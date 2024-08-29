UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents

Thursday, August 29, 2024

The 36 sides have learned who their opponents will be in the inaugural UEFA Champions League league phase.

The draw for the inaugural Champions League league phase
The draw for the inaugural Champions League league phase AFP via Getty Images

The 36 teams in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League now know their eight opponents following the inaugural draw in Monaco on Thursday.

New format explained

Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.

Each team's league phase opponents

AC Milan

Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Girona (ESP)

Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Arsenal

Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Monaco (FRA)

Away
Inter (ITA)
Atalanta (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Girona (ESP)

Aston Villa

Home
Bayern München (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Celtic (SCO)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Young Boys (SUI)
Monaco (FRA)

Atalanta

Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Arsenal (ENG)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Stuttgart (GER)

Atlético de Madrid

Home
Leipzig (GER)
Leverkusen (GER)
Lille (FRA)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Barcelona

Home
Bayern München (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Brest (FRA)

Away
Dortmund (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Monaco (FRA)

Bayern München

Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Benfica

Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Feyenoord (NED)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
Bayern München (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Monaco (FRA)

Bologna

Home
Dortmund (GER)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Lille (FRA)
Monaco (FRA)

Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund

Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Club Brugge (BEL)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Bologna (ITA)

Brest

Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Celtic

Home
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Young Boys (SUI)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Away
Dortmund (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Club Brugge

Home
Dortmund (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Away
Manchester City (ENG)
AC Milan (ITA)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

Crvena Zvezda

Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
Inter (ITA)
AC Milan (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Monaco (FRA)

Feyenoord

Home
Bayern München (GER)
Leverkusen (GER)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Away
Manchester City (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
Lille (FRA)
Girona (ESP)

Girona

Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Feyenoord (NED)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
AC Milan (ITA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

GNK Dinamo

Home
Dortmund (GER)
AC Milan (ITA)
Celtic (SCO)
Monaco (FRA)

Away
Bayern München (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
Salzburg (AUT)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Inter

Home
Leipzig (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Monaco (FRA)

Away
Manchester City (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Young Boys (SUI)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Juventus

Home
Manchester City (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Lille (FRA)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Leipzig

Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Away
Inter (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

Leverkusen

Home
Inter (ITA)
AC Milan (ITA)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Feyenoord (NED)
Brest (FRA)

Lille

Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Feyenoord (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Sporting CP (POR)
Bologna (ITA)

Liverpool

Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
Lille (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
Leipzig (GER)
AC Milan (ITA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Girona (ESP)

Manchester City

Home
Inter (ITA)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Feyenoord (NED)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Juventus (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Milan

Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Girona (ESP)

Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Monaco

Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Away
Inter (ITA)
Arsenal (ENG)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Bologna (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain

Home
Manchester City (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Girona (ESP)

Away
Bayern München (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
Salzburg (AUT)
Stuttgart (GER)

PSV Eindhoven

Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Girona (ESP)

Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Juventus (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Brest (FRA)

Real Madrid

Home
Dortmund (GER)
AC Milan (ITA)
Salzburg (AUT)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Atalanta (ITA)
Lille (FRA)
Brest (FRA)

Salzburg

Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Brest (FRA)

Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
Feyenoord (NED)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Shakhtar Donetsk

Home
Bayern München (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Brest (FRA)

Away
Dortmund (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Bologna (ITA)

Slovan Bratislava

Home
Manchester City (ENG)
AC Milan (ITA)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Stuttgart (GER)

Away
Bayern München (GER)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Celtic (SCO)
Girona (ESP)

Sparta Praha

Home
Inter (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Salzburg (AUT)
Brest (FRA)

Away
Manchester City (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Feyenoord (NED)
Stuttgart (GER)

Sporting CP

Home
Manchester City (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Lille (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)

Away
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)

Sturm Graz

Home
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Sporting CP (POR)
Girona (ESP)

Away
Dortmund (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
Lille (FRA)
Brest (FRA)

Stuttgart

Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Atalanta (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Sparta Praha (CZE)

Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Young Boys

Home
Inter (ITA)
Atalanta (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Aston Villa (ENG)

Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Celtic (SCO)
Stuttgart (GER)

When are the Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024
Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024
Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024
Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024
Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024
Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024
Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025
Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Knockout round play-off draw: 31 January 2025
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025

Pick your Fantasy side

How did the draw work?

To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season (the only exception being the Champions League titleholder top seeded in pot 1). Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.

In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

2024/25 match and draw dates

Where is the 2025 Champions League final?

UEFA via Getty Images

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Munich's Fußball Arena München on Saturday 31 May 2025.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

