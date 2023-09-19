UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

See who took the official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League game this season.

Leipzig's Xavi Simons with his award on Matchday 1
UEFA is issuing an official Player of the Match award, presented by PlayStation, after every 2023/24 UEFA Champions League game to recognise the top performers in Europe's premier club competition.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel at each fixture decides who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

Group stage

Matchday 1

19/09: AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle – Rafael Leão
19/09: Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig – Xavi Simons
19/09: Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic – Calvin Stengs
19/09: Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid – Antoine Griezmann
19/09: Paris 2-0 Dortmund – Vitinha
19/09: Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda – Rodri
19/09: Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp – João Félix
19/09: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto – Galeno

20/09: Galatasaray vs Copenhagen
20/09: Real Madrid vs Union Berlin
20/09: Bayern vs Man United
20/09: Sevilla vs Lens
20/09: Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven
20/09: Braga vs Napoli
20/09: Benfica vs Salzburg
20/09: Real Sociedad vs Inter

Matchday 2

03/10: Union Berlin vs Braga
03/10: Salzburg vs Real Sociedad
03/10: Man United vs Galatasaray
03/10: Copenhagen vs Bayern
03/10: Lens vs Arsenal
03/10: PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla
03/10: Napoli vs Real Madrid
03/10: Inter vs Benfica

04/10: Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord
04/10: Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donetsk
04/10: Celtic vs Lazio
04/10: Dortmund vs Milan
04/10: Newcastle vs Paris
04/10: Leipzig vs Man City
04/10: Crvena zvezda vs Young Boys
04/10: Porto vs Barcelona

Matchday 3

24/10: Galatasaray vs Bayern
24/10: Inter vs Salzburg
24/10: Man United vs Copenhagen
24/10: Sevilla vs Arsenal
24/10: Lens vs PSV Eindhoven
24/10: Braga vs Real Madrid
24/10: Union Berlin vs Napoli
24/10: Benfica vs Real Sociedad

25/10: Feyenoord vs Lazio
25/10: Barcelona vs Shakhtar Donetsk
25/10: Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid
25/10: Paris vs Milan
25/10: Newcastle vs Dortmund
25/10: Leipzig vs Crvena zvezda
25/10: Young Boys vs Man City
25/10: Antwerp vs Porto

Matchday 4

07/11: Dortmund vs Newcastle
07/11: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona
07/11: Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic
07/11: Lazio vs Feyenoord
07/11: Milan vs Paris
07/11: Man City vs Young Boys
07/11: Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig
07/11: Porto vs Royal Antwerp

08/11: Napoli vs Union Berlin
08/11: Real Sociedad vs Benfica
08/11: Bayern vs Galatasaray
08/11: Copenhagen vs Man United
08/11: Arsenal vs Sevilla
08/11: PSV Eindhoven vs Lens
08/11: Real Madrid vs Braga
08/11: Salzburg vs Inter

Matchday 5

28/11: Lazio vs Celtic
28/11: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Antwerp
28/11: Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid
28/11: Paris vs Newcastle
28/11: Milan vs Dortmund
28/11: Man City vs Leipzig
28/11: Young Boys vs Crvena zvezda
28/11: Barcelona vs Porto

29/11: Galatasaray vs Man United
29/11: Sevilla vs PSV Eindhoven
29/11: Bayern vs Copenhagen
29/11: Arsenal vs Lens
29/11: Real Madrid vs Napoli
29/11: Braga vs Union Berlin
29/11: Benfica vs Inter
29/11: Real Sociedad vs Salzburg

Matchday 6

12/12: Lens vs Sevilla
12/12: PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal
12/12: Man United vs Bayern
12/12: Copenhagen vs Galatasaray
12/12: Napoli vs Braga
12/12: Union Berlin vs Real Madrid
12/12: Inter vs Real Sociedad
12/12: Salzburg vs Benfica

13/12: Leipzig vs Young Boys
13/12: Crvena zvezda vs Man City
13/12: Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio
13/12: Celtic vs Feyenoord
13/12: Dortmund vs Paris
13/12: Newcastle vs Milan
13/12: Porto vs Shakhtar Donetsk
13/12: Antwerp vs Barcelona

