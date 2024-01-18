Champions League group stage recap: Bayern's unbeaten run goes on

Bayern further enhanced their reputation as masters of the UEFA Champions League group stage as they once again breezed through to qualify for the round of 16.

Round of 16: Lazio vs Bayern

Campaign so far

Highlights: Bayern 4-3 Man United

Group A winners: W5 D1 L0 F12 A6

Top scorer: Harry Kane (4)

20/09: Bayern 4-3 Man United – Sané 28, Gnabry 32, Kane 53(p), Tel 90+2; Højlund 49, Casemiro 88 90+5

03/10: Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern – Lerager 56; Musiala 67, Tel 83

24/10: Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern – Icardi 30(p); Coman 8, Kane 73, Musiala 79

08/11: Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray – Kane 80 86; Bakambu 90+3

29/11: Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen

12/12: Man United 0-1 Bayern – Coman 70

Campaign in ten words: Kane steps in seamlessly in another imperious group stage progression.

UEFA.com reporter's view Bayern continue to set the standard at this phase of the competition having extended their ongoing group stage records for most consecutive wins and the longest unbeaten streak. The German champions missed the chance to go a third straight group stage campaign without dropping a single point when they drew 0-0 at Copenhagen on Matchday 5 but, buoyed by Kane's match-winning abilities, are retaining hopes of recreating their title-winning run to Wembley from the 2013 campaign.

How do Bayern play?

Thomas Tuchel has preached about "fast and fluid" football since arriving at the club last season, which translates into sharp vertical passes out from the back and some incisive interplay in the final third. Kane has proven the perfect puzzle piece up front, not just because of his goalscoring, but also his ability to drop deep and link up the play, allowing Bayern to get the best out of the pace advantage they have against most sides in wide positions.

Harry Kane – 41 points

Kingsley Coman, Joshua Kimmich – 32 points

Dayot Upamecano – 29 points

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern

Key stats

• Bayern have won their opening match in each of last 20 Champions League campaigns. The last time they failed to do so was in September 2002 when they lost 3-2 at home to Deportivo La Coruña.

• On Matchday 1, Thomas Müller became just the third player in history to record 100 Champions League wins (in 143 games), after Cristiano Ronaldo (115 wins in 183 games) and Iker Casillas (101 wins in 177 games).

• Bayern are unbeaten in a competition-record 40 Champions League group stage matches (W36 D4), since a 3-0 defeat against Paris in September 2017. They had also won 17 consecutive games in the group stage, which is also a record, before the draw with Copenhagen on Matchday 5.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.