Benfica vs Club Brugge Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Benfica and Club Brugge meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 7 March.

Benfica vs Club Brugge at a glance When: Tuesday 7 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

How it stands: First leg: 2-0

Where to watch Benfica vs Club Brugge on TV

What do you need to know?

David Neres' late goal in Bruges left Scott Parker's side with their backs against the wall in this last 16 tie, but the Blau-Zwart head coach insists he saw enough from his players in the first leg to believe they can mount a fightback in Lisbon. To do so, however, they will need to end a run of four Champions League games without a goal against a Benfica side who are on their longest winning run in the competition – three matches – since the 2005/06 season.

Predicted line-ups

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Aursnes, João Mário; Rafa Silva, Gonçalo Ramos

Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Odoi, Onyedika; Buchanan, Vanaken, Lang; Yaremchuk

Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Nielsen

Highlights: Club Brugge 0-2 Benfica

Form guide

Benfica

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW

Where they stand: 1st in Liga

Club Brugge

Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDWDD

Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League

Expert predictions

Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter

Alyssa Saliou, Club Brugge reporter

What the coaches say

Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach: "It was very important to score the second goal [in Bruges]. When you play the first leg of a tie away from home and win, it's a very good first step. We're at the halfway point of the tie﻿."

Scott Parker, Club Brugge coach: "It's a two-legged affair. If you concede so many goals that it's becoming a mission impossible, it doesn't win you anything. We'll just have to get in the box in the right moments in Lisbon and in football, everything is possible."