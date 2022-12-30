Roll of honour 2022: all the UEFA trophy winners
Friday 30 December 2022
Article summary
UEFA.com reflects on the major UEFA club, international and individual winners of 2022.
Article top media content
Article body
Trophy winners
UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (London): England 2-1 Germany (aet)
UEFA Champions League (Saint-Denis): Liverpool 0-1 Real Madrid
UEFA Women's Champions League (Turin): Barcelona 1-3 Lyon
UEFA Europa League (Seville): Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (aet, Frankfurt win 5-4 on pens)
UEFA Europa Conference League (Tirana): Roma 1-0 Feyenoord
UEFA Super Cup (Helsinki): Real Madrid 2-0 Frankfurt
UEFA Youth League (Nyon): Salzburg 0-6 Benfica
Finalissima (London): Italy 0-3 Argentina
Futsal Finalissima (Buenos Aires): Spain 1-1 Portugal (aet, Portugal win 4-2 on pens)
Under-20 Intercontinental Cup (Montevideo): Peñarol 0-1 Benfica
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022 (Amsterdam): Portugal 4-2 Russia
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO 2022 (Gondomar): Portugal 3-3 Spain (aet, Spain win 4-1 on pens)
UEFA Futsal Champions League (Riga): Barça 4-0 Sporting CP
UEFA European Under-19 Futsal Championship (Jaén): Spain 6-2 Portugal (aet)
UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Trnava): Israel 1-3 England (aet)
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Ostrava): Spain 2-1 Norway
UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Netanya): France 2-1 Netherlands
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Sarajevo): Germany 2-2 Spain (Germany win 3-2 on pens)
Player honours
Women's EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament: Beth Mead (England)
Women's EURO 2022 Young Player of the Tournament: Lena Oberdorf (Germany)
Women's EURO 2022 Goal of the Tournament: Alessia Russo (England vs Sweden)
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/France)
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/Spain)
UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)
UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman (England)
Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament: Zicky (Portugal)
Women's Futsal EURO 2022 Player of the Tournament: Ana Azevedo (Portugal)
UEFA President’s Award: Arrigo Sacchi
Champions League Player of the Season: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
Champions League Young Player of the Season: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)
Champions League Goal of the Season: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid vs Chelsea)
Women's Champions League Player of the Season: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season: Selma Bacha (Lyon)
Women's Champions League Goal of the Season: Amandine Henry (Lyon vs Barcelona)
Europa League Player of the Season: Filip Kostić (Frankfurt)
Europa League Young Player of the Season: Ansgar Knauff (Frankfurt)
Europa League Goal of the Season: Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli vs Legia)
Europa Conference League Player of the Season: Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma)
Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season: Luis Sinisterra (Feyenoord)
Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: Dimitri Payet (Marseille vs PAOK)