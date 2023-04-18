Champions League semi-finals: Meet the teams

UEFA.com profiles the first teams through to the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Champions League semi-finals Milan vs Inter/Benfica

Real Madrid vs Man City/Bayern Semi-final ties will be played on 9/10 and 16/17 May; specific fixture dates will be confirmed in due course.

UEFA coefficient ranking﻿: 35

This season: W5 D3 L2 F15 A8

Group E: Runners-up

Round of 16: W 1-0agg vs Tottenham

Quarter-finals: W 2-1agg vs Napoli

Last season: Group stage (fourth place)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1962/63, 1968/69, 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 2002/03, 2006/07)

Campaign so far

Milan struggled to cope with Chelsea in the group stage but comfortably secured second spot and a place in the round of 16, picking up wins at San Siro and on the road. The Rossoneri have gone up a gear in the knockout stage, eliminating Tottenham and Napoli while conceding only once in those four games.

Every goal on Milan's road to the last four

Why they can go all the way

Milan are a fluid, attacking side. They are very flexible and can adapt to opponents, meaning they play to their own strengths but also to their opponents' weaknesses. Add into the mix a fantastic forward like Rafael Leão and an almost unbeatable goalkeeper like Mike Maignan and Stefano Pioli's men are a test for anybody.

How do Milan play?

A flexible side with an attacking mentality, Milan can build from deep and hit on the break. Their basic systems are 4-2-3-1 or 3-4-2-1, with attacking full-backs, dynamic midfielders and three or four attacking players. Rafael Leão and Theo Hernández combine brilliantly on the left, while defensively the Rossoneri have quick centre-backs and press high to help get the ball forward.

Coach: Stefano Pioli

The former defender has won over doubters at Milan with his calm and relaxed approach since taking over in 2019. Led the Rossoneri into the Champions League after a seven-year absence in 2020/21 and flirted with the Scudetto before steering the club to their first domestic title since 2011 last term.

Key player: Rafael Leão

Milan owe much to Maignan, who was decisive against Spurs and Napoli, but the sky is the limit for their star Portuguese forward, who is time and time again proving himself to be a difference-maker with his elegant running, electric pace and wonderful technique.

Did you know?

Milan finished bottom of their Champions League section last season, the first time they had propped up a group since 2000.

UEFA coefficient ranking﻿: 5

This season: W8 D1 L1 F25 A7

Group F: Winners

Round of 16: W 6-2agg vs Liverpool

Quarter-finals: W 4-0agg vs Chelsea

Last season: Winners (W 1-0 vs Liverpool)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22)

Campaign so far

It has largely been a case of full-steam ahead. Group F was competitive. The goal Federico Valverde scored to open up the home game against Leipzig will live long in the memory – as will the brilliant display of cold ruthlessness in winning 3-0 at Celtic after Karim Benzema had gone off injured. But the five-star football came at Anfield. To give a side of Liverpool's class a two-goal start and then score five times in 46 minutes was wonderfully entertaining and history in the making. Less spectacular against Chelsea? Yes, but Rodrygo got the job done.

Highlights: Chelsea 0-2 Real Madrid

Why they can go all the way

Because that's what the club exists for. Because this is 'what we do', as everybody – from the groundskeepers to the president via some of the most exciting footballers in the world – would tell you. No club has a more explosive mix of desire, talent, know-how, expectation and 'been here, seen this, done that' than Madrid. Disbelieve them at your peril.

How do Real Madrid play?

There really hasn't been any change of system or idea this season. Valverde often plays 'in' a front three, particularly in matches where Carlo Ancelotti wants extra help for midfield and at right-back. However, the integration of Aurélien Tchouaméni has been pretty spectacular, Eduardo Camavinga's acceleration has really counted and although Benzema hasn't racked up as many matches this term, his partnership with Vinícius Júnior remains world class. Late goals and impact performances off the bench have become signature.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The man who led Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/UEFA Champions League four times. Cruised to the Liga title last season as well for good measure, making him the first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain.

Key player: Vinícius Júnior

Benzema, not to mention Thibaut Courtois, remain crucial. But when a coach of Ancelotti's savoir-faire, experience and judgement declares that in his No20 he possesses "the most decisive player in the world" who could possibly argue against the idea that Vinícius, this wonderful, mercurial Brazilian forward, is Madrid's key player?

Did you know?

Real Madrid became the first side to contest 300 UEFA Champions League matches in the second leg against Liverpool.