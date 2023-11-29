Wednesday round-up: Arsenal, PSV through to last 16

Twelve teams have now booked their places in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League knockout stage after Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven joined the club in contrasting fashion on a night of thrilling comebacks and plenty of goals.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action as Matchday 5 drew to a close on Wednesday.

Champions League Predictor

Group A

Highlights: Galatasaray 3-3 Man United

The Turkish side twice recovered from two goals down to earn a share of the spoils in an end-to-end thriller. United were on course for a much-needed win when they raced into a 2-0 lead inside 18 minutes courtesy of Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes, but the game opened up when Hakim Ziyech's free-kick somehow found a way through. Scott McTominay restored the visitors' cushion only for Ziyech to repeat the feat before turning provider for Kerem Aktürkoğlu's stunning equaliser.

Player of the Match: Hakim Ziyech (Galatasaray)

Key stat: United scored three goals in all three of their Group A away games but came away with a solitary point.

12/12: Copenhagen vs Galatasaray, Man United vs Bayern

Highlights: Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen

Bayern's record 17-match winning run in the group stage was ended as Copenhagen strengthened their challenge for the Group A runners-up spot. Chances were at a premium in Munich, with the majority falling to the visitors as the chilly night wore on and ﻿Mohamed Elyounoussi being denied by a brilliant double save from Manuel Neuer right at the end.

Player of the Match: Rasmus Falk (Copenhagen)

Key stat: Before Wednesday, Bayern had won their last six home matches in all competitions, scoring an average of over four goals per match in the process.

12/12: Copenhagen vs Galatasaray, Man United vs Bayern

Group B

Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 PSV

Ricardo Pepi's added-time header gave PSV a thrilling comeback win in a pulsating encounter against Sevilla. Veteran defender Sergio Ramos bundled the hosts in front before Youssef En-Nesyri doubled the lead with a deft finish just after half-time. But the momentum of the match changed completely when Lucas Ocampos was shown two yellow cards in quick succession, and Ismael Saibari's fine volley was followed by a Nemanja Gudelj own goal before Pepi sealed a priceless victory.

Player of the Match: Johan Bakayoko (PSV)

Key stat: At 37 years and 244 days, Sergio Ramos became the oldest Spanish scorer in Champions League history, beating former international team-mate Pedro Rodríguez (36 years and 89 days).

12/12: Lens vs Sevilla, PSV vs Arsenal

Highlights: Arsenal 6-0 Lens

Arsenal won Group B in emphatic fashion, Kai Havertz requiring 13 minutes to stab in the first of five first-half goals. Gabriel Jesus slotted in the second and Bukayo Saka converted from close range, before Gabriel Martinelli curled in and Martin Ødegaard fired a first-time volley on the stroke of half-time. Substitute Jorginho added an 86th-minute penalty to complete a result that means Lens, for whom Facundo Medina hit a post, cannot finish higher than third﻿.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Key stat: Arsenal had six different goalscorers for the first time in a Champions League match, group stage to final﻿.

12/12: Lens vs Sevilla, PSV vs Arsenal

Latest standings

Group C

Highlights: Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli

Substitutes Nicolás Paz and Joselu sealed victory for Real Madrid as the hosts secured top spot in Group C. Before that, Napoli stunned the Santiago Bernabéu crowd after just nine minutes, with Giovanni Simeone prodding in from close range. Rodrygo's fine curling effort and Jude Bellingham's powerful header then turned the tables midway through the first half, before André-Frank Zambo Anguissa levelled things up shortly after the restart. But the Partenopei were unable to repel the Madrid pressure late on.

Player of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Key stat: Real Madrid have won 16 of their last 17 Champions League matches against Serie A clubs.

12/12: Union Berlin vs Real Madrid, Napoli vs Braga

Highlights: Braga 1-1 Union Berlin

Braga remain on course for European football in the new year as they came from a goal down to draw with Union Berlin despite playing more than an hour with ten men, Sikou Niakaté receiving a red card following a challenge on Kevin Behrens. Robin Gosens lashed into the corner to break the deadlock three minutes before the break, but Álvaro Djaló burst clear to rifle the hosts level six minutes after the interval. Union Berlin's wait for a first Champions League win goes on.

Player of the Match: Ricardo Horta (Braga)

Key stat: Braga ended a run of five straight home defeats in the Champions League group stage.

12/12: Union Berlin vs Real Madrid, Napoli vs Braga

Group D

Highlights: Benfica 3-3 Inter

Benfica's hopes of a Europa League place remain alive, despite the Eagles letting a three-goal lead slip as they drew with Inter. João Mário's first-half hat-trick against his old club appeared to put the hosts out of sight, but Marko Arnautović's first Inter goal shortly after the restart gave them hope. A stunning Davide Frattesi volley reduced the deficit further, before an Alexis Sánchez penalty restored parity. Benfica – who had António Silva sent off late on – will go head to head with Salzburg on Matchday 6 to claim third place in Group D.

Player of the Match: João Mário (Benfica)

Key stat: ﻿João Mário scored four times in 69 games for Inter but took 34 minutes to get his hat-trick against them – the first by a Benfica player in the Champions League era, group stage to final.

12/12: Salzburg vs Benfica, Inter vs Real Sociedad

Highlights: Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg

﻿Alexander Schlager pulled off a string of stunning saves to deny Real Sociedad in a game the Spanish side dominated. The Salzburg goalkeeper palmed away fine second-half efforts from Beñat Turrientes and Umar Sadiq, plus a looping Takefusa Kubo free-kick just before full time. That secured his side a point and leaves them well placed to wrap up third spot in Group D on Matchday 6.

Player of the Match: Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad)

Key stat: Real Sociedad failed to score for only the second time in their last 19 UEFA club competition group stage matches.

12/12: Salzburg vs Benfica, Inter vs Real Sociedad