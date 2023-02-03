Champions League squad changes: Enzo Fernández in for Chelsea, João Cancelo in for Bayern

Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.

How do the squad changes impact on Fantasy Football? All new signings will be eligible for you to pick in your team for the knockout stage. Don't forget you can make unlimited changes before the deadline on Tuesday 14 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.

What are the Champions League squad changes?

In: Daley Blind, João Cancelo, Yann Sommer

Out: Benjamin Ballis, Justin Janitzek, Gabriel Marušić, Jakob Thomas Mayer, Marcel Sabitzer

In: Pedro Santos*, Gonçalo Guedes, João Neves*, Diego Moreira*, Zan Jevsenak*, Samuel Soares, Henrique Pereira*, Cher N'Dour*, Gerson Sousa*, Andreas Schjelderup, Luis Semedo*, Casper Tengstedt

Out: Henrique Araújo, Gil Dias, John Brooks, Diogo Gonçalves, Enzo Fernández, Paulo Bernardo, Helton Leite, Martim Neto, Rodrigo Pinho, João Victor

In: João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk

Out: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jorginho

In: Josef Bursik, Jack Hendry, Mats Rits

Out: Éder Balanta, Cyle Larin, Eduard Sobol

In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens*, Mahmoud Dahoud, Sébastien Haller, Julian Ryerson

Out: Thorgan Hazard, Abdoulaye Kamara

In: Philipp Max, Almamy Touré, Aurélio Buta

Out: Jens Grahl, Jérôme Onguéné, Luca Pellegrini

In: none

Out: Dennis Curatolo, Aleksandar Stankovic

In: Daniel Ihendu*, Ørjan Nyland, Winners Osawe*

Out: Péter Gulácsi, Hugo Novoa

In: Stefan Bajcetic*, Cody Gakpo, Kaide Gordon*, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams*

Out: Luke Chambers, Arthur, Calvin Ramsey

In: Máximo Perrone

Out: João Cancelo

In: Andrea Bartoccioni*, Federico Mangiameli*, Fotios Pseftis*, Malick Thiaw

Out: Sergiño Dest, Andreas Jungdal

In: Bartosz Bereszyński, Pierluigi Gollini

Out: Salvatore Sirigu, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin

In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele

Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia

In: none

Out: none

In: Marvel*, Rafel Obrador*, Nicolás Paz*

Out: none

In: Arnaut Danjuma, Pedro Porro, Alfie Whiteman

Out: Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil, Djed Spence

* List B