What to look out for on Wednesday and Thursday of UEFA Champions League Matchday 1

The new-look UEFA Champions League phase league phase of the competition began on Tuesday 17 September with all 36 teams in action across three days.

UEFA.com looks over all the fixtures and picks out the important stats and key storylines from the matches on Wednesday and Thursday.

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

Wednesday 18 September

The Czech champions have waited a long time for this moment, having not made it through to this stage of the competition since 2005/06, and Martin Vitík revealed they are riding the crest of a wave. "When I was in the youth team, I wanted Sparta to be successful, which we are doing now," said the defender. "And the Champions League? That's a dream come true." Salzburg will be hoping to spoil the party, particularly after they finished bottom of their group then saw Sturm Graz end their run of ten consecutive Austrian titles last season.

Did you know?

Sparta have not progressed to the knockout stage of the Champions League since 2003/04, where they were beaten by Milan in the round of 16.

Sparta's wait pales into insignificant when compared to Bologna, with the Italian side competing in European club football's premier competition for the first time since the 1964/65 preliminary round. Coach Vincenzo Italiano insists they are not just here for the new experience though. "I didn't hope for one team or another, they are all strong," he said. "We must face this journey with enthusiasm and desire, and the intention of putting everyone in difficulty." A tricky first task awaits against a Shakhtar side who only missed out on the knockout stage last term thanks to a Matchday 6 defeat at Porto.

Did you know?

Shakhtar have been eliminated in the group stage in the last six consecutive seasons.

Celtic last reached the Champions League knockout phase in 2012/13 and making it through this stage of the competition is the first goal according to manager Brendan Rodgers. "All the games are going to be great experiences for us and games where we can measure ourselves at this level," he said. "We can really test ourselves, really push and see if we can come out as one of the teams that can qualify into a play-off place." Slovan are also keen to make up for lost time, though, having ended a run of 11 unsuccessful qualifying campaigns in this competition when they beat Midtjylland 4-3 on aggregate in the play-offs.

Did you know?

Celtic are playing in the Champions League proper for a third season in a row after missing out for the previous four campaigns.

Club Brugge chairman Bart Verhaeghe is under no illusions as to the uphill task facing the club in the league phase and has already started crunching the numbers as they hunt qualification. "This is a very tough draw... Milan, Dortmund, [Manchester] City again," he said. "Mathematically speaking, you have to pick up about eight points to be in the last 24. Then you still have a chance to make it to the next round. That will be very difficult, but it will be our ambition." Last season's runners-up Dortmund can point to wins at Newcastle, Milan and Paris in 2023/24 as proof they will provide a significant first hurdle for the Belgian champions.

Did you know?

Dortmund kept more clean sheets last season than any other team in the Champions League (six).

City's finest hour came when they overcame Inter 1-0 to win the Champions League for the first time in 2022/23. A second European crown will surely be top of their agenda after they lost out to eventual winners Real Madrid in the last eight last season. "All of us, at least once or twice, we've tasted defeat and we know how it feels to lose and to win," said midfielder Bernardo Silva. "We don't want to taste defeat again. When we get knocked out of the Champions League, we don't like it." Simone Inzaghi was in charge of Inter when they were denied at the final hurdle by City in 2023 and this is their first chance to make amends against the English champions since.

Did you know?

City are unbeaten in 31 home games in the Champions League.

This competition has clearly been at the forefront of Luis Enrique's mind. Speaking ahead of their Ligue 1 trip to Lille on 1 September, the Paris coach said: "They're going to play in the Champions League. So we're expecting a Champions League level game, and it's always interesting to play games like that." The fact Paris won that game 3-1 suggests a laser-focused approach to this league phase opener, though Girona will surely be unfazed given their held their nerve against the traditional Spanish powerhouses to finish third in La Liga last season, beating Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid along the way.

Did you know?

Paris scored in their last 50 Champions League group stage matches, a run stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in November 2015.

Thursday 19 September

Brian Priske's interest has been piqued by the new-look league phase. "I thought it was interesting and I'm curious to see what impact this form of competition will have," said the new Feyenoord coach. "A lot can change every round of play, which makes it more difficult to predict the outcome." Leverkusen became extremely predictable last season – they simply refused to lose. Their sole reverse came in the UEFA Europa League final against Atalanta but that did not detract from a historic campaign in which they won a first league title in Germany and then added the domestic cup. How Xabi Alonso's charges go in this competition is the subject of great intrigue.

Did you know?

Feyenoord have been beaten in Europe by Roma in the last three seasons –once in the Conference League final and twice in the Europa League knockout rounds.

Uroš Spajić was delighted when Crvena Zvezda edged out Bodø/Glimt in their play-off tie. "This is my most beautiful evening in the Zvezda shirt," said the defender. "A very sweet victory. I dreamed of this moment. We have shown that our place is in the Champions League and that [the Stadion Rajko Mitić] has soul." Benfica are the first side in the league phase tasked with quelling the atmosphere but they are well placed to do so, having only tasted defeat three times in their last 17 away games in this competition, qualifying included.

Did you know?

Crvena Zvezda and Benfica met for the only time in the 1984/85 European Cup, where Benfica won a first round tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro was glowing when speaking about the new competition format for this season and the thought of facing Barcelona. "That’s why we wanted to qualify for the Champions League!" he said. "It's an opportunity for us to show our level. Our main goal is to reach the play-offs and each point will count for a possible qualification. I think it is a more exciting formula." The French side have not reached the knockout stages since the Kylian Mbappé-inspired 2016/17 season – the same striker who helped Paris Saint-Germain eliminate Barcelona in last season's quarter-finals.

Did you know?

Monaco have lost just two of their last nine home European games (W4 D3).

There was a sense of inevitability when the Europa League winners drew an English side in the inaugural league phase. Atalanta had played a Premier League team in each of their three previous Champions League group stage campaigns and a record of one win and three defeats from those six matches does not bode well. That poor run ended in emphatic style last season though, when Gian Piero Gasperini's men recorded a sensational 3-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield in the Europa League quarter-finals. A changing of the guard or an outlier? We will see when Mikel Arteta's highly-polished charges pitch up in Bergamo.

Did you know?

Atalanta were the only team to defeat Leverkusen last season in all competitions when they won 3-0 in the Europa League final.

It has been quite a year for Arthur Vermeeren. On 19 September last year he made his debut at this stage of the competition for Antwerp – exactly one year later he will be hoping to face his former club Atlético. That 2023 game was also against Spanish opposition, Barcelona, and proved to be a baptism of fire for the then 18-year-old midfielder as Antwerp suffered a 5-0 defeat. Both he and his side learned quickly though, Vermeeren scoring in Antwerp's 3-2 return victory on Matchday 6. The following month Atlético took him to Madrid only for Leipzig to pounce to bring him to Germany this summer. This league phase opener offers the Belgian talent a quick opportunity to show his talents again.

Did you know?

In the only previous meeting between the teams, Leipzig won 2-1 in the one-off 2019/20 Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon.

Brest's third-placed finish in Ligue 1 was one of the great underdog stories of the 2023/24 season but Éric Roy believe they have the ability, and have recruited successfully enough, to test Europe's elite. "We have quality and quantity," said the Brest coach. "We upset a lot of predictions last year, we will be the little power in this Champions League. We will enjoy this moment." Sturm turned the tables last term too, ending Salzburg's run of ten consecutive Austrian titles, so expect two fearless sides to aim to continue their fairy-tale stories in this league phase opener.

Did you know?

This will be Brest's first appearance in UEFA competition ever, while Sturm are in the Champions League proper for the first time since 2000/01.

When are the UEFA Champions League league phase matches being played? Matchday 1: 17–19 September 2024

Matchday 2: 1/2 October 2024

Matchday 3: 22/23 October 2024

Matchday 4: 5/6 November 2024

Matchday 5: 26/27 November 2024

Matchday 6: 10/11 December 2024

Matchday 7: 21/22 January 2025

Matchday 8: 29 January 2025

