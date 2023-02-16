Benfica vs Club Brugge Champions League round of 16 preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, 16 February 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg between Benfica and Club Brugge.
Benfica and Club Brugge meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 7 March.
Benfica vs Club Brugge at a glance
When: Tuesday 7 March (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estádio do SL Benfica, Lisbon
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg
How it stands: First leg: 2-0
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Benfica vs Club Brugge on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
David Neres' late goal in Bruges left Scott Parker's side with their backs against the wall in this last 16 tie, but the Blau-Zwart head coach insists he saw enough from his players in the first leg to believe they can mount a fightback in Lisbon. To do so, however, they will need to end a run of four Champions League games without a goal against a Benfica side who are on their longest winning run in the competition – three matches – since the 2005/06 season.
Predicted line-ups
Benfica: Vlachodimos; Bah, António Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; Aursnes, João Mário; Rafa Silva, Gonçalo Ramos
Misses next match if booked: Florentino, Gonçalo Ramos, João Mário
Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mata, Hendry, Mechele, Meijer; Odoi, Onyedika; Buchanan, Vanaken, Lang; Yaremchuk
Misses next match if booked: Buchanan, Mignolet, Nielsen
Form guide
Benfica
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Liga
Club Brugge
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LDDWDD
Where they stand: 4th in Belgian First League
Expert predictions
Carlos Machado, Benfica reporter
Alyssa Saliou, Club Brugge reporter
What the coaches say
Roger Schmidt, Benfica coach: "It was very important to score the second goal [in Bruges]. When you play the first leg of a tie away from home and win, it's a very good first step. We're at the halfway point of the tie."
Scott Parker, Club Brugge coach: "It's a two-legged affair. If you concede so many goals that it's becoming a mission impossible, it doesn't win you anything. We'll just have to get in the box in the right moments in Lisbon and in football, everything is possible."
Where is the 2023 Champions League final?
Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium will host the final on Saturday 10 June 2023.
The winners gain a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.