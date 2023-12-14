Champions League round of 16: Meet the teams

UEFA.com profiles the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders.

Champions League last 16 Group winners (seeded): Arsenal (ENG), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern (GER), Dortmund (GER) Man City (ENG), Real Madrid (ESP), Real Sociedad (ESP) Group runners-up (unseeded): Copenhagen (DEN), Inter (ITA), Lazio (ITA), Leipzig (GER), Napoli (ITA), Paris (FRA), Porto (POR), PSV Eindhoven (NED)

UEFA coefficient ranking: 21

Group B: W4 D1 L1 F16 A4 (winners)

Last season: Not in Europe

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)

Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Bukayo Saka 43

Campaign in ten words: Impressive at both ends but sterner tests still to come.

Highlights: Arsenal 6-0 Lens

UEFA.com Arsenal reporter: When Arsenal announced their return to the Champions League with a sparkling 4-0 victory against PSV on Matchday 1, it seemed they would cruise through the group stage. However, the Gunners were given a reality check in their next game, losing 2-1 away to a battling Lens. They then recovered with two solid and hugely impressive wins against Sevilla which put them in control of the group, before they avenged the Lens defeat unerringly and secured top spot with a game to spare.

How Arsenal play

This season, Mikel Arteta has shown he has as much in common with Arsenal’s legendary manager of the 1980s and 90s George Graham as he does with his mentor Arsène Wenger. The arrival of Declan Rice and the return of William Saliba has given the Gunners a steely edge and the ability to win in the face of adversity. They no longer play with the abandon of last year but instead are considerably more solid, composed and therefore arguably more dangerous.

Coach: Mikel Arteta

Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Man City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided the Gunners to a 14th FA Cup title in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta's team led the way for 248 days last term before ending as runners-up to Manchester City.

Key player: Martin Ødegaard

After joining the club from Real Madrid in August 2021, Ødegaard was made captain for the final eight league games of the 2021/22 campaign before taking over as permanent skipper last term. Known for his incisive passing and playmaking abilities, he registered 15 goals and eight assists in the league last season to fuel the Gunners' title challenge.

Did you know?

Arsenal became the first English team to be leading by five goals at half-time in a Champions League match (group stage to final) during their Matchday 5 success against Lens.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 13

Group E: W4 D2 L0 F17 A6 (winners)

Last season: Group stage (fourth place)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Antoine Griezmann 36

Campaign in ten words: Qualified early from group to put 2022/23 disappointment behind them.

Highlights: Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic

UEFA.com Atlético reporter: Following a disappointing European campaign last season, Atlético set out with a point to prove – which they certainly have. While on an impressive home streak, they have also finally won away in Europe for the first time since March 2021. Álvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann have been in unstoppable form, both at the peaks of their careers. Recording convincing wins, as well as coming from behind twice to claim a spirited triumph at home to Feyenoord and a draw at Celtic, Diego Simeone's side's resilient and determined character cannot be questioned.

How Atlético play

﻿Once known for their strong defensive capabilities, that's no longer what Atlético are about. With high-roaming full-backs in typically an attack-minded 5-3-2 formation, this season they have impressed in the offensive aspect of their game, despite showing vulnerability at the back. An ever-present injury list including key players has required much squad rotation from Simeone, and defensively is where the team has felt the bulk of the strain.

Coach: Diego Simeone

In more than 11 years at the helm, Simeone has coached Los Rojiblancos to two Europa League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two Champions League finals. In 2021, he added a second La Liga title to show his powers remain undiminished﻿.

Key player: Antoine Griezmann

In the third season of his second spell at Atlético, French forward Griezmann is arguably in the best form of his career. The 32-year-old scored 16 goals and provided 19 assists in all competitions for his team last season, and has again been prolific this term, once again becoming a crucial cog in Simeone's side.

Did you know?

Atlético's 6-0 triumph over Celtic was their biggest win in a UEFA club competition match since their first ever game, when they beat Drumcondra 8-0 in September 1958 in the European Cup preliminary round first leg.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 12

Group H: W4 D0 L2 F12 A6 (winners)

Last season: Group stage, Europa League round of 32

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: João Cancelo 37

Campaign in ten words: Serene return to last 16 after three-year absence from knockouts.

Highlights: Barcelona 2-1 FC Porto

UEFA.com Barcelona reporter: It initially looked like Barça had put the unfortunate experiences of the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, when they went out at the group stage, to good effect. Two home performances, against Antwerp and Shakhtar, fizzed with ebullient football. In the end, the gutsy win at Porto and a terrific second 45 minutes against Sérgio Conceição's team in Barcelona were the foundation of this group-winning campaign﻿.

How Barcelona play

Conditioned by repetitive injuries that prevent Xavi from playing his preferred 4-3-3 system, there have been consistent tactical modifications in search of robust and creative form. The emerging pattern, particularly in crucial matches, is what looks like a four-man defence but containing three centre-halves, so that the attacking full-back becomes either an extra midfielder or a winger in a 3-4-3﻿ or – in the home win over Porto – a 2-3-5 with João Cancelo as a winger and Pedri as an inside forward.

Coach: Xavi Hernández

One of Barcelona's most decorated players, Xavi has transformed the Blaugrana following his appointment as Ronald Koeman's successor. After guiding the club from ninth to second in La Liga in his first season, he led them to the league title last term.

Key player: Pedri

Still only 21, Pedri has become a key cog in the Barça and Spain machines over the past three seasons since joining from Las Palmas. Blessed with a grace on the ball that has earned comparisons with coach Xavi's former team-mate Andrés Iniesta, the youngster has the passing ability and eye for goal to match.

Did you know?

On Matchday 3, Barcelona became only the third club after Real Madrid and Bayern to win 200 matches in the European Cup (qualifying included).

UEFA coefficient ranking: 2

Group A: W5 D1 L0 F12 A6 (winners)

Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-4agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Harry Kane 41

Campaign in ten words: Kane steps in seamlessly in another imperious group stage progression.

Highlights: Bayern 4-3 Man United

UEFA.com Bayern reporter: Bayern continue to set the standard at this phase of the competition having extended their ongoing group stage records for most consecutive wins and the longest unbeaten streak. The German champions missed the chance to go a third straight group stage campaign without dropping a single point when they drew 0-0 at Copenhagen on Matchday 5 but, buoyed by Kane's match-winning abilities, are retaining hopes of recreating their title-winning run to Wembley from the 2013 campaign.

How Bayern play

Thomas Tuchel has preached about "fast and fluid" football since arriving at the club last season, which translates into sharp vertical passes out from the back and some incisive interplay in the final third. Kane has proven the perfect puzzle piece up front, not just because of his goalscoring, but also his ability to drop deep and link up the play, allowing Bayern to get the best out of the pace advantage they have against most sides in wide positions.

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Impressed with Mainz and Dortmund before guiding Paris to a domestic treble and Champions League final in 2019/20. Took over at Chelsea in January 2021 and led them to victory in the Champions League final in a matter of months. Returned to Germany with Bayern in March 2023 and steered them home in the title race.

Key player: Harry Kane

The England captain and the German record title holders have proved a match made in heaven. His record-breaking rate of scoring goals has made Bayern's big-money move look like one of the bargains of the summer. Beyond his insatiable appetite up front, Kane has underlined his ability to link up play with an incredible range of passing, help raise the game of every player around him and lead by examples in all areas of the pitch.

Did you know?

On Matchday 1, Thomas Müller became just the third player in history to record 100 Champions League wins (in 143 games), after Cristiano Ronaldo (115 wins in 183 games) and Iker Casillas (101 wins in 177 games).

UEFA coefficient ranking: 35

Group A: W2 D2 L2 F8 A8 (runners-up)

Last season: Group stage (fourth place)

Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (1993/94, 2010/11)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Lukas Lerager 34

Campaign in ten words: Came on strong at business end with Parken a fortress.

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

UEFA.com Copenhagen reporter

Taking just one point from their first three games, Copenhagen appeared to have made a slow start in Group A, but results rather undersold their performances; they took the lead against Galatasaray and Bayern and missed an added-time penalty against Manchester United on Matchday 3 that would have earned them a 1-1 draw. The way they played commanded respect, and hard work paid off when they followed up a 4-3 win against United with a hard-fought goalless draw in Munich and the decisive victory over Galatasaray to qualify.

How Copenhagen play

Copenhagen do not have the biggest stars in Europe, but a real appetite for hard work has helped them to punch above their weight. Jakub Neestrup has had his side playing a more open game than Copenhagen have in previous group stage campaigns. They have not scored a single goal from a corner or free-kick, but crosses have been an essential attacking tool. More important is the fact that they never give up, continually chasing the next goal until the final whistle.

Coach: Jacob Neestrup

Born in Copenhagen, he came through the club's youth system before injuries hindered his playing career. Neestrup switched to coaching, taking charge of his home-town club's U17 team, before being handed the Viborg top job. He returned to Copenhagen as assistant to manager Jess Thorup, taking the reins in 2022 to lead them to the double at the age of just 35.

Key player: Rasmus Falk

Falk's role in the team has expanded over the years, and after over 300 matches for Copenhagen he is the player who would probably be the hardest to replace for Neestrup. Used to be more attack-minded, but has now pulled back slightly into more of a playmaking role. He has scored no goals and provided just the one assist, but has still been Player of the Match twice in the course of the group stage.

Did you know?

Copenhagen have qualified from their Champions League group for the second time, having previously done so in 2010/11. They are the only Danish club to have finished in the top two in a Champions League group.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 11

Group F: W3 D2 L1 F7 A4 (winners)

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2agg vs Chelsea)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1996/1997)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Mats Hummels 40

Campaign in ten words: Three straight wins after tricky start clinched place in knockouts.

Highlights: Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle

UEFA.com Dortmund reporter: Having missed out on winning the Bundesliga title in May, not many may have expected Dortmund to be the first team to qualify from the extremely tough Group F. Having suffered a setback at Paris (2-0) in the first match and drawn another blank at home against Milan (0-0), they really laid the groundwork for progression with back-to-back wins without conceding against Newcastle. Another mature performance at Milan ensured qualification with one game to spare.

How Dortmund play

Wary of a difficult task ahead, BVB set out with a counterattacking mindset and a back three for the first group match at Paris. They changed their set-up during that match, brought on a true No9 instead of two counterattacking forwards and their game improved right away. Since then, they have always opted for a formation with a back four and three central midfielders, with pacy wingers such as Donyell Malen or Jamie Bynoe-Gittens playing a decisive role. From that basic formation, Dortmund are capable of progressing the ball or pressing in different ways, and a three-player build-up is quite possible as well.

Coach: Edin Terzić

Terzić began his coaching career in Dortmund's academy in 2010. He had a spell as interim first-team boss during the 2020/21 campaign, when he lead BVB to victory over Leipzig in the German Cup final, before taking them within minutes of dethroning champions Bayern last season.

Key player: Julian Brandt

One of the Bundesliga's most consistent and impressive performers for several years, German international Brandt joined Dortmund after five-and-a-half seasons at Leverkusen. Now 27, the creative midfielder has completed four years at BVB, making at least 40 appearances every season and hitting double figures for goals last term.

Did you know?

Dortmund have lost only two of their last 19 home Champions League matches (W10 D7).

UEFA coefficient ranking: 6

Group D: W3 D3 L0 F8 A5 (runners-up)

Last season: Runners-up (L0-1 vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Francesco Acerbi 28

Campaign in ten words: Quality and confidence the keys for last season's finalists Inter.

Highlights: Benfica 3-3 Inter

UEFA.com Inter reporter: After almost matching Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final last term, Inter look to have built confidence and awareness of their strengths from that defeat. They played with real authority in the group stage, booking a place in the knockout phase with two games to spare. Following their hard-fought draw at Real Sociedad in the opening match, Inter won three consecutive games, with Lautaro Martínez playing a leading role. He is much more important than the two goals to his name suggest.

How Inter play

The system is a 3-5-2, where wing-backs are called to cover the entire flank. Unsurprisingly, Simone Inzaghi often replaces them both during games, with Matteo Darmian – or Juan Cuadrado when fit – and Carlos Augusto good alternative options to Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco. In the midfield trio, Hakan Çalhanoğlu is the deep-lying playmaker while Nicolò Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan lead the pressing and support the attackers. Having arrived in the summer, Marcus Thuram has wasted no time in proving the perfect attacking partner for Martínez.

Coach: Simone Inzaghi

A Serie A and three-time Coppa Italia winner as a player with Lazio, the 47-year-old also brought a domestic cup to Rome as a coach. Took over from Antonio Conte at Inter in summer 2021, winning the domestic Super Cup and Coppa Italia in his first campaign at the helm. Retained both those trophies and reached the Champions League final last season.

Key player: Lautaro Martínez

'The Bull' ended 2021/22 with 25 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions – his best haul since arriving in Milan from Racing Club in 2018 – but went three goals better last term, winning the World Cup with Argentina in the middle of a stellar season. Even more prolific this campaign and chipped in with key late goals away to Real Sociedad and Salzburg to help the Nerazzurri qualify on Matchday 4.

Did you know?

Inter's victory over Salzburg on Matchday 3 was their 100th in the European Cup (including qualifying).

UEFA coefficient ranking: 32

Group E: W3 D1 L2 F7 A7 (runners-up)

Last season: Europa Conference League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Quarter finals (1999/2000)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Ivan Provedel 28

Campaign in ten words: Two Immobile-inspired home wins led to place in knockout stage.

Highlights: Lazio 2-0 Celtic

UEFA.com Lazio reporter: Lazio's form at Stadio Olimpico, where they collected seven of their ten points in Group E, laid the foundation for qualification. The poster boy was Ciro Immobile, who scored the only goal against Feyenoord on Matchday 4 before repeating his match-winning heroics against Celtic – this time from the bench. Those two victories came on the back of a heavy defeat in Rotterdam, but Maurizio Sarri's team had already shown character by holding Atlético thanks to a stoppage-time equaliser by goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

How Lazio play

Sarri's Lazio are devoted to 4-3-3. Luis Alberto is offered the most freedom in a three-man midfield, with Patric and Alessio Romagnoli providing solidity and goalkeeper Provedel a reliable base for the defence. Lazio's success in 2022/23 was built on a miserly defence (they finished their Serie A campaign with 21 clean sheets) as well as Mattia Zaccagni's ten league goals – two qualities that the Biancocelesti are finding hard to rediscover this term.

Coach: Maurizio Sarri

Sarri can boast more than 30 years and 1000 games of managerial experience and his tactical expertise remains highly lauded to this day. Was finally rewarded for his career's work when winning the 2019 Europa League at Chelsea and, like the famous phrase about London buses, another came straight away as he led Juventus to the Serie A title a year later.

Key player: Ciro Immobile

After scoring just once for Lazio between 21 August and 30 October, Immobile has rediscovered the kind of form Biancocelesti fans have come to expect from their experienced striker. A thoroughbred forward with excellent technique and an innate nose for goal, the former Torino, Dortmund and Sevilla man scored his 200th goal for the club against Feyenoord on Matchday 4, solidifying his status as a firm fan favourite.

Did you know?

On Matchdays 4 and 5, Lazio won successive Champions League group stage games for the first time since 2001/02.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

Group G: W4 D0 L2 F13 A10 (runners-up)

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-8agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (2019/20)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Xavi Simons 33

Campaign in ten words: Short against City again but too strong for the rest.

Highlights: Leipzig 3-1 Crvena Zvezda

UEFA.com Leipzig reporter: Leipzig have plenty of reasons to be satisfied with their group stage campaign. Although they have previously made it to the knockout stage three times, they had never qualified as early as Matchday 4 before – and that despite a home defeat by Manchester City. They will hope to build further confidence and consistency in the lead-up to the round of 16.

How Leipzig play

Under Marco Rose, Leipzig play an exciting brand of attacking football fuelled by young star players such as Xavi Simons and summer signing Loïs Openda. They can at times struggle to maintain intensity over the full 90 minutes, which can leave their defence exposed to late pressure, but all in all this is a team on the up.

Coach: Marco Rose

Leipzig-born Rose guided Mönchengladbach into the Champions League knockout stages in 2019/20 before being appointed Dortmund coach. He led BVB to second place in the Bundesliga in his only season in charge, before steering Leipzig to a second successive German Cup in 2023.

Key player: Dani Olmo

The Spain international has endured a difficult time with injury in recent seasons but remains one of Leipzig's key performers thanks to his pace, trickery and pinpoint deliveries from wide positions. Shone early in this campaign again before a shoulder injury ruled him out of their last three group games.

Did you know?

Leipzig have won eight of their last ten Champions League group stage matches (L2).

UEFA coefficient ranking: 1

Group G: W6 D0 L0 F18 A7 (winners)

Last season: Winners (W1-0 vs Inter)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (2023)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Phil Foden 38

Campaign in ten words: Formidable defending champions proving title will not be relinquished easily.

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Leipzig

UEFA.com Man City reporter: If any show of intent was needed that back-to-back Champions League trophies are in City's sights, it came with a trademark show of firepower that brought three goals in each of their six group games as they qualified with an ominous swagger. Whether City go in front or go 2-0 behind, as they did against Leipzig, victory seemingly always follows. Julián Álvarez and Haaland shared four goals each in those games but it's City's team ethic which is the real star of the show.

How Man City play

Generally, they line up as a 4-1-4-1, but that's only the beginning of the story. Inverted full-backs, central defenders stepping into midfield and wingers darting inside and outside their markers – on-song City are an unstoppable force. Pep Guardiola demands a lot from his players and they usually deliver with Rico Lewis a case in point. Right-back Lewis has moved into midfield with ease during passages of play, a perfect example of the fluidity and versatility Guardiola demands from his stars.

Coach: Josep Guardiola

One of the most decorated coaches in the game, Guardiola won this competition twice with Barcelona before ending his 12-year wait for a third triumph with City last season. Scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club and Bayern, and made it five Premier League winners' medals with City in 2022/23﻿. Last season's historic treble was arguably the crowning glory.

Key player: Rodri

Whenever Rodri plays City almost always win. The midfield anchorman has a level of skill, composure and authority that few possess in that role and it usually allows City to control games from the word go. With Kevin De Bruyne a long-term injury loss, Rodri's presence and performances have been vital in giving City a stable platform to dismantle opponents.

Did you know?

On Matchday 5, Haaland became the youngest player to reach 40 Champions League goals (group stage to final) at 23 years 130 days, and did so in the lowest number of matches (35) of any player in the competition's history.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 16

Group C: W3 D1 L2 F10 A9 (runners-up)

Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-2agg vs Milan)

Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (2022/23)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Giovanni Di Lorenzo 35

Campaign in ten words: Less spectacular this term but increased solidity may reap rewards.

Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Braga

UEFA.com Napoli reporter: This was a solid group stage from Napoli, who approached a series of tough challenges with authority and maturity from the start. Away wins in Braga and Berlin were key, and they were in control of their own destiny throughout. The home draw with Union and defeat in Madrid could have caused a problem but they were comfortable winners against Braga on Matchday 6 to confirm their progression.

How Napoli play

The system is always a dynamic 4-3-3, with quality in midfield and on the wings and a strong lone striker up front. Napoli can adapt to the game, sitting deep and hitting on the break when needed, or controlling possession and dictating the pace of matches. The aim is to free up the wingers one on one with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano providing quality for the centre-forward to finish off moves. Di Lorenzo is often an added forward, with Napoli always trying to attack with as many players as possible﻿.

Coach: Walter Mazzarri

Previously Napoli coach from 2009 to 2013, Mazzarri led them to the 2012 Coppa Italia and second place in Serie A the following season. Spells at Inter, Watford, Torino and Cagliari followed before the 62-year-old returned to Naples in November on a seven-month contract, replacing Rudi Garcia.

Key player: Victor Osimhen

The Nigerian's performances for Napoli earned him Serie A's Best Young Player award for the 2021/22 campaign. He struck 24 league goals in his first two seasons with the Partenopei but hit another level last term, finishing as the division's top goalscorer and managing 31 goals in 39 games in all competitions.

Did you know?

Napoli have lost only one of their last 16 Champions League matches at home (W10 D5).

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4

Group F: W2 D2 L2 F9 A8 (runners-up)

Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3agg vs Bayern)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2019/20)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Warren Zaïre-Emery 35

Campaign in ten words: Better late than never as Paris squeeze through at death.

UEFA.com Paris reporter: Paris have secured a last 16 spot for the 12th season running, but that does not tell the full story. Accustomed to qualifying at a canter, this season’s European campaign has been an arduous slog. In home wins against Dortmund and Milan, Luis Enrique's men were comfortable without truly convincing. A chastening 4-1 defeat at Newcastle sparked alarm bells, but Kylian Mbappé and friends kept their nerve to seal their passage on Matchday 6.

How Paris play

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, Enrique has been keen to implement a system predicated on tactical flexibility. Nominally a 4-3-3, their approach soon moulds into a 3-4-3 when in possession. Lucas Hernández's positional nous on the left of their back four allows Achraf Hakimi the freedom to operate as an auxiliary midfielder. Another in-situ switch sees Vitinha, who often occupies the berth on the left of the midfield three, move wide to allow dangerman Mbappé to roam into the central spaces.

Coach: Luis Enrique

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player won nine trophies during a hugely successful three-year spell in charge of the Blaugrana, including two La Liga crowns and the 2015 Champions League. He led Spain to the EURO 2020 semi-finals and the 2021 Nations League final before succeeding Christophe Galtier at Paris in July.

Key player: Kylian Mbappé

Burst on to the European stage with Monaco in 2016/17 and has never looked back. A World Cup winner with France, he became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals in 2021/22 at the age of 22 years 352 days, taking the record from then team-mate Lionel Messi﻿.

Did you know?

Paris have scored in each of their last 49 Champions League group stage matches, stretching back to a 1-0 defeat away to Real Madrid in November 2015.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 17

Group H: W4 D0 L2 F15 A8 (runners-up)

Last season: Round of 16 (L0-1agg vs Inter)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1986/87, 2003/04)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Galeno 51

Campaign in ten words: Got the job done in style with swashbuckling Shakhtar win.

UEFA.com Porto reporter: Porto were all business in what always looked set to be an open group. They picked up points where they might have expected to do so – winning away to Shakhtar and twice against Antwerp – as well as giving Barcelona a real game both home and away. Held their nerve to clinch qualification at Shakhtar's expense on Matchday 6.

How Porto play

Sérgio Conceição remains faithful to 4-4-2 but is flexible enough to make adjustments depending on the opponents or the game situation. His most common tweak is to go to just one striker, with Evanilson this season's primary goal-getter. The full-backs and wingers are crucial in attack, with Galeno and Pepê standing out, the latter capable of playing as a defender or forward, while the midfield duo are creative and judicious in equal measure.

Coach: Sérgio Conceição

The architect of Porto's return to the pinnacle of Portuguese football, Conceição's six seasons in charge have brought three league titles, three Portuguese Cups, a League Cup and three Super Cups. He was already a fan favourite, having won three titles with the club as a versatile midfielder﻿.

Key player: Pepê

A skilful Brazilian winger who can play either side, up front and is even an option as a right full-back, 26-year-old Pepê is in his third season at Porto. His importance in Conceição's side undeniably grew last term, with 55 appearances, five goals and ten assists – and plenty of headaches for his opponents.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 30

Group B: W2 D3 L1 F8 A10 (runners-up)

Last season: Play-offs, Europa League knockout round play-offs

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1987/88)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Johan Bakayoko 26

Campaign in ten words: Late shows against Sevilla provided turning points in final reckoning.

Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 PSV

UEFA.com PSV reporter: A wretched opening 4-0 loss at Arsenal and a last-gasp equaliser at home to Sevilla on Matchday 2 left PSV languishing at the bottom of Group B. However, a draw in France against Lens restored their self-belief and brought them back into contention. Two subsequent victories – the second a heroic 3-2 triumph at Sevilla having been two goals down – meant they reached the round of 16 with a match to spare; a remarkable achievement given their faltering start.

How PSV play

Peter Bosz is definitely a front-foot coach, and expects his teams to hog possession and dictate the game. He is a Johan Cruyff acolyte who loves the 4-3-3 system, and in Luuk de Jong he has the ideal target man to make the formation work. Like so many teams these days, Bosz's side play with inverted wingers, although both Noa Lang and Hirving Lozano (right footers wide on the left) as well as Johan Bakayoko (a lefty on the right) invariably look for the PSV captain when they cut inside﻿.

Coach: Peter Bosz

A self-confessed disciple of the Cruyff/Guardiola school who likes his teams to press aggressively and dominate possession. Has already notched his first silverware with PSV – the Johan Cruyff Shield – but would dearly love to claim his first top-tier league title while taking the Eindhoven club deep into Europe.

Key player: Luuk de Jong

The club captain has played in England, Germany and Spain, but he seems most at home in the red and white of PSV. A leader of the line, consistent scorer and arguably the best header of the ball in the country, De Jong's value to the side can't be overstated.

Did you know?

﻿PSV were without a win in 15 away Champions League matches (group stage to final) before the 3-2 success at Sevilla that sealed their spot in the last 16.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 3

Group C: W6 D0 L0 F16 A7 (winners)

Last season: Semi-finals (L1-5agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Jude Bellingham 50

Campaign in ten words: Serene progress as Bellingham ascent adds to Ancelotti's attacking options.

Highlights: Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid

UEFA.com Real Madrid reporter: Madrid are huge fun to watch, and report on. The statistics suggest they romped to qualification after only four matches and finished with a perfect record. In actual fact, the nerves were shredded and the senses nicely overloaded. A dramatic added-time win at home to Union Berlin; a frenzy of beautiful, elite football, with five goals shared and three points in Naples; a tussle in Braga, then moving sweetly through the gears in the return match at the Santiago Bernabéu. All rounded off with a five-goal thriller in Berlin.

How Real Madrid play

Vivaciously. If you had to state Los Blancos' current predominant formation it would be 4-4-2. Ancelotti has a treasury of midfield talent and, until injuries intervened, wanted to field as much of it as feasible. But rather than viewing four in midfield as a defensive reinforcement (Madrid have largely used 4-3-3 since Ancelotti returned), the key is that Bellingham, alternating between left side without the ball and the tip of the midfield diamond when Madrid are in possession can attack the box, and score. They are arguably the best counter/transition team in Europe.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The man who led Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/Champions League four times. Cruised to La Liga title in 2021/22, making him the first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain﻿.

Key player: Jude Bellingham

The England international's move to Madrid was one of the most eye-catching of the summer, and after inheriting Zinedine Zidane's iconic No5 shirt big things were expected of one of European football's most talented midfielders at the Santiago Bernabéu. What he has already produced has astonished even his biggest supporters.

Did you know?

﻿In the Matchday 3 victory at Braga, Bellingham became only the second player to score in his first three Champions League games for Real Madrid after Christian Karembeu in 1998. See Bellingham's other competition records here.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 36

Group D: W3 D3 L0 F7 A2 (winners)

Last season: Europa League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (1982/83)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Brais Méndez 39

Campaign in ten words: A breath of fresh air with their vibrant, free-flowing style.

Highlights: Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

UEFA.com Real Sociedad reporter: Returning to the Champions League after a decade away, advancing from the group stage would have been Real Sociedad's target. However, no one expected their remarkable unbeaten run, which has taken their competitors by storm, and top spot. Their performances have been better than the results have indicated, which says a lot about just how good this team are. Even more impressively, this has been achieved with a squad boasting 11 homegrown players.

How Real Sociedad play

﻿Imanol Alguacil's hard-working side shape up in an offensive 4-3-3 formation, demanding possession and pressing high. Playing with a high intensity from start, the majority of their goals have been scored within the opening ten minutes. Despite showing that they can dominate matches, being unable to kill games and conceding late goals has proved to be their biggest weakness.

Coach: Imanol Alguacil

Since being appointed coach of the senior team in 2018, Alguacil has consistently had Real Sociedad punching above their weight. He led the Basque side to their first trophy since 1987 by winning the 2020 Copa del Rey, and achieved Champions League qualification for the first time in a decade by finishing fourth in La Liga last season. The 52-year-old is a hugely impressive and inspiring figure.

Key player: Martín Zubimendi

Arguably Real Sociedad's most important player this season, the midfielder who joined the club aged 12, has become adept at directing play and controlling the rhythm from his deep-lying position. If Zubimendi is having a good day, so are the team.

Did you know?

﻿In their two previous Champions League group stage campaigns, La Real scored just two goals across their six home games – they struck four in their opening two home matches this time around.

