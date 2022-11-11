Lionel Messi wins Champions League Goal of the Group Stage
Friday 11 November 2022
Article summary
Lionel Messi's effort for Paris Saint-Germain against Benfica on Matchday 3 has been voted UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage.
Article top media content
Article body
Nearly 120,000 votes were cast for UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage, with Lionel Messi's sensational Matchday 3 effort for Paris against Benfica topping the poll, presented by Heineken.
Messi's goal – a vintage first-time finish from the edge of the penalty area – gave Paris the lead in a game they went on to draw 1-1. It was his 127th strike in the UEFA Champions League proper, a tally which now stands at 129 – just 11 shy of Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record.
Erling Haaland's spectacular finish for Manchester City against former side Borussia Dortmund finished second in the vote ahead of another Messi goal in third: his outside-of-the-boot effort at home to Maccabi Haifa.
There were ten goals nominated in all, with fans able to vote from 10:00 CET on Monday 7 November until 12:00 CET on Friday 11 November.
UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage
1. Lionel Messi, Benfica 1-1 Paris (Matchday 3)
2. Erling Haaland, Man City 2-1 Dortmund (Matchday 2)
3. Lionel Messi, Paris 7-2 Maccabi Haifa (Matchday 5)
4. Galeno, Leverkusen 0-3 Porto (Matchday 4)
5. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool 2-0 Rangers (Matchday 3)
6. Heung-Min Son, Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt (Matchday 4)
7. Kylian Mbappé, Juventus 1-2 Paris (Matchday 6)
8. Arthur Gomes, Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham (Matchday 2)
9. Kylian Mbappé, Paris 2-1 Juventus (Matchday 1)
10. Ferran Torres, Barcelona 5-1 Plzeň (Matchday 1)
Messi also won the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League Goal of the Group Stage vote courtesy of his Matchday 2 effort against Manchester City.