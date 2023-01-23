Champions League group stage recap: Bayern breeze through again

How do they do it? Bayern have been no strangers to a perfect group stage in recent years but few would have predicted them hauling in the maximum 18 points when they were thrown into Group C alongside Inter and Barcelona.

And yet Julian Nagelmann's side cruised through again, not just beating those Italian and Spanish giants but doing so without conceding a goal in the four matches against them. The two goals they did concede in the section, against Plzeň, came when they were already 4-0 up at half-time.

Round of 16: Paris vs Bayern

Campaign so far

Group C winners: W6 D0 L0 F18 A2

Top scorer: Leroy Sané (4)

Highlights: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern

07/09: Inter 0-2 Bayern (Sané 25, D'Ambrosio 66 og)

13/09: Bayern 2-0 Barcelona (Hernández 50, Sané 54)

04/10: Bayern 5-0 Plzeň (Sané 7 50, Gnabry 13, Mané 21, Choupo-Moting 59)

12/10: Plzeň 2-4 Bayern (Vlkanova 62, Kliment 75; Mané 10, Müller 14, Goretzka 25 35)

26/10: Barcelona 0-3 Bayern (Mané 10, Choupo-Moting 31, Pavard 90+5)

01/11: Bayern 2-0 Inter (Pavard 32, Choupo-Moting 72)

Campaign in ten words: Business as usual as Bavarian giants set group stage record.

UEFA.com Bayern reporter Bayern endured one of their worst Bundesliga starts in decades, and are still coming to terms with the loss of star striker Robert Lewandowski, but on the European stage they look as clinical as ever. Julian Nagelmann's side cruised into the round of 16 with two games to spare, displaying the defensive solidity and attacking efficiency we have come to expect from the six-time winners in recent years. Having emerged unscathed from the toughest group in the competition, they deserve their place among the tournament favourites.

How do Bayern play?

No player can be expected to fill the 40-goal hole left behind by Lewandowski, but in the absence of a talisman, Nagelsmann is hoping to make assets of the unpredictability and fluidity of his forwards in a 4-2-3-1 system. The spread of goals among the likes of Leroy Sané, Sadio Mané and Jamal Musiala suggest his false nine experiment can indeed succeed, but only at the business end of the campaign will this team truly be judged.

Sadio Mané – 43 points

Leroy Sané – 40 points

Benjamin Pavard – 35 points

Squad changes

Clubs have until 24:00 CET on Thursday 2 February to register a maximum of three new eligible players prior to the knockout stage. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition.

Key stats