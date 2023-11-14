Champions League Matchday 5: Game-by-game preview

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage is reaching the sharp end; get abreast of the batch of fixtures coming up on Matchday 5.

Play Champions League Predictor

Tuesday 28 November

After leapfrogging Feyenoord into second place in Group E on Matchday 4, Lazio will book their place in the knockout stages if they beat Celtic and the Eredivisie side fail to overcome leaders Atlético. Coach Maurizio Sarri has warned his players against complacency, however, saying: "Unfortunately, [the Feyenoord victory] was not a decisive win. Only on the last matchday will we have the outcome." Celtic's hopes of progression are hanging by a thread after a 6-0 defeat to Diego Simeone's men, but coach Brendan Rodgers will take heart from his team's initial response to falling a goal behind. "You have to take the game in isolation," he said. "The players gave everything."

Did you know?

Since 2016/17, only Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Harry Kane have scored more goals for a single team in Europe's top five leagues than Lazio's Ciro Immobile.

Highlights: Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord

A third victory in 11 meetings with Barcelona breathed new life into Shakhtar's Group H campaign, but they can ill-afford any slip-ups against bottom-placed Antwerp. "We do things step by step and stay humble," said coach Marino Pušić, refusing to get carried away by the 1-0 win against the five-time winners. Antwerp remain without a point after losing at Porto on Matchday 4 but boss Mark van Bommel feels his side are starting to look more at home in the competition. "The two best chances of the match were ours," said the former Netherlands international. "I'm especially happy with how the boys performed. I'm proud of the guys."

Did you know?

Shakhtar's 1-0 triumph on Matchday 4 was their first home win against Barcelona since December 2004.

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona

Picked your Fantasy side?

Defeat on Matchday 5 could spell the end of Feyenoord's last-16 hopes, but defender Dávid Hancko remains optimistic about his side's chances of progression. "It's still in our hands," he said. "If we win both games [against Atlético and Celtic], we go through." Atlético remain in pole position after cruising to a 6-0 win over Celtic, and forward Antoine Griezmann is determined not to relinquish top spot: "The most important thing is to qualify, of course, but we want to do that in first place. We have a tough game coming up in the Netherlands, so we have to keep showing what we can do."

Did you know?

Atlético are the only team in Europe's top five leagues with two different players on ten or more goals this season – Griezmann (11) and Álvaro Morata (12)﻿.

Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic

The Ligue 1 champions have a score to settle with the Magpies after going down 4-1 at St. James' Park last month. Another defeat against Eddie Howe's side at Parc des Princes would leave Luis Enrique's men facing an uphill battle to qualify from Group F. "All four teams hold their fate in their hands," said the 53-year-old after watching his team lose 2-1 at Milan. "They are still two matches to go and we can still progress." The same goes for Newcastle, who remain just three points behind leaders Dortmund despite their 2-0 defeat in Germany last time out. "We're probably going to have to win our last two games," admitted Howe. "We accept [the situation] and have to look to the future now."

Did you know?

Paris have lost two of their last three Champions League group games, as many losses as in their previous 18 group encounters﻿ in the competition.

Highlights: Milan 2-1 Paris

With only two points separating third-placed Milan and Group F leaders Dortmund, the Rossoneri know victory at San Siro would leave them well-placed to book a last-16 berth for the second successive campaign. "We're back in the mix for the group now," Ruben Loftus-Cheek told UEFA.com after helping his side beat Paris on Matchday 4. "We have a really talented team. I think we can go far [in the competition]." Standing in Milan's way are a Dortmund side who reached the summit thanks to back-to-back victories over Newcastle. "We've beaten an absolutely top outfit for the second time, and convincingly too," forward Karim Adeyemi said after a 2-0 triumph on Matchday 4. "Nothing's been decided yet, but we're in a very good position."

Did you know?

For the first time in their history, Dortmund have gone four consecutive Champions League home matches without conceding a goal.

Highlights: Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle

City qualified by making it four wins from four when they beat Young Boys 3-0 last time out and a point here will be enough for them to seal top spot in the section. However, midfielder Matheus Nunes is keen for them to keep their foot on the gas, saying: "We cannot look at those two games as spare because we want to get through in first place. We want to win both of them." Leipzig are also through but, following the win at Crvena zvezda, midfielder Emil Forsberg was quick to point out where they must improve if they are to compete with Pep Guardiola's men. "We should have scored more goals," he said. "In the second half, we weren't calm enough and were too sloppy in creating our own game. We need to be calmer in the attacking third."

Did you know?

On Matchday 4, City extended their unbeaten run in Europe to 18 matches – a new record for an English side.

Highlights: Man City 3-0 Young Boys

The winners of this game will be assured of third place and a spot in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs and both are still searching for their first victory in the section. Defender Loris Benito felt YB deserved better in defeat at Manchester City and can take heart ahead of this game: "We actually moved the ball well," he said. "I would've liked for us to be a bit more convincing with the ball. We had good movement and were able to get good balls up top." Meanwhile, Crvena zvezda defender Aleksandar Dragović pulled no punches after their defeat by Leipzig, warning: "If we play like we did today, we will lose [at Young Boys] too. We need to step up, not just talk."

Did you know?

The only point both these teams have earned in the group came against each other on Matchday 2.

Highlights: Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig

Situations can change quickly in the Champions League. Barcelona seemed to be easing towards the last 16 after winning their first three games but they are now only three points ahead of third-placed Shakhtar after defeat against them on Matchday 3. Xavi Hernández is demanding a marked improvement. "We need to get back to our best," said the Barcelona coach. "We aren't pressing well enough, we aren't concentrating well enough. The players need to step up." João Mário realises that Porto, now level on points with the Blaugrana, are in a three-way qualification scrap. "We are only focused on what we can control: our matches and winning those," he said. "Even if our rivals are Barcelona, we want to finish first."

Highlights: FC Porto 2-0 Antwerp

Wednesday 29 November

"We will be playing at home against Manchester United; we will need our fans there a lot. With their support, we want to win the remaining two matches to get through the group," said Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera after their 2-1 defeat at Bayern. Manchester United, now bottom of the section but just a point off second place, could not keep the crowd out of the game in their 4-3 reverse in Copenhagen according to Rasmus Højlund, so the Red Devils will be keen not to make the same mistake twice. "We switched off a little bit; it gave them a lot of belief," said the striker. "I know how the crowd can help the team here, and it gave them a big boost."

Did you know?

Højlund has become one of just seven players to score five or more goals in their first four appearances in the Champions League, group stage to final.

Highlights: Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray

Sevilla coach Diego Alonso praised young full-backs Juanlu and Kike Salas despite their defeat at Arsenal. "They have gained in experience and played on a big stage and surely this will help them to grow," he said. "The confidence you get as a young player comes from playing important matches, from being put in adverse situations." Their predicament is certainly precarious now with Sevilla on the foot of the table following PSV's victory at home to Lens. "The two of us, along with Sevilla, will be fighting for the second and third spots," said PSV manager Peter Bosz. "Arsenal are on a different level. The battle between the other three teams will be quite interesting."

Did you know?

PSV have lost only one of their last nine European matches (W5 D3).

Highlights: PSV 1-0 Lens

Bayern are in the ideal position of having qualified for the last 16 as section winners and are now two games away from a third successive group stage campaign with maximum points. "It's an amazing achievement," said coach Thomas Tuchel after their Matchday 4 success against Galatasaray. "We've got 12 points and are top of the group for sure. This is very important because it was our target." Copenhagen finally scored the victory that coach Jacob Neestrup felt they deserved in beating Manchester United on Matchday 4, and will be eager to follow that up with their fate in their own hands. "We have played four games now. We put in three really, really good performances before, but we only got one point from them."

Did you know?

Bayern have won 28 and drawn one of their last 29 home matches in the Champions League group stage.

Highlights: Copenhagen 4-3 Man United

Speaking after the victory against Sevilla, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice outlined why the Gunners were so impressive and what Lens can expect when they travel to London for this game. "High energy, at it from the start and full gas," he said. "We didn't let them breathe. I think they had one shot all game. All round, just a really good performance, especially with them sitting so deep and playing in a back five, which is always hard to break down." Lens did, of course, find the answers in the reverse fixture but their qualification hopes are now in the balance as they sit level on points with second-place PSV. "We are Lens, we have experience in the Champions League," said coach Franck Haise. "We still have two more matches to play, and we know what we need to do. We know how to handle that pressure."

Did you know?

Arsenal have scored two or more goals in each of their last 12 Champions League group stage matches at home.

Highlights: Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

The Merengues are safely through to the round of 16 so there is an opportunity to shuffle their pack again for the final two games. Carlo Ancelotti did similar for their Matchday 3 triumph against Braga and he was quick to praise the likes of Brahim Díaz for taking their chance to impress. "Brahim had a good night and possibly deserved to stay on the pitch longer," he said. "He scored one, had another ruled out, did terrific defensive work. That's our strength: everyone in the squad contributes something." Giacomo Raspadori, by contrast, was not so keen to look back over their 1-1 draw with Union Berlin the same evening. "We're not happy as we wanted to win," he said. "We will take the positives and move on. Now our goal is to give Real Madrid a tough time."

Did you know?

Napoli have lost only two of their last 16 Champions League group stage matches (W10 D4).

Highlights: Real Madrid 3-0 Braga

Braga are four points behind second-placed Napoli but defender José Fonte is not giving up hope of making the round of 16. "To be in the Champions League is already an achievement," he said. "We are growing but we still have something to say in this group. We have a home game we need to win and then fight for the best position with Napoli." Union broke their 12-game losing streak by drawing with Napoli on Matchday 4 and are still eyeing European football in the spring despite their top-two hopes having ended. "After a tough time, this draw feels a bit like a win for us," said defender Leonardo Bonucci. "Now with this point we need a win against Braga and then we'll face Real Madrid. Let's see."

Did you know?

Union Berlin have scored more than one goal in only one of their previous 13 UEFA club competition matches outside of Germany.

Highlights: Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin

Casper Tengstedt summed up Benfica travails as they suffered a fourth group defeat at Real Sociedad last time out, saying: "It's not how we wanted it to go; we wanted to get into the knockout phase but now that's not possible. We will have to give everything we can to reach the Europa League." Inter are at the other end of the spectrum, having sealed their place in the last 16 with ten points from four games and defender Alessandro Bastoni believes their displays last season have set the tone for this term. "The final in Istanbul certainly taught us a lot," he said. "We understood that if we remain united and compact, we can compete with everyone. The senior players made the new players understand what it means to play for Inter. We are mature."

Did you know?

Last season's final loss is Inter's only defeat in their last 11 Champions League matches (W7 D3).

Highlights: Salzburg 0-1 Inter

The home side will battle it out with Inter for top spot in the section after also sewing up a last-16 spot on Matchday 4 and midfielder Mikel Merino says Salzburg can expect the same ruthlessness as La Real showed Benfica. "More of the same!" he said. "A team that wants to win every single game, every single ball, every battle. That's our mindset; our mentality is to approach every game with the right attitude. We are confident in our capabilities and in our capacities." With only third place available now, Salzburg have had to re-assess their goals. "Reaching the Europa League is now our target," said midfielder Mads Bidstrup. "We can still do something very nice in the last two games, especially with our fans behind us."

Did you know?

Real Sociedad have won three successive Champions League group matches for the first time. Prior to this sequence they were on a run of 11 group games without a win.

Highlights: Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

Get the Champions League app!