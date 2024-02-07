Porto vs Arsenal Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Porto and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 21 February.

Porto vs Arsenal at a glance When: Wednesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadio do Dragão, Porto

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

Where to watch Porto vs Arsenal on TV

What do you need to know?

Group B winners in the autumn and very much in contention in the Premier League, Arsenal have cause for confidence as they welcome Porto. The Gunners have won all three of their previous home encounters with the Dragons without conceding, scoring 11 goals in the process. Sérgio Conceição's side will not be despairing, though; they finished level on points with Barcelona in the group stage and are unbeaten at home against Arsenal (W2 D1).

This match will bring together the top assist providers in this season's Champions League; Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Porto's Galeno have both laid on four goal each. Saka has also scored three, while Galeno has hit four.

Possible line-ups

Porto:

Misses next match if booked: Fábio Cardoso, Pepê, João Mário

Arsenal:

Misses next match if booked: None

Squad changes

Porto

In: Zé Pedro, Otávio

Out: David Carmo, Fran Navarro

Arsenal

In: Jurriën Timber

Out: Miguel Azeez, Lino Sousa, Khayon Edwards, Bradley Ibrahim, Zane Monlouis, Charles Sagoe Jr

Form guide

Porto

Form: DWWWWD

Most recent result: Porto 0-0 Rio Ave, 03/02, Portuguese Primeira Liga

Portuguese Primeira Liga table

Arsenal

Form: WWWLLL

Most recent result: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool, 04/02, English Premier League

English Premier League table

Expert predictions

Nuno Tavares, Porto reporter

To follow

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "The most important thing is to congratulate my players because once again we are where we wanted to be, among the best 16 teams in Europe."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "If anybody would have said at the start that we would have been [confirmed in] first in the group with one game to play we would have signed that off. It's been a great experience, the team competed really really well."