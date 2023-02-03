UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League squad changes: Enzo Fernández in for Chelsea, João Cancelo in for Bayern

Friday, 3 February 2023

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders have confirmed their squad changes for the knockout stage.

Enzo Fernández, João Cancelo and Cody Gakpo all changed clubs in January
Each UEFA Champions League team left in the competition was permitted to register three new eligible A list players by midnight CET on Thursday 2 February.

How do the squad changes impact on Fantasy Football?

All new signings will be eligible for you to pick in your team for the knockout stage. Don't forget you can make unlimited changes before the deadline on Tuesday 14 February.

With the deadline now passed, UEFA.com runs through the confirmed ins and outs; click on the clubs to view their full squad lists. Remember: no players are cup-tied any more regardless of what competition they may have been involved in during the group stage.

What are the Champions League squad changes?

Bayern

In: Daley Blind, João Cancelo, Yann Sommer
Out: Benjamin Ballis, Justin Janitzek, Gabriel Marušić, Jakob Thomas Mayer, Marcel Sabitzer

Benfica

In: Pedro Santos*, Gonçalo Guedes, João Neves*, Diego Moreira*, Zan Jevsenak*, Samuel Soares, Henrique Pereira*, Cher N'Dour*, Gerson Sousa*, Andreas Schjelderup, Luis Semedo*, Casper Tengstedt
Out: Henrique Araújo, Gil Dias, John Brooks, Diogo Gonçalves, Enzo Fernández, Paulo Bernardo, Helton Leite, Martim Neto, Rodrigo Pinho, João Victor

Chelsea

In: João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Mykhailo Mudryk
Out: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Jorginho

Club Brugge

In: Josef Bursik, Jack Hendry, Mats Rits
Out: Éder Balanta, Cyle Larin, Eduard Sobol

Dortmund

In: Jamie Bynoe-Gittens*, Mahmoud Dahoud, Sébastien Haller, Julian Ryerson
Out: Thorgan Hazard, Abdoulaye Kamara

Frankfurt

In: Philipp Max, Almamy Touré, Aurélio Buta
Out: Jens Grahl, Jérôme Onguéné, Luca Pellegrini

Inter

In: none
Out: Dennis Curatolo, Aleksandar Stankovic

Leipzig

In: Daniel Ihendu*, Ørjan Nyland, Winners Osawe*
Out: Péter Gulácsi, Hugo Novoa

Liverpool

In: Stefan Bajcetic*, Cody Gakpo, Kaide Gordon*, Naby Keïta, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Rhys Williams*
Out: Luke Chambers, Arthur, Calvin Ramsey

Man City

In: Máximo Perrone
Out: João Cancelo

Milan

In: Andrea Bartoccioni*, Federico Mangiameli*, Fotios Pseftis*, Malick Thiaw
Out: Sergiño Dest, Andreas Jungdal

Napoli

In: Bartosz Bereszyński, Pierluigi Gollini
Out: Salvatore Sirigu, Alessandro Zanoli, Alessio Zerbin

Paris

In: Ilyes Housni*, Timothee Pembele
Out: Ayman Kari, Keylor Navas, Pablo Sarabia

Porto

In: none
Out: none

Real Madrid

In: Marvel*, Rafel Obrador*, Nicolás Paz*
Out: none

Tottenham

In: Arnaut Danjuma, Pedro Porro, Alfie Whiteman
Out: Matt Doherty, Bryan Gil, Djed Spence

* List B

