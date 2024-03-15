UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League quarter-final draw: Real Madrid vs Man City, Paris vs Barcelona

Friday, March 15, 2024

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw has been made, with Manchester City taking on Real Madrid and Paris up against Barcelona.

The trophy and quarter-final draw on display in Nyon
The trophy and quarter-final draw on display in Nyon UEFA via Getty Images

2023/24 Champions League

Quarter-finals (9/10 & 16/17 April)
Arsenal (ENG) vs Bayern (GER)﻿
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) vs Dortmund (GER)﻿
Real Madrid (ESP) vs Manchester City (ENG)﻿
Paris (FRA)﻿ vs Barcelona (ESP)﻿﻿﻿﻿

Semi-finals (30 April/1 May & 7/8 May)
Atlético / Dortmund vs Paris / Barcelona﻿
Arsenal / Bayern vs Real Madrid / Man City

All kick-off times 21:00 CET

Holders Manchester City and 14-time European champions Real Madrid meet for the third season running in the latter stages of the competition. Pep Guardiola's men eased to a 5-1 aggregate win last term in the semis, exacting a measure of revenge for their dramatic defeat at the same stage 12 month earlier.

There's also a rematch of perhaps the most famous Champions League comeback of them all, La Remontada, seven years on from Barcelona's astonishing recovery after losing 4-0 in Paris. Bayern take on Arsenal having won the last three meetings between the pair 5-1, while Axel Witsel will line up against his former employers when Atlético de Madrid take on Dortmund.

How did the draws work?

Eight balls containing the names of the quarter-finalists were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first quarter-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the quarter-final pairings. No teams were seeded and there was no country protection.

Barcelona's historic 2017 comeback against Paris

For the semi-final draw, four balls containing slips of paper marked 'Winners of quarter-final 1' to 'Winners of quarter-final 4' were placed in a large central bowl and shuffled. The first and second balls drawn determined the first semi-final pairing, with the first ball drawn representing the home team for the first leg. The procedure was repeated with the remaining balls in the bowl to complete the semi-final pairings.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 (Atlético / Dortmund vs Paris / Barcelona﻿) will be the 'home' side for the Champions League final.

When and where is the final?

UEFA via Getty Images

The 2023/24 Champions League final will take place at Wembley Stadium in London on 1 June 2024.

