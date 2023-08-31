UEFA Champions League group stage draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?
Thursday, August 31, 2023
When is it? Which teams are involved? When are the fixtures? All you need to know about the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw.
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw takes place at 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.
Which teams are in the group stage draw?
The draw features 32 teams – 26 automatic qualifiers as well as the six teams who came through qualifying and ultimately won their play-off ties. The clubs have been split into four seeding pots.
ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
FRA: Lens, Paris
POR: Benfica, Braga, Porto
NED: Feyenoord, PSV
AUT: Salzburg
SCO: Celtic
SRB: Crvena zvezda
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
BEL: Antwerp
SUI: Young Boys
DEN: Copenhagen
TUR: Galatasaray
When is the Champions League group stage draw?
The draw ceremony will begin at 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.
How does the group stage draw work?
The 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 will consist of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 are determined by the club coefficient rankings.
No team can play a side from their own association. Paired clubs from the same country will play on separate days. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.
Pot 1
Manchester City (ENG) – pairing A
Sevilla FC (ESP) – B
FC Barcelona (ESP) – C
SSC Napoli (ITA) – D
FC Bayern München (GER) – E
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – F
SL Benfica (POR) – G
Feyenoord (NED) – H
Pot 2
Real Madrid CF (ESP) – C
Manchester United (ENG) – A
FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) – I
Borussia Dortmund (GER) – E
Club Atlético de Madrid (ESP) – B
RB Leipzig (GER) – J
FC Porto (POR) – G
Arsenal FC (ENG) – K
Pot 3
FC Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
FC Salzburg (AUT)
AC Milan (ITA) – I
SC Braga (POR)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) – H
S.S. Lazio (ITA) – D
FK Crvena zvezda (SRB)
F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)
Pot 4
BSC Young Boys (SUI)
Real Sociedad de Fútbol (ESP)
Galatasaray A.Ş. (TUR)
Celtic FC (SCO)
Newcastle United FC (ENG) – K
1. FC Union Berlin (GER) – J
Royal Antwerp FC (BEL)
RC Lens (FRA) – F
Where is the Champions League draw?
After three years away, the draw returns to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.
How can I watch the draw?
The draw is streamed live on UEFA.com.
What happens after the draw?
Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the round of 16. The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.
What are the Champions League group stage dates?
Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023
What else happens during the draw ceremony?
The 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Coach of the Year awards will also be presented during the group stage draw ceremony.
The 2023 UEFA President's Award will also be presented to Miroslav Klose by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.
Where is the 2023/24 final?
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final will take place at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June. Known as the 'Home of Football', Wembley has hosted seven previous European Cup finals – more than any other stadium.