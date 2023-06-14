UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Jude Bellingham's Champions League stats and records: Youngest English starter and scorer

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Who is the youngest-ever English scorer in the UEFA Champions League? Just one of the records that already belongs to midfielder Jude Bellingham.

All Jude Bellingham's Champions League goals

Jude Bellingham has left Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid, the 19-year-old having become one of the hottest properties in European football. The England midfielder took his game to the next level in this season's UEFA Champions League and already has a number of competition records to his name. UEFA.com picks out the key stats and milestones.

Bellingham's Champions League stats

Appearances: 23
Goals: 6
Assists: 5

Bellingham's goals
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen, 06/09/2022
Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 14/09/2022
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla, 11/10/2022

Youngest English player to score in the Champions League

17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021

Bellingham's first Champions League goal was in this quarter-final second leg, simultaneously making him the youngest-ever English player to net in the competition as well as Dortmund's youngest-ever scorer in the competition. He stands ninth on the all-time list.

Watch 2021 Bellingham strike vs Man City

Youngest English player to start a Champions League game

17 years 113 days
Lazio 3-1 Dortmund, 20/10/2020﻿

Youngest English player to start a Champions League knockout game

17 years 233 days
Sevilla 2-3 Dortmund, 17/02/2021

Youngest player to start ten Champions League games

18 years 91 days
Dortmund 1-0 Sporting, 28/09/2021

Youngest English player to score in a Champions League away game

18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021

Youngest player to score in consecutive Champions League games

18 years 78 days
Beşiktaş 1-2 Dortmund, 15/09/2021

This record spanned two seasons, taking in Bellingham's goals against Man City and Beşiktaş.

First English teenager to score in three different Champions League campaigns 

Bellingham has registered in all three of his Champions League campaigns to date, starting with that record effort against City in the 2020/21 last eight. He struck just once in 2021/22 – against Beşiktaş on Matchday 1 – and again opened his account on the opening night of 2022/23.

See Bellingham seal Dortmund opening night win

Most Champions League goals scored by an English teenager

Bellingham, who turns 20 at the end of June, already has six Champions League goals to his name.

Youngest captain to score in a Champions League match

19 years 98 days
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022﻿

Second-youngest player to start a Champions League quarter-final

17 years 281 days
Man City 2-1 Dortmund, 06/04/2021

Second-youngest scorer in a Champions League knockout game

17 years 289 days
Dortmund 1-2 Man City, 14/04/2021

Third-youngest captain in Champions League history

19 years 98 days
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund, 05/10/2022

Opta Sports has Bellingham as the third-youngest captain in Champions League history, after Rúben Neves (Porto, 18 years 221 days) and Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax, 19 years 51 days)

Jude Bellingham celebrates his first Champions League goal
Jude Bellingham celebrates his first Champions League goal AFP via Getty Images
Bellingham celebrates his second Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his second Champions League goalGetty Images
Bellingham celebrates his third Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his third Champions League goalBorussia Dortmund/Getty Images
Bellingham celebrates his fourth Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his fourth Champions League goalGetty Images
Bellingham celebrates his fifth Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his fifth Champions League goalDeFodi Images via Getty Images
Bellingham celebrates his sixth Champions League goal
Bellingham celebrates his sixth Champions League goalDeFodi Images via Getty Images

