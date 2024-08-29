Champions League league phase draw: All 36 teams learn their opponents
Thursday, August 29, 2024
The 36 sides have learned who their opponents will be in the inaugural UEFA Champions League league phase.
The 36 teams in the league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League now know their eight opponents following the inaugural draw in Monaco on Thursday.
Even though the teams now know all their opponents, the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be elaborated afterwards and announced on Saturday 31 August, to ensure no calendar clashes with teams in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League playing in the same cities.
Each team's league phase opponents
Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Girona (ESP)
Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Monaco (FRA)
Away
Inter (ITA)
Atalanta (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Girona (ESP)
Home
Bayern München (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Celtic (SCO)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Young Boys (SUI)
Monaco (FRA)
Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Arsenal (ENG)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Young Boys (SUI)
Stuttgart (GER)
Home
Leipzig (GER)
Leverkusen (GER)
Lille (FRA)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Home
Bayern München (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Brest (FRA)
Away
Dortmund (GER)
Benfica (POR)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Monaco (FRA)
Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Benfica (POR)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Feyenoord (NED)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Feyenoord (NED)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
Bayern München (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Monaco (FRA)
Home
Dortmund (GER)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Lille (FRA)
Monaco (FRA)
Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Club Brugge (BEL)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Home
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Young Boys (SUI)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Away
Dortmund (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Home
Dortmund (GER)
Juventus (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Away
Manchester City (ENG)
AC Milan (ITA)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
Inter (ITA)
AC Milan (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Monaco (FRA)
Home
Bayern München (GER)
Leverkusen (GER)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Away
Manchester City (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
Lille (FRA)
Girona (ESP)
Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Feyenoord (NED)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
AC Milan (ITA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Home
Dortmund (GER)
AC Milan (ITA)
Celtic (SCO)
Monaco (FRA)
Away
Bayern München (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
Salzburg (AUT)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Home
Leipzig (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Monaco (FRA)
Away
Manchester City (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Young Boys (SUI)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Home
Manchester City (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Lille (FRA)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Juventus (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Away
Inter (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Celtic (SCO)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Home
Inter (ITA)
AC Milan (ITA)
Salzburg (AUT)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Feyenoord (NED)
Brest (FRA)
Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Feyenoord (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Sporting CP (POR)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
Lille (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
Leipzig (GER)
AC Milan (ITA)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Girona (ESP)
Home
Inter (ITA)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Feyenoord (NED)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Juventus (ITA)
Sporting CP (POR)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Girona (ESP)
Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Home
Barcelona (ESP)
Benfica (POR)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Away
Inter (ITA)
Arsenal (ENG)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Manchester City (ENG)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Girona (ESP)
Away
Bayern München (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
Salzburg (AUT)
Stuttgart (GER)
Home
Liverpool (ENG)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Sporting CP (POR)
Girona (ESP)
Away
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Juventus (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Brest (FRA)
Home
Dortmund (GER)
AC Milan (ITA)
Salzburg (AUT)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
Liverpool (ENG)
Atalanta (ITA)
Lille (FRA)
Brest (FRA)
Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Brest (FRA)
Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Leverkusen (GER)
Feyenoord (NED)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Home
Bayern München (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Brest (FRA)
Away
Dortmund (GER)
Arsenal (ENG)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Bologna (ITA)
Home
Manchester City (ENG)
AC Milan (ITA)
GNK Dinamo (CRO)
Stuttgart (GER)
Away
Bayern München (GER)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Celtic (SCO)
Girona (ESP)
Home
Inter (ITA)
Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
Salzburg (AUT)
Brest (FRA)
Away
Manchester City (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
Feyenoord (NED)
Stuttgart (GER)
Home
Manchester City (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG)
Lille (FRA)
Bologna (ITA)
Away
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Home
Leipzig (GER)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Sporting CP (POR)
Girona (ESP)
Away
Dortmund (GER)
Atalanta (ITA)
Lille (FRA)
Brest (FRA)
Home
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Atalanta (ITA)
Young Boys (SUI)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
Away
Real Madrid (ESP)
Juventus (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Home
Inter (ITA)
Atalanta (ITA)
Crvena Zvezda (SRB)
Aston Villa (ENG)
Away
Barcelona (ESP)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Celtic (SCO)
Stuttgart (GER)
When are the Champions League league phase matches?
Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024
Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024
Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024
Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024
Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024
Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024
Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025
Matchday 8: 29 January 2025
Knockout round play-off draw: 31 January 2025
Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final draw: 21 February 2025
How did the draw work?
To determine the eight different opponents, teams were seeded in four pots based on their individual club coefficient at the beginning of the season (the only exception being the Champions League titleholder top seeded in pot 1). Each team was then drawn against two opponents from each pot, one of which they will play at home and one away.
In the league phase teams cannot face opponents from their country and could be drawn against a maximum of two sides from the same country.
Where is the 2025 Champions League final?
The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Munich's Fußball Arena München on Saturday 31 May 2025.
Draws are provisional and subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.