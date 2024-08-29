Champions League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents

The 36 teams in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League now know their eight opponents following the inaugural draw in Monaco on Thursday.

Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.

Each team's league phase opponents

AC Milan Home

Liverpool (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Girona (ESP) Away

Real Madrid (ESP)

Leverkusen (GER)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Arsenal Home

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Monaco (FRA) Away

Inter (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Girona (ESP)

Aston Villa Home

Bayern München (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Bologna (ITA) Away

Leipzig (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Young Boys (SUI)

Monaco (FRA)

Atalanta Home

Real Madrid (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG)

Celtic (SCO)

Sturm Graz (AUT) Away

Barcelona (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Young Boys (SUI)

Stuttgart (GER)

Atlético de Madrid Home

Leipzig (GER)

Leverkusen (GER)

Lille (FRA)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) Away

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Benfica (POR)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Barcelona Home

Bayern München (GER)

Atalanta (ITA)

Young Boys (SUI)

Brest (FRA) Away

Dortmund (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Monaco (FRA)

Bayern München Home

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Benfica (POR)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) Away

Barcelona (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Feyenoord (NED)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Benfica Home

Barcelona (ESP)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Feyenoord (NED)

Bologna (ITA) Away

Bayern München (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Monaco (FRA)

Bologna Home

Dortmund (GER)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Lille (FRA)

Monaco (FRA) Away

Liverpool (ENG)

Benfica (POR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Borussia Dortmund Home

Barcelona (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Celtic (SCO)

Sturm Graz (AUT) Away

Real Madrid (ESP)

Club Brugge (BEL)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Bologna (ITA)

Brest Home

Real Madrid (ESP)

Leverkusen (GER)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Sturm Graz (AUT) Away

Barcelona (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Celtic Home

Leipzig (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Young Boys (SUI)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) Away

Dortmund (GER)

Atalanta (ITA)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Club Brugge Home

Dortmund (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Aston Villa (ENG) Away

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Crvena Zvezda Home

Barcelona (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

Inter (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA)

Young Boys (SUI)

Monaco (FRA)

Feyenoord Home

Bayern München (GER)

Leverkusen (GER)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sparta Praha (CZE) Away

Manchester City (ENG)

Benfica (POR)

Lille (FRA)

Girona (ESP)

Girona Home

Liverpool (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Feyenoord (NED)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) Away

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

AC Milan (ITA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

GNK Dinamo Home

Dortmund (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Celtic (SCO)

Monaco (FRA) Away

Bayern München (GER)

Arsenal (ENG)

Salzburg (AUT)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Inter Home

Leipzig (GER)

Arsenal (ENG)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Monaco (FRA) Away

Manchester City (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Young Boys (SUI)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Juventus Home

Manchester City (ENG)

Benfica (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

Leipzig (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Lille (FRA)

Aston Villa (ENG)

Leipzig Home

Liverpool (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Aston Villa (ENG) Away

Inter (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Celtic (SCO)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Leverkusen Home

Inter (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sparta Praha (CZE) Away

Liverpool (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Feyenoord (NED)

Brest (FRA)

Lille Home

Real Madrid (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Feyenoord (NED)

Sturm Graz (AUT) Away

Liverpool (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Sporting CP (POR)

Bologna (ITA)

Liverpool Home

Real Madrid (ESP)

Leverkusen (GER)

Lille (FRA)

Bologna (ITA) Away

Leipzig (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Girona (ESP)

Manchester City Home

Inter (ITA)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Feyenoord (NED)

Sparta Praha (CZE) Away

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Juventus (ITA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Milan Home

Liverpool (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Girona (ESP) Away

Real Madrid (ESP)

Leverkusen (GER)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Monaco Home

Barcelona (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Aston Villa (ENG) Away

Inter (ITA)

Arsenal (ENG)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Bologna (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain Home

Manchester City (ENG)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Girona (ESP) Away

Bayern München (GER)

Arsenal (ENG)

Salzburg (AUT)

Stuttgart (GER)

PSV Eindhoven Home

Liverpool (ENG)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Sporting CP (POR)

Girona (ESP) Away

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Juventus (ITA)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Brest (FRA)

Real Madrid Home

Dortmund (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

Liverpool (ENG)

Atalanta (ITA)

Lille (FRA)

Brest (FRA)

Salzburg Home

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Brest (FRA) Away

Real Madrid (ESP)

Leverkusen (GER)

Feyenoord (NED)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

Shakhtar Donetsk Home

Bayern München (GER)

Atalanta (ITA)

Young Boys (SUI)

Brest (FRA) Away

Dortmund (GER)

Arsenal (ENG)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Bologna (ITA)

Slovan Bratislava Home

Manchester City (ENG)

AC Milan (ITA)

GNK Dinamo (CRO)

Stuttgart (GER) Away

Bayern München (GER)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Celtic (SCO)

Girona (ESP)

Sparta Praha Home

Inter (ITA)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Salzburg (AUT)

Brest (FRA) Away

Manchester City (ENG)

Leverkusen (GER)

Feyenoord (NED)

Stuttgart (GER)

Sporting CP Home

Manchester City (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG)

Lille (FRA)

Bologna (ITA) Away

Leipzig (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Sturm Graz Home

Leipzig (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Sporting CP (POR)

Girona (ESP) Away

Dortmund (GER)

Atalanta (ITA)

Lille (FRA)

Brest (FRA)

Stuttgart Home

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Young Boys (SUI)

Sparta Praha (CZE) Away

Real Madrid (ESP)

Juventus (ITA)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Young Boys Home

Inter (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Crvena Zvezda (SRB)

Aston Villa (ENG) Away

Barcelona (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Celtic (SCO)

Stuttgart (GER)

When are the Champions League league phase matches?

Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

Knockout round play-off draw: 31 January 2025

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025

How did the draw work?

To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season (the only exception being the Champions League titleholder top seeded in pot 1). Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.

In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.

2024/25 match and draw dates

Where is the 2025 Champions League final? UEFA via Getty Images The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Munich's Fußball Arena München on Saturday 31 May 2025.

Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.