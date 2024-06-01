Real Madrid win the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League: Meet the champions

Real Madrid have fought off all the competition to win the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on 1 June.

UEFA.com profiles the champions.

Champions League final highlights: Dortmund 0-2 Real Madrid

UEFA coefficient ranking: 3

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22, 2023/24)

Last season: Semi-finals (L1-5agg vs Man City)



This season

Group C: W6 D0 L0 F16 A7 (winners)

Round of 16: 2-1agg vs Leipzig

Quarter-finals: 4-4agg (4-3pens) vs Man City

Semi-finals: 4-3agg vs Bayern

Final: 2-0 vs Dortmund

Top Fantasy Football points scorer: Jude Bellingham (65)

Real Madrid's road to the final: Every goal

Most minutes played

1,068 Federico Valverde

1,039 Antonio Rüdiger

1,021 Rodrygo

Most goals

6 Vinícius Júnior

5 Rodrygo

5 Joselu

Most assists

5 Jude Bellingham

5 Vinícius Júnior

Player of The Match: Dani Carvajal highlights

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The man who led Madrid to La Décima in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/Champions League four times – a record he has now extended to five. He also guided Madrid to the Liga title in 2021/22, making him the first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain﻿.

Key player: Jude Bellingham

The England international's move to Madrid was one of the most eye-catching of last summer, and after inheriting Zinédine Zidane's iconic No5 shirt, big things were expected of one of European football's most talented midfielders at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Even while, by his own admission, coping with difficult shoulder and ankle problems, the young Englishman has continued to astonish with his goals, assists, will to win and thunderous love affair with the Madrid supporters.

Real Madrid's 15 titles

Did you know?

﻿Real Madrid played in their 18th European Cup/Champions League final – seven more than any other team (Bayern and Milan have each reached 11).

