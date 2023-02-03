Champions League squad changes: Enzo Fernández in for Chelsea, João Cancelo in for Bayern
Friday, 3 February 2023
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout stage.
Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.
With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.
What are the Champions League squad changes?
Bayern
In: Daley Blind, João Cancelo, Yann Sommer
Out: Benjamin Ballis, Justin Janitzek, Gabriel Marušić, Jakob Thomas Mayer, Marcel Sabitzer
Benfica
In: Pedro Santos*, Gonçalo Guedes, João Neves*, Diego Moreira*, Zan Jevsenak*, Samuel Soares, Henrique Pereira*, Cher N'Dour*, Gerson Sousa*, Andreas Schjelderup, Luis Semedo*, Casper Tengstedt
Out: Henrique Araújo, Gil Dias, John Brooks, Diogo Gonçalves, Enzo Fernández, Paulo Bernardo, Helton Leite, Martim Neto, Rodrigo Pinho, João Victor
Chelsea
In: João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk
Out: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jorginho
Club Brugge
In: Josef Bursik, Jack Hendry, Mats Rits
Out: Éder Balanta, Cyle Larin, Eduard Sobol
Dortmund
In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens*, Mahmoud Dahoud, Sébastien Haller, Julian Ryerson
Out: Thorgan Hazard, Abdoulaye Kamara
Frankfurt
In: Philipp Max, Almamy Touré, Aurélio Buta
Out: Jens Grahl, Jérôme Onguéné, Luca Pellegrini
Inter
In: none
Out: Dennis Curatolo, Aleksandar Stankovic
Leipzig
In: Daniel Ihendu*, Ørjan Nyland, Winners Osawe*
Out: Péter Gulácsi, Hugo Novoa
Liverpool
In: Stefan Bajcetic*, Cody Gakpo, Kaide Gordon*, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams*
Out: Luke Chambers, Arthur, Calvin Ramsey
Man City
In: Máximo Perrone
Out: João Cancelo
Milan
In: Andrea Bartoccioni*, Federico Mangiameli*, Fotios Pseftis*, Malick Thiaw
Out: Sergiño Dest, Andreas Jungdal
Napoli
In: Bartosz Bereszyński, Pierluigi Gollini
Out: Salvatore Sirigu, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin
Paris
In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele
Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia
Porto
In: none
Out: none
Real Madrid
In: Marvel*, Rafel Obrador*, Nicolás Paz*
Out: none
Tottenham
In: Arnaut Danjuma, Pedro Porro, Alfie Whiteman
Out: Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil, Djed Spence
* List B