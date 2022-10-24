Champions League: Matchday 5 team news and predicted line-ups
Monday 24 October 2022
Article summary
Who's likely to start, who might be left out and who is unavailable? UEFA.com predicts all the line-ups for UEFA Champions League Matchday 5.
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by predicting all the UEFA Champions League starting XIs for Matchday 5.
Tuesday 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea
Salzburg: Köhn; Dedić, Solet, Pavlović, Wöber; Gourna-Douath; Seiwald, Sučić, Kjærgaard; Okafor, Šeško
Out: Fernando (thigh), Capaldo (knee), Koita (thigh), Tijani (tibia and fibula)
Doubtful: Ulmer (adductor), Solet (thigh), Kameri (shoulder), Bernardo (illness), Sučić (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Capaldo, Pavlović
Chelsea: Kepa; Chalobah, Silva, Cucurella; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell; Mount, Sterling; Aubameyang
Out: Kanté (hamstring), Fofana (knee), James (knee)
Doubtful: Koulibaly (knee), Kovačić (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Mount
Sevilla vs Copenhagen
Sevilla: Bounou; Montiel, Carmona, Marcão, Alex Telles; Rakitić, Gudelj; Jesús Navas, Isco, Lamela; Rafa Mir
Out: Fernando (illness), Nianzou (muscular)
Doubtful: Bounou (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Carmona, Gudelj
Copenhagen: Grabara; Jelert, Khocholava, Lund, Kristiansen; Johannesson, Lerager, Claesson; Bardghji, Haraldsson, Daramy
Out: Stamenic (suspended), Boilesen (knee), Zeca (knee), Vavro (thigh), Falk (unspecified)
Doubtful: Cornelius (unspecified), Karamoko (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: none
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan
Dinamo Zagreb: Livaković; Moharrami, Ristovski, J. Šutalo, Perić, Ljubičić; Ademi, Ivanušec, Mišić; Oršić, Petković
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Milan: Tătăruşanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Kjær, Hernández; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Brahim Díaz, Rafael Leão; Giroud
Out: Tomori (suspended), Calabria (thigh), Florenzi (thigh), Saelemaekers (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Ballo, Krunić
Celtic vs Shakhtar
Celtic: Hart; Juranović, Carter-Vickers, Jenz, Taylor; O'Riley, Hatate; Abada, Hakšabanović, Jota/Forrest; Furuhashi
Out: McGregor (knee), Starfelt (knee)
Doubtful: Jota (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none
Shakhtar: Trubin; Mykhaylichenko, Bondar, Matviyenko, Konoplia; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Mudryk; Sikan
Out: Shved (unspecified)
Doubtful: Konoplia (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Konoplia, Mudryk
Leipzig vs Real Madrid
Leipzig: Blaswich; Simakan, Diallo, Orbán, Raum; Schlager, Kampl; Szoboszlai, Werner; Nkunku; André Silva
Out: Gulácsi (knee), Klostermann (ankle), Laimer (ankle)
Doubtful: Halstenberg (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kroos; Asensio, Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Ceballos (hamstring), Benzema (muscle fatigue), Valverde (thigh), Mariano Díaz (muscle strain), Modrić (unspecified)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Dortmund vs Man City
Dortmund: Kobel; Süle, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro; Emre Can, Bellingham; Brandt, Reus, Reyna; Moukoko
Out: Salih Özcan (suspended), Bynoe-Gittens (shoulder), Meunier (cheekbone)
Doubtful: Malen (illness), Reus (illness)
Misses next match if booked: none
Man City: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Aké, João Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gündoğan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish
Out: Sergio Gómez (suspended), Walker (groin), Phillips (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa
Paris: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat; Vitinha, Ruiz, Renato Sanches; Messi, Mbappé, Neymar
Out: Danilo Pereira (hamstring), Verratti (suspended)
Doubtful: Kimpembe (hamstring), Nuno Mendes (hamstring)
Misses next match if booked: Neymar
Maccabi Haifa: Cohen; Cornud, Seck, Batubinsika, Goldberg, David; Lavi, Mohamed, Chery; Atzili, Pierrot
Out: Sundgren (knee), Haziza (hamstring), Podgoreanu (Achilles)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: none
Benfica vs Juventus
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Grimaldo; Florentino, Fernández; Aursnes, Rafa Silva, João Mário; Gonçalo Ramos
Out: Morato (ankle), Draxler (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Fernández, Gonçalo Ramos, Florentino, João Mário
Juventus: Szczęsny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani; Cuadrado, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostić; Vlahović, Milik
Out: Chiesa (knee), Pogba (knee), De Sciglio (thigh), Di María (thigh), Bremer (thigh), Paredes (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Danilo, Miretti
Wednesday 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Odoi, Mechele, Sylla, Meijer; Nielsen, Vanaken, Onyedika; Buchanan, Jutglà, Skov Olsen
Out: Sowah (suspended)
Doubtful: Mata (fatigue)
Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Onyedika, Odoi, Sylla
Porto: Diogo Costa; Zaidu, David Carmo, Fábio Cardoso, Pepê; Uribe, Eustáquio, Galeno, Otávio; Taremi, Evanilson
Out: João Mário (suspended)
Doubtful: Pepe (knee)
Misses next match if booked: David Carmo, Uribe
Inter vs Plzeň
Inter: Onana; Škriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Džeko, Lautaro Martínez
Out: Brozović (thigh), Cordaz (knee)
Doubtful: Lukaku (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Bastoni, Lautaro Martínez
Plzeň: Staněk; Havel, Hejda, Pernica, Jemelka; Bucha, Kalvach; Holík, Vlkanova, Mosquera; Chorý
Out: Sýkora (knee), Kliment (hamstring), Kopic (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Chorý, Jemelka, Mosquera
Napoli vs Rangers
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Kim, Olivera; Lobotka, Zambo Anguissa, Zieliński; Lozano, Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia
Out: Rrahmani (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Politano
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Lundstram, King, Davies, Barišić; Jack, Davis; Arfield, Čolak, Kent
Out: Goldson (thigh), Lawrence (knee), Souttar (ankle)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Lundstram
Ajax vs Liverpool
Ajax: Pasveer; Sánchez, Timber, Bassey, Blind; Berghuis, Álvarez, Klaassen; Tadić, Brobbey, Bergwijn
Out: Ahmetcan Kaplan (knee)
Doubtful: Taylor (unspecified), Rensch (unspecified)
Misses next match if booked: Álvarez, Timber
Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson; Elliott, Firmino, Carvalho; Salah
Out: Diogo Jota (calf), Matip (calf), Luis Díaz (knee), Arthur (thigh)
Doubtful: Thiago Alcántara (ear infection), Darwin Núñez (muscular), Konaté (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: none
Atlético vs Leverkusen
Atlético: Oblak; Molina, Savić, Giménez, Reinildo; Correa, Kondogbia, Witsel, Saúl Ñíguez; Griezmann, Morata
Out: Lemar (muscular), Koke (muscular), Reguilón (groin), Marcos Llorente (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Savić
Leverkusen: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Adli, Aránguiz, Demirbay, Bakker; Diaby, Hudson-Odoi; Schick
Out: Palacios (hamstring), Azmoun (muscular)
Doubtful: Bellarabi (fitness), Schick (adductor), Aránguiz (calf)
Misses next match if booked: Hincapie
Barcelona vs Bayern
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Bellerín, Koundé, Alonso, Balde; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé; Lewandowski, Fati
Out: Araújo (adductor), Gavi (thigh), Sergi Roberto (shoulder)
Doubtful: Depay (fitness), Christensen (fitness)
Misses next match if booked: Busquets
Bayern: Ulreich; Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting
Out: Neuer (shoulder), Hernández (adductor), Sané (hamstring), Sarr (knee)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Sabitzer
Tottenham vs Sporting CP
Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Bissouma, Højbjerg, Perišić; Son, Kane
Out: Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)
Doubtful: Romero (calf), Højbjerg (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Bentancur, Dier, Højbjerg
Sporting CP: Adán; Inácio, José Marsà, Matheus Reis; Pedro Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Nuno Santos; Edwards, Paulinho, Francisco Trincão
Out: Ricardo Esgaio (suspended), Pedro Gonçalves (suspended), Luís Neto (knee), Coates (thigh), St. Juste (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Morita
Frankfurt vs Marseille
Frankfurt: Trapp; Smolčić, Jakić, N'Dicka; Dina Ebimbe, Kamada, Rode, Lenz; Lindstrøm, Götze; Kolo Muani
Out: Tuta (suspended), Hasebe (knee), Knauff (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Hasebe
Marseille: Pau López; Balerdi, Mbemba, Gigot; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Guendouzi, Harit; Alexis Sánchez
Out: Bailly (hamstring), Kolašinac (thigh)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Bailly