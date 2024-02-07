UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Porto vs Arsenal Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Porto and Arsenal.

Porto and Arsenal meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 21 February.

Porto vs Arsenal at a glance

When: Wednesday 21 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Estadio do Dragão, Porto
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Porto vs Arsenal on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Group B winners in the autumn and very much in contention in the Premier League, Arsenal have cause for confidence as they welcome Porto. The Gunners have won all three of their previous home encounters with the Dragons without conceding, scoring 11 goals in the process. Sérgio Conceição's side will not be despairing, though; they finished level on points with Barcelona in the group stage and are unbeaten at home against Arsenal (W2 D1).

This match will bring together the top assist providers in this season's Champions League; Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Porto's Galeno have both laid on four goal each. Saka has also scored three, while Galeno has hit four.

All of Porto's Champions League goals so far

Possible line-ups

Porto: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Fábio Cardoso, Pepê, João Mário

Arsenal: To follow
Misses next match if booked: None

Squad changes

Porto
In: Zé Pedro, Otávio
Out: David Carmo, Fran Navarro

Arsenal
In: Jurriën Timber
Out: Miguel Azeez, Lino Sousa, Khayon Edwards, Bradley Ibrahim, Zane Monlouis, Charles Sagoe Jr

Form guide

Porto
Form: DWWWWD
Most recent result: Porto 0-0 Rio Ave, 03/02, Portuguese Primeira Liga
Portuguese Primeira Liga table

Arsenal
Form: WWWLLL
Most recent result: Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool, 04/02, English Premier League
English Premier League table

All of Arsenal's Champions League group stage goals

Expert predictions

Nuno Tavares, Porto reporter
To follow

Joe Terry, Arsenal reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

Sérgio Conceição, Porto coach: "The most important thing is to congratulate my players because once again we are where we wanted to be, among the best 16 teams in Europe."

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager: "If anybody would have said at the start that we would have been [confirmed in] first in the group with one game to play we would have signed that off. It's been a great experience, the team competed really really well."

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

