UEFA Champions League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place at 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.

Follow the draw live

Which teams are in the group stage draw?

The draw features 32 teams – 26 automatic qualifiers as well as the six teams who came through qualifying and ultimately won their play-off ties. The clubs have been split into four seeding pots.

Newcastle United are back in the group stage for the first time since 2002/03 Getty Images

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

FRA: Lens, Paris

POR: Benfica, Braga, Porto

NED: Feyenoord, PSV

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic﻿

SRB: Crvena zvezda

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

BEL: Antwerp

SUI: Young Boys

DEN: Copenhagen

TUR: Galatasaray



When is the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw ceremony will begin at 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.

How does the group stage draw work?

The 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team can play a side from their own association. Paired clubs from the same country will play on separate days. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

Manchester City (ENG) – pairing A

Sevilla FC (ESP) – B

FC Barcelona (ESP) – C

SSC Napoli (ITA) – D

FC Bayern München (GER) – E

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – F

SL Benfica (POR) – G

Feyenoord (NED) – H

Real Madrid CF (ESP) – C

Manchester United (ENG) – A

FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) – I

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – E

Club Atlético de Madrid (ESP) – B

RB Leipzig (GER) – J

FC Porto (POR) – G

Arsenal FC (ENG) – K

FC Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

AC Milan (ITA) – I

SC Braga (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) – H

S.S. Lazio (ITA) – D

FK Crvena zvezda (SRB)

F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)

BSC Young Boys (SUI)

Real Sociedad de Fútbol (ESP)

Galatasaray A.Ş. (TUR)

Celtic FC (SCO)

Newcastle United FC (ENG) – K

1. FC Union Berlin (GER) – J

Royal Antwerp FC (BEL)

RC Lens (FRA) – F

Where is the Champions League draw?

After three years away, the draw returns to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

All men's club competition group stage draws are taking place in Monaco this year UEFA via Getty Images

How can I watch the draw?

The draw is streamed live on UEFA.com.

What happens after the draw?

Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the round of 16. The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

What else happens during the draw ceremony?

The 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Coach of the Year awards will also be presented during the group stage draw ceremony.

The 2023 UEFA President's Award will also be presented to Miroslav Klose by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.