álvarez, Timber

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson; Elliott, Firmino, Carvalho; Salah

Out: Diogo Jota (calf), Matip (calf), Luis Díaz (knee), Arthur (thigh)

Doubtful: Thiago Alcántara (ear infection), Darwin Núñez (muscular), Konaté (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: none

Atlético: Oblak; Molina, Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Correa, Kondogbia, Witsel, Saúl Ñíguez; Griezmann, Morata

Out: Lemar (muscular), Koke (muscular), Reguilón (groin), Marcos Llorente (hamstring)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Savić

Leverkusen: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Adli, Aránguiz, Demirbay, Bakker; Diaby, Hudson-Odoi; Schick

Out: Palacios (hamstring), ﻿Azmoun (muscular)

Doubtful: Bellarabi (fitness), Schick (adductor), Aránguiz (calf)

Misses next match if booked: Hincapie

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Bellerín, Koundé, Alonso, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé; Lewandowski, Fati

Out: Araújo (adductor), Gavi (thigh), Sergi Roberto (shoulder)

Doubtful: Depay (fitness), Christensen (fitness)

Misses next match if booked: Busquets

Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Out: Neuer (shoulder), Hernández (adductor), Sané (hamstring), Sarr (knee)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Sabitzer

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Højbjerg, Perišić; Son, Kane

Out: Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

Doubtful: Romero (calf), Højbjerg (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Dier, Højbjerg

Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, José Marsà, Matheus Reis; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Nuno Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Francisco Trincão

Out: Ricardo Esgaio (suspended), Pedro Gonçalves (suspended), Luís Neto (knee), Coates (thigh), St. Juste (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Morita

Frankfurt: Trapp; Smolčić, Jakić, N'Dicka; Dina Ebimbe, Kamada, Rode, Lenz; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani

Out: ﻿Tuta (suspended), Hasebe (knee), Knauff (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Hasebe

Marseille: Pau López; Balerdi, Mbemba, Gigot; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Guendouzi, Harit; Alexis Sánchez

Out: Bailly (hamstring), Kolašinac (thigh)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Bailly

