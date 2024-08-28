UEFA.com works better on other browsers
What time is the league phase draw of the Champions League where you are?

Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The league phase draw for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League marks the start of a new era.

The league phase draw for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League takes place from 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August.

As the first under the competition's new 36-team single league format, it is an occasion not to be missed. Check out the draw timings where you are thanks to Hublot, Official Timekeeper of the UEFA Champions League.

How will the draw work?

Clubs will be seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season (the only exception being that the Champions League titleholders are always top seed in pot 1). Each team will then be drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.

In the league phase, teams cannot face opponents from their own country and can be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

All 36 teams will be manually drawn using physical balls. For every team manually drawn, a designated automated software will randomly draw their opponents, who will be revealed on screen in the draw hall and on television. The software will also decide which matches will be at home and which away. The draw will start with Pot 1, assigning opponents to all teams, one after the other, and will continue with the other pots in descending order until all teams have been assigned their opponents.

2024/25 league phase draw procedures explained


