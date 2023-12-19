What to look out for in the Champions League round of 16

The remaining contenders have learned the first obstacle that lies between them and UEFA Champions League glory following December's draw for the round of 16.

We pick out some key talking points for February's first round of knockout action.

Round of 16 schedule

Champions League round of 16 draw

Porto (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) vs Barcelona (ESP)

Paris (FRA) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)

Inter (ITA) vs Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

PSV (NED) vs Dortmund (GER)

Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)

Copenhagen (DEN) vs Man City (ENG)

Leipzig (GER) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

Copenhagen ready for City rematch

Jacob Neestrup must have wondered what he had signed up for last term when, just weeks into his tenure as Copenhagen boss and with his side languishing in the Danish top flight (they went on to claim the double), they suffered a bruising 5-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City.

2022 highlights: Man City 5-0 Copenhagen

You can understand his rueful reaction to the news they had been pitted together again in this season's last 16: "It's the most difficult draw possible; they're the best club team in the world." Copenhagen are a different proposition these days, though – just ask Manchester United.

City's neighbours were stunned 4-3 on Matchday 4 at Parken, where even Pep Guardiola's men had to settle for a point last season. "We showed it's possible to get a good result at home against them," said Neestrup. "It's about seizing opportunities and producing a useful result to take to Manchester." City scored three in each of their group games, so that is easier said than done.

Inzaghi and Simeone reunion

"I won a lot with him, including a Scudetto with Lazio," said Simone Inzaghi after learning his Inter side had been paired with the Atlético de Madrid charges of former team-mate Diego Simeone.

There is plenty of mutual respect – "Inter are extraordinary at the moment," said the Argentinian, who also spent two seasons with the Nerazzurri. But you don't guide teams to Champions League finals, as this pair both have, without steely-eyed focus.

Inter and Atlético have impressed this season. When the draw was made on 18 December the Nerazzurri were four points clear at the top of Serie A, jet-propelled by Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram; Atleti were on a 20-match winning run at home. "They will be two battles," warns Inzaghi.

Inter vs Atlético reaction: Zanetti on Simeone reunion

Real threat for Paris

Inter were forced to settle for runners-up spot in the group stage, eclipsed by a Real Sociedad team who did not so much put the cat among the pigeons as the whole clowder – Inzaghi himself admitted that at the start of the season, La Real were favourites to finish fourth.

"I don't think we're aware of what we're doing, of what this team is achieving," Imanol Alguacil said after the draw in Milan that sealed top spot. "The key is having very good players, who will go to the bottom of the well following the coach's ideas. Then you have to be brave."

Real Sociedad will certainly have to be brave for their next opponents. The Basque side's reward for topping a group including last season's runners-up? A meeting with Paris. Keeping Kylian Mbappé quiet will not be easy, but the team with the strongest defence in the group stage will not lack belief.

Trademark Mbappé goals

Napoli vs Barcelona gets pulses racing

"All the teams who have qualified for the round of 16 are strong and any draw would be difficult, but Barcelona is especially difficult," said Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri after his team were pitted against the five-time winners.

Napoli and Barcelona struggled for consistency in the autumn, with the Spanish side topping their group despite away defeats by Shakhtar and Antwerp. Yet this fixture, especially the first leg at a stadium named after Diego Armando Maradona, who starred for both, captures the imagination.

Napoli have improved since Mazzarri replaced Rudi Garcia, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen can cause damage. If Napoli make the most of home advantage then Barcelona, playing at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys while the Camp Nou is refurbished, could be up against it.