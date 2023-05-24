UEFA Champions League: 2022/23 season in numbers

2 For only the second time in UEFA Champions League history – excluding extra time – there were three goals scored in the 90th minute or later ﻿in Atlético Madrid's 2-1 win against Porto in the group stage. Coincidentally, it was the same two teams involved in the only previous occurrence, Atlético again victorious after late drama in Portugal last season.

3 Robert Lewandowski's treble against Plzeň on Matchday 1 made him the first player to score a hat-trick for three different teams in the competition – one for Dortmund, four for Bayern and one for Barcelona.

3 Manchester City became just the third English team to reach the Champions League semi-finals in three consecutive seasons, following in the footsteps of Chelsea and Manchester United, who both achieved the feat from 2006/07 to 2008/09.

5 AC Milan and Inter met five times in a single season for the first time in their history. The city rivals won one apiece in Serie A but the Nerazzurri prevailed in the Italian Super Cup and both their Champions League semi-final meetings.

6 Bayern won all six of their group stage games for the third time in four seasons – they are the first team to have registered a perfect group stage on three occasions.

6 Benfica have now been eliminated at the quarter-final stage ﻿on all six occasions they have made it to the last eight in the Champions League era.

7 Mohamed Salah scored the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history on Matchday 4, netting three goals in less than seven minutes as Liverpool beat Rangers 7-1 in Glasgow.

11 Inter became just the fourth side to take a two-goal lead in the opening 11 minutes of a Champions League semi-final match, after Juventus vs Manchester United (1999), Manchester United vs Arsenal (2009) and Manchester City vs Real Madrid (2022).

15 On Matchday 4, Alexis Sánchez drew level with Arturo Vidal as the all-time leading Chilean goalscorer in the Champions League with 15 goals.

15 Liverpool this season became only the fourth team ever to rack up 15 points only to finish second in their group.

16 Aged 16 years 343 days, Paris midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery became the youngest ever player to start a Champions League knockout game during his team's 1-0 last-16 first-leg loss to Bayern.

16 Sadio Mané has finished on the winning team in each of the last 16 Champions League matches in which he has scored. The last time he found the net but failed to win was the 2018 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

17 Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa (17 years 149 days) became the second youngest goalscorer in Champions League history when he struck against Porto on Matchday 2.

18 Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema this term became the first players to score in 18 successive Champions League seasons.

19 Bayern have now won their opening match in each of their last 19 Champions League campaigns, keeping 17 clean sheets in the process.

20 Napoli were the group stage top scorers with 20 goals.

24 None of Marseille's last 24 Champions League matches have finished in a draw.

24 Czech side Plzeň conceded a joint-record 24 goals in the group stage.

26 Manchester City are unbeaten in an English record 26 home Champions League matches (W24 D2) since a 2-1 loss to Lyon on Matchday 1 in 2018/19.

35 Erling Haaland's effort against Bayern in the second leg of their quarter-final tie made him the fastest player (27 games) and youngest (22 years 272 days) to score 35 Champions League goals. Ruud van Nistelrooy was the previous fastest, taking 42 games to reach the 35-goal tally.

36 Manchester City have scored in all 36 of their home matches in the Champions League group stage.

37 37 years 54 days to be precise! Luka Modrić became the fifth oldest goalscorer in Champions League history when he struck for Real Madrid against Celtic on Matchday 6 and Edin Džeko matched that feat in Inter's semi-final first leg against Milan. The latter also became the second oldest player to score in the semi-finals after Ryan Giggs (37 years 148 days, against Schalke in April 2011).

40 Paris striker Kylian Mbappé (23 years 317 days) became the youngest player to score 40 Champions League goals, breaking the previous record set by Lionel Messi (24 years and 130 days).

44 Paris have now scored in their last 44 Champions League group stage matches, since a 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid in November 2015.

47 Chelsea defender Thiago Silva became the 47th player to make 100 Champions League appearances, reaching the landmark in his team's Matchday 4 encounter with his former side AC Milan.

62 On Matchday 5, Olivier Giroud became the 62nd player to notch 20 Champions League goals. At the age of 36 years 25 days, he is also the oldest to reach that total.

69 Benzema's total of 69 Champions League knockout appearances is fewer than only Cristiano Ronaldo (85) and Messi (77).

100 Man City boss Pep Guardiola became only the third manager to reach 100 Champions League wins, joining Carlo Ancelotti (107) and Sir Alex Ferguson (102).

191 Madrid coach Ancelotti set a new record himself by taking charge of his 191st Champions League game in the semi-final second leg, eclipsing the previous best set by Ferguson.

304 There were 304 goals scored during the group stage (seven more than last season), an average of 3.17 goals per match.

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.