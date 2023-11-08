Wednesday round-up: Bayern, Inter, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad through to last 16

Bayern, Inter, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad all booked their places in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with two matches to spare following victories on Wednesday, while Copenhagen stunned Manchester United in a seven-goal thriller.

Leipzig and Manchester City sealed progress to the knockout stage on Tuesday.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Group A

Highlights: Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray

Harry Kane struck twice late on as Bayern secured their passage from Group A. The striker's flicked header and close-range finish from substitute Mathys Tel's cross extended Bayern's record run to 17 successive group stage wins. It was not an easy night for Thomas Tuchel's side as Galatasaray had a Lucas Torreira goal ruled out for offside after the break. Cédric Bakambu ﻿finished smartly in added time, but the away side could not find an equaliser.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern)

Key stat: Kane has scored 25 Champions League goals – among Englishmen, only Wayne Rooney (30) and Raheem Sterling (27) have more.

29/11: Bayern vs Copenhagen, Galatasaray vs Man United

Highlights: Copenhagen 4-3 Man United

Roony Bardghji struck a late winner as Copenhagen sealed an impressive comeback to stun ten-man United. Rasmus Højlund's double against his former side put the visitors in control, but a red card for Marcus Rashford changed the complexion of the game. Mohamed Elyounoussi and a Diogo Gonçalves penalty levelled things before the break, and though Bruno Fernandes restored United's advantage from the spot, the hosts finished strongly. Lukas Lerager squeezed Rasmus Falk's cross past André Onana (83) before Bardghji's dramatic half-volley secured all three points.

Player of the Match: Rasmus Falk (Copenhagen)

Key stat: Bardghji became the youngest player to score a Champions League goal against Manchester United, aged 17 years and 358 days.

29/11: Bayern vs Copenhagen, Galatasaray vs Man United

Group B

Highlights: Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

The Gunners tightened their grip on Group B with a dominant win. Leandro Trossard swept home the opening goal just before the half-hour after Jorginho had superbly threaded Bukayo Saka into the box. Arsenal were in complete control and didn't allow a shot at David Raya's goal until the 97th minute, but it was not until just after the hour that Saka – who limped off late on – all but sealed the English side's eighth straight home win in Europe.

Player of the Match: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Key stat: Excluding penalty shoot-outs, Sevilla are without a win in 17 UEFA club competition matches not played at their own stadium (D10 L7).

29/11: Arsenal vs Lens, Sevilla vs PSV

Highlights: PSV 1-0 Lens

The Dutch side remain in contention for a top-two spot after a hard-fought victory against previously unbeaten Lens. Captain Luuk de Jong opened the scoring on 12 minutes when he guided Johan Bakayoko's header past Brice Samba. Both teams later had chances to add to the scoring, Joey Veerman shooting straight at Samba from the edge of the area, while Lens's Angelo Fulgini came close with a dipping free-kick and team-mate Morgan Guilavogui hit the post late on before his added-time dismissal.

Player of the Match: Luuk de Jong (PSV)

Key stat: PSV ended a sequence of 15 Champions League group stage matches without a win.

29/11: Arsenal vs Lens, Sevilla vs PSV

Group C

Highlights: Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin

Union Berlin halted a 12-match losing run thanks to David Fofana's second-half goal and some resolute defending. Napoli bossed the first half and were good value for Matteo Politano's fortuitous finish, yet they could not press home their advantage. Josip Juranović struck the base of the post before the interval and Fofana equalised in a lightening counter soon after it. There were chances at both﻿ ends for a winner, but last-ditch defending kept it at 1-1.

Player of the Match: Matteo Politano ﻿(Napoli)

Key stat: Fofana's goal was the first Napoli had conceded in five games against German teams.

29/11: Real Madrid vs Napoli, Braga vs Union Berlin

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Braga

Carlo Ancelotti's men sealed their passage to the last 16 amid plenty of drama. Andriy Lunin, only starting after Kepa Arrizabalaga was injured in the warm-up, saved a sixth-minute Álvaro Djaló penalty and Braga paid the price when Brahim Díaz dispatched Rodrygo's cutback. Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo produced clinical finishes in the space of four second-half minutes to take the game away from the Portuguese side, who are now four points behind second-placed Napoli.

Player of the Match: Rodrygo (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Real Madrid have won eight and drawn two of their last ten UEFA club competition matches against Portuguese teams.

29/11: Real Madrid vs Napoli, Braga vs Union Berlin

Group D

Highlights: Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

La Real scored three goals inside the opening 21 minutes to set up a third successive Group D win. Mikel Merino headed the first before Mikel Oyarzabal's cool run and finish, plus a curling effort from Ander Barrenetxea. It could have been four, but Brais Méndez had a low 28th-minute penalty come back off a post. Rafa Silva completed a flowing move four minutes after the restart for Benfica, who now cannot finish higher than third.

Player of the Match: Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad)

Key stat: Barrenetxea is La Real's second-youngest scorer in the competition﻿; Xabi Alonso was seven days younger when he netted against Galatasaray in 2003.

29/11: Real Sociedad vs Salzburg, Benfica vs Inter

Highlights: Salzburg 0-1 Inter

Lautaro Martínez was the hero as his late penalty sealed Inter's qualification for the last 16, eliminating Salzburg from the competition in the process. The Nerazzurri created the greater chances throughout, with Alessandro Bastoni and Davide Frattesi going close, and Martínez's header brilliantly tipped onto the bar by Alexander Schlager. But Martínez was not to be denied five minutes from time, slotting in after Mads Bidstrup was adjudged to have handled Nicolò Barella's shot.

Player of the Match: Lautaro Martínez (Inter)

Key stat: Martínez has scored the most away goals for Inter in the Champions League, surpassing Hernán Crespo with his ninth in Austria.

29/11: Real Sociedad vs Salzburg, Benfica vs Inter