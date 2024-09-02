Meet the Champions League inaugural league phase teams
Monday, September 2, 2024
Key players, top signings, ones to watch and more: all you need to know about the 36 teams in the 2024/25 league phase.
The inaugural league phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League is set to begin on Tuesday 17 September following the draw last week. UEFA.com profiles all the contenders.
UEFA coefficient rankings as at end of the 2023/24 season.
The 36 teams
Arsenal (ENG), Aston Villa (ENG), Atalanta (ITA), Atlético de Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP), Bayern München (GER), Benfica (POR), Bologna (ITA), Brest (FRA), Celtic (SCO), Club Brugge (BEL), Crvena Zvezda (SRB), Dortmund (GER), Feyenoord (NED), Girona (ESP), GNK Dinamo (CRO), Inter (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Leipzig (GER), Leverkusen (GER), Lille (FRA), Liverpool (ENG), Man City (ENG), Milan (ITA), Monaco (FRA), Paris (FRA), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Real Madrid (ESP), Salzburg (AUT), Shakhtar (UKR), Slovan Bratislava (SVK), Sparta Praha (CZE), Sporting CP (POR), Sturm Graz (AUT), Stuttgart (GER), Young Boys (SUI)
UEFA coefficient ranking: 22
How they qualified: Second in England
Last season: Quarter-finals (L2-3agg vs Bayern)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Bukayo Saka 58
Coach: Mikel Arteta
Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup title in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta's team led the way for the bulk of the 2022/23 campaign and for much of the run-in last term, but were overhauled late in proceedings by the relentless Cityzens on each occasion.
Key player: Martin Ødegaard
The Gunners are strong all over the pitch, but it is captain and playmaker Ødegaard who really makes them tick going forward. Signed in January 2021, initially on loan from Real Madrid, the 25-year-old's vision and range of passing have won him plenty of admirers in north London, and he won the club's Player of the Season award in 2023/24 after contributing 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.
Big summer signing: Riccardo Calafiori
Already boasting a mean defence which conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League last season (29), Arsenal have added further strength in depth with the capture of Italian international Calafiori from Bologna. Renowned for his strong positional sense and aggressive style, the versatile left-footer was a key part of the Bologna side which earned a first-ever Champions League qualification spot last season, and it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to life in England.
One to watch: Jurriën Timber
There was plenty of excitement surrounding the signing of Dutch defender Timber from Ajax last summer following a series of impressive displays in both the Eredivisie and Champions League. But the 23-year-old's 2023/24 campaign was a brief one after he suffered an ACL injury on his Premier League debut. He is now fully fit again, though, returning to action on the final day of the season, and Gunners fans will no doubt be keen to see Timber enjoy a sustained run of games as he looks to break into the first team.
2023/24 season
Arsenal's best Premier League points tally for 20 years was not enough to break Manchester City's grip on the title, as their rivals ended the season with nine straight victories to pip the Gunners to top spot by two points. The north Londoners were eliminated early on in both domestic cup competitions by Premier League opposition but reached the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2009/10, before being squeezed out by Bayern.
Did you know?
The Gunners ended a run of seven successive round of 16 eliminations in this competition with last season's penalty shoot-out triumph against Porto.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 81
How they qualified: Fourth in England
Last season: Europa Conference League semi-finals
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1981/82)
Coach: Unai Emery
The former Arsenal head coach returned to English football in October 2022 with the Villans hovering above the Premier League relegation zone. Emery, a four-time Europa League winner with Sevilla and Villarreal who also claimed five major honours in two seasons in charge of Paris, galvanised the Villa Park outfit into an eventual seventh-place finish. His side continued that run of form into midway through last season, keeping up with the division's pacesetters for much of the first half of the campaign before eventually claiming fourth spot.
Key player: Ollie Watkins
The former Brentford and Exeter City forward has established himself as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League. He enjoyed his most productive season in the division to date in 2023/24, managing the most combined goals and assists with 19 and 13 respectively. Also proved himself on the international stage in the summer by scoring a wonderful late winner for England in their EURO 2024 semi-final win against the Netherlands.
Big summer signing: Amadou Onana
Onana became an important part of the Everton squad for two seasons after signing from LOSC Lille in 2022. He should serve as a direct replacement for Douglas Luiz, who has departed to join Juventus, and could become an essential box-to-box midfielder adding energy to the centre of the pitch for Villa. Scored on his competitive debut for the club in a 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham.
One to watch: Jhon Durán
Signed in 2023 from Chicago Fire, 20-year-old Colombia forward Durán has been gradually introduced to first-team football at Villa Park. He first caught the eye with a superb chested half-volley goal against Crystal Palace at the start of last season, but made his most important contribution yet by coming off the bench against Liverpool in the penultimate game of the campaign and scoring twice to help salvage a 3-3 draw, a result which helped seal a Champions League qualification spot. This could be a big season for the striker.
2023/24 season
Villa enjoyed their highest league finish for 28 years, claiming a place in Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 1982/83 in the process. Their fine start to the season was propelled by a commanding home record before the turn of the year, Unai Emery's side claiming 28 points from their first 30 available at Villa Park. Early domestic cup exits did not overshadow their impressive run from the play-offs to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League, where they were eliminated by eventual winners Olympiacos.
Did you know?
Last season's run to the last four of the Conference League was Villa's first appearance in a UEFA competition semi-final since the 2002 Intertoto Cup.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 17
How they qualified: Europa League holders
Last season: Europa League winners
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (2019/20)
Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini
The 66-year-old tactician, in charge since the summer of 2016, is the mastermind behind Atalanta's miracle results in recent seasons, securing the club's best-ever Serie A finish of third in three consecutive campaigns, a place in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2019/20 and guiding them to Europa League glory last term. "Facing Gasperini's Atalanta is like going to the dentist," says Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola.
Key player: Ademola Lookman
Hat-trick hero in the 2024 Europa League final, Lookman has already earned iconic status in Bergamo thanks to that eye-catching performance against Leverkusen in Dublin. A versatile and explosive winger, the Nigerian international is able to score with both feet as well as create plenty of chances for his team-mates.
Big summer signing: Niccolò Zaniolo
Following a season in the Premier League with Aston Villa, Zaniolo has returned to his native Italy to Atalanta on loan from Galatasaray. The attacking midfielder previously impressed in Serie A with Roma, and Gasperini will no doubt be relishing the chance to bring the best out of him.
One to watch: Matteo Ruggeri
A solid and dependable left-back who firmly cemented himself as a key member of the Atalanta first team in 2023/24, making 48 appearances in all competitions and playing a crucial role in the successful Europa League campaign. Should only go from strength to strength in the new campaign.
2023/24 season
An impressive second half to the campaign, in which only champions Inter claimed more Serie A points, was enhanced by the opportunity to seal the club's first major honour in 61 years. Atalanta overcame a narrow Coppa Italia final loss to Juventus with an inspired performance in the Europa League showpiece against Leverkusen in Dublin, where Ademola Lookman became the first player to claim a hat-trick in the final of a major UEFA club competition since Mönchengladbach's Jupp Heynckes in 1975.
Did you know?
With their impressive 3-0 Europa League final success, Atalanta were the only side to beat Leverkusen in all competitions last term.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 14
How they qualified: Fourth in Spain
Last season: Quarter-finals (L4-5agg vs Dortmund)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Antoine Griezmann 57
Coach: Diego Simeone
In more than 12 years at the helm, Simeone has coached Los Rojiblancos to two Europa League titles, two UEFA Super Cups and two Champions League finals. In 2021, he added a second Liga title to show his powers remain undiminished. Is yet to taste success in the Champions League, and it remains the one major club trophy missing from his CV.
Key player: Antoine Griezmann
At one stage regarded as one of the most underrated players of his generation, there are not many left who doubt the genius of Griezmann. Known for his footballing intelligence, relentless work off the ball and attacking vision, the Frenchman is Atleti's all-time top goalscorer but is yet to win a La Liga title or Champions League with the club. Could this be the season that changes?
Big summer signing: Julián Álvarez
A genuine superstar signing. Atleti have had no shortage of high-profile striker additions in recent years, but the capture of FIFA World Cup, Champions League and two-time Premier League winner Álvarez from Manchester City may be the most exciting of the lot. The Estadio Metropolitano should be the perfect environment for the supremely gifted Argentinian to show off his deadly finishing and intelligent link-up play.
One to watch: Rodrigo Riquelme
After going on a succession on loan spells to Bournemouth, Mirandés and Girona, 2023/24 was the campaign in which Riquelme finally nailed down a spot in the Atleti team, the wing-back making 47 appearances across all competitions. Another big season could be on the horizon.
2023/24 season
It was not a vintage Atleti season, with Simeone's side fourth in the Spanish Liga and knocked out at the semi-final stage of both the Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup. Los Colchoneros looked to have a path through to a fourth European Cup/Champions League final but were narrowly beaten by Dortmund in the quarter-finals after winning the first leg at home. Despite their near misses, Griezmann enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.
Did you know?
Atlético remain unbeaten in 17 Champions League knockout matches in their own stadium under Simeone (W11 D6) and have only conceded five goals.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 12
How they qualified: Second in Spain
Last season: Quarter-finals (L4-6agg vs Paris)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1991/92, 2005/06, 2008/09, 2010/11, 2014/15)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: João Cancelo 53
Coach: Hansi Flick
A thoughtful and considered coach, Flick was largely employed in behind-the-scenes roles until he was appointed as interim Bayern manager in 2019. He immediately guided the club to a German Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble, and won the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award. After further domestic success the following season, Flick sought a new challenge in charge of the Germany national team, but left the role following a disappointing group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup. Flick has now become the third German coach in Barcelona's history after joining the club in May.
Key player: Lamine Yamal
Fresh off a triumphant and record-breaking EURO 2024 with Spain, teenager Yamal has cemented his status as one of the most exciting players in the world. Became the youngest-ever player to appear in the Champions League knockout stage when he featured in the round of 16 first leg against Napoli last season aged 16 years 223 days and has broken a number of other international records since. A generational talent.
Big summer signing: Dani Olmo
After scoring in three consecutive knockout games to help Spain win EURO 2024, Olmo made the move to Barcelona following four-and-a-half impressive seasons for Leipzig in the German Bundesliga. The 26-year-old forward has all the attributes to become a firm fans' favourite in Catalonia, and showed a sign of things to come by netting the winner on his debut in a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.
One to watch: Fermín López
Another in a long line of talents to come through Barça's famed La Masia academy, López followed up an impressive debut domestic season in the senior team by helping Spain to win an Olympic gold medal in the summer, scoring twice in a 5-3 extra-time win against France in the final.
2023/24 season
Barça were unable to retain the Spanish Liga title they won in 2022/23 and finished the season trophyless following quarter-final exits in the Spanish Cup and Champions League. The closest they came to silverware was in the Spanish Super Cup, where they were defeated 4-1 by rivals Real Madrid in the final. Robert Lewandowski finished as top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions, while youngsters such as Pau Cubarsí, López and Yamal broke through to become important first-team players.
Did you know?
Barcelona's 4-1 defeat by Paris last season was just their second loss in their last 22 home Champions League quarter-final matches (W16 D4).
UEFA coefficient ranking: 2
How they qualified: Third in Germany
Last season: Semi-finals (L3-4agg vs Real Madrid)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Harry Kane 74
Coach: Vincent Kompany
An inspirational centre-back who won four English Premier League titles with Manchester City, Kompany took on his first full-time head coach role at Anderlecht in 2020 before heading back to England two years later to take charge at Burnley. In his first season at Turf Moor, his side cruised to the Championship title, amassing 101 points in a mightily impressive campaign. Although the Clarets were relegated from the Premier League the following season, Bayern had been suitably impressed by Kompany, and he was appointed as their new coach in May.
Key player: Harry Kane
Kane immediately hit the ground running in Munich following his move from Tottenham last summer, finishing as the top scorer in the Bundesliga in his debut season with a hugely impressive 36 goals in 32 games, while he added a further eight in the Champions League to finish as joint-top scorer. The England captain will now be desperate to win an elusive first trophy with the Bavarians.
Big summer signing: João Palhinha
After courting the Portuguese defensive midfielder for a while, Bayern finally made the move to bring Palhinha to Munich from Fulham in the summer. Offering indefatigable stamina, well-timed tackling and a strong sense of positioning, the former Sporting CP man could prove an invaluable addition to the team.
One to watch: Adam Aznou
Since joining Bayern's youth team from Barcelona in 2022, Morocco Under-23 prospect Aznou has impressed his coaches in the full-back position and earned a first call-up to the senior side in January, where he was an unused substitute for a Bundesliga win against Augsburg. He is yet to make his first-team debut, but that could well change over the next few months.
2023/24 season
For the first time since the 2011/12 season, Bayern ended their campaign without a trophy, finishing third in the Bundesliga and being knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Real Madrid. Kane was a bright spark, scoring a total of 44 goals in all competitions, and the England captain will be desperate to get his hands on silverware this time around.
Did you know?
Thirteen teams made it through the Champions League group stage with the full 18 points but Bayern were the first to do so on three occasions.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 20
How they qualified: Second in Portugal
Last season: Group stage, Europa League quarter-finals
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1960/61, 1961/62)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: João Mário 29
Coach: Roger Schmidt
The former midfielder announced his arrival in European football when he steered Salzburg to a domestic double in 2013/14. Led Bayer Leverkusen in his native Germany and took PSV Eindhoven to 2021/22 Dutch Cup success before guiding Benfica to the Portuguese title at the first attempt.
Key player: Ángel Di María
The veteran attacking midfielder is still as impactful as ever, and was recently rewarded for making a big impression in his first season of his second spell at Benfica with a contract extension. The Argentinian World Cup winner scored nine goals and created 11 assists in the league in 2023/24 to show he has still got what it takes to compete at the top level at 36 years of age.
Big summer signing: Vangelis Pavlidis
The Greek striker has been prolific for Dutch club AZ in Europe over recent years, scoring 12 goals across the last two seasons in the Conference League, qualifying included. A multi-functional No9, Pavlídis is capable of creating a chance out of nothing and his finishing ability should prove invaluable for Benfica.
One to watch: Gianluca Prestianni
Talked about as a potential long-term replacement for his compatriot Di María, Prestianni shares plenty of similarities with his team-mate, and at the age of 18 has already been involved in the national team set-up at U17 level. After coming off the bench to make his senior Benfica debut in the Primeira Liga against Rio Ave at the end of last season, Prestianni looks as if he is ready for more regular action.
2023/24 season
A mixed bag for the Eagles, who were unable to retain their Portuguese Liga crown after being usurped by Sporting CP and lost in the semi-finals of both the Portuguese Cup and Portuguese League Cup. For the third successive season, however, they progressed to a European quarter-final, this time in the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group, before they eventually lost to Marseille.
Did you know?
In the 2022/23 Champions League, Benfica won six games in a single edition for the first time, became the first Portuguese team to reach the quarter-finals in consecutive seasons and registered their biggest home and away wins in the competition.
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Fifth in Italy (European Performance Spot)
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Preliminary round (1964/65)
Coach: Vincenzo Italiano
Former midfielder Italiano first hit the headlines by guiding Spezia Calcio to the Italian Serie A for the first time in their history in 2019/20 before achieving a highly respectable 15th-placed finish in the division the following season. From there, he joined Fiorentina, whom he guided to successive UEFA Conference League finals, both of which they lost. Italiano made the move to Bologna in June.
Key player: Riccardo Orsolini
Now starting his seventh full campaign in Bologna colours, Orsolini has played a huge part in the club's improved league positions in recent years. Scored ten goals and created two assists in 33 Serie A appearances last season, and persistently provides a headache for full-backs with his direct running and ability to cut inside and shoot.
Big summer signing: Thijs Dallinga
The Dutch forward caught the eye for Toulouse in the Europa League last season, scoring a fine goal during the memorable 3-2 win over Liverpool in the group stage. Dallinga also earned his first senior cap for Netherlands last year, and looks set for a Champions League debut in the near future following his switch to Bologna.
One to watch: Giovanni Fabbian
A dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Fabbian is a product of Inter's youth academy. He gained vital first-team experience on loan to then-Serie B team Reggina in 2022/23 before making a permanent move to Bologna last summer. He immediately became a vital cog in the side, and made 27 league appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.
2023/24 season
The Rossoblù clinched Champions League qualification for the very first time after a highly impressive domestic campaign ended with a fifth-placed finish in Serie A. Despite last season's top scorer Joshua Zirkzee departing for Manchester United and coach Thiago Motta making a switch to Juventus this summer, there will be great optimism that Bologna can continue to punch above their weight as they look forward to a new adventure in Europe.
Did you know?
Bologna last featured in a major European competition in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup, when they reached the third round before being knocked out by Galatasaray.
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Third in France
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: First appearance
Coach: Éric Roy
After a playing career which included spells at Lyon, Marseille and Sunderland, Roy followed up a brief time as coach of Nice by working as sporting director at both Lens and Watford. He joined Brest in January 2023, and won the Ligue 1 Manager of the Year award last season thanks to his efforts at Stade Francis-Le Blé.
Key player: Pierre Lees-Melou
Having previously enjoyed spells at Dijon, Nice and Norwich, attacking midfielder Lees-Melou joined Brest in 2022. He has impressed both going forward with his technical ability and shots from distance as well as with his disciplined defensive work.
Big summer signing: Ludovic Ajorque
Following a lengthy spell at Ligue 1 team Strasbourg, French forward Ajorque took on a new challenge with a move to the Bundesliga to join Mainz last January, but has now returned to France with Brest on loan. Adept at getting on the end of crosses and holding up the ball, Ajorque should offer his new team a valuable physical presence up front.
One to watch: Abdoulaye Ndiaye
Promising young centre-back Ndiaye came through the youth academy at Lyon before gaining valuable experience in the second tier of French football, first on loan at Bastia and then permanently at Troyes. He has now joined Brest on another loan until the end of the season, and he will look to test himself at the top level, both in Ligue 1 and the Champions League.
2023/24 season
It was a historic campaign for Brest, who claimed a surprise third-placed finish in France's Ligue 1 just five years after being promoted while also qualifying for their maiden appearance in any European competition. French midfielders Romain Del Castillo and Mahdi Camara were particularly impactful, notching eight and seven goals respectively in the league, and Les Pirates will fancy causing a shock or two as an unknown quantity in the Champions League.
Did you know?
Along with Girona, Brest will be one of only two clubs in the Champions League that will be featuring in UEFA competition for the very first time this season.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 59
How they qualified: Scottish champions
Last season: Group stage (fourth place)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1966/67)
Top Fantasy Football points scorers last season: Joe Hart 22
Coach: Brendan Rodgers
The former Liverpool manager agreed to take charge at Celtic for the second time last summer, and followed it up with two trophies. His first spell was a stunning success as the Bhoys won domestic doubles in his two full seasons and also broke a 100-year-old British record when going 69 domestic games unbeaten. Also led Leicester to the FA Cup trophy in 2020/21.
Key player: Kyogo Furuhashi
The Japanese international has established himself a firm fans' favourite at Celtic Park, scoring over 70 times in all competitions since joining from Vissel Kobe back in 2021. He managed his first Champions League goal by scoring against Lazio in the group stage last season and grabbed a second against Atlético de Madrid three weeks later. He will be hungry for more in this campaign.
Big summer signing: Kasper Schmeichel
The Hoops moved quickly to sign a replacement for goalkeeper Joe Hart after he retired at the end of last season, bringing in the vastly experienced Schmeichel from Anderlecht. With over 100 Denmark caps under his belt, the Premier League and FA Cup winner with Leicester will act as a calm presence between the posts.
One to watch: Luis Palma
Celtic's No7 became only the second Honduran player to score in the Champions League when he struck against Atlético de Madrid last season and has the ability to torment defenders with his trickery and skill. Palma will hope to get fans off their seats once more in Europe this time around.
2023/24 season
It was another successful campaign for the Hoops as they won their 54th Scottish title and 42nd Scottish Cup. There was to be disappointment in the Champions League, however, as Celtic finished bottom of their group with just one victory in six games. Japanese forward Furuhashi and now-departed Denmark midfielder Matt O'Riley shone with 19 goals each in all competitions.
Did you know?
Celtic were first British winners of the European Cup in 1966/67 but last made it through to the Champions League knockout phase in 2012/13.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 25
How they qualified: Belgian champions
Last season: Europa Conference League semi-finals
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1977/78)
Coach: Nicky Hayen
Hayen worked his way up through the Belgian lower divisions as a coach before becoming the first manager from the country to work in the Welsh Premier League during a short spell at Haverfordwest County. He returned to Belgium to take charge of Club Brugge's youth side before becoming caretaker coach of the senior team in March 2024. After guiding them to the Belgian First League title, he has now become permanent manager.
Key player: Andreas Skov Olsen
The Danish international is always at the heart of everything for Club Brugge offensively, and last season contributed 26 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions. He also scored four times and provided two assists in the Conference League, his tricky feet and pacy runs helping inspire his team to the semi-finals.
Big summer signing: Gustaf Nilsson
The 1.97m-tall forward began his career in his native Sweden before making the move to Belgium to join Union Saint-Gilloise in 2022. His efforts helped win them the Belgian Cup last season, and convinced Club Brugge to bring him to the Jan Breydelstadion, where Hayen will hope he can be equally prolific.
One to watch: Christos Tzolis
Another new addition after joining from Fortuna Düsseldorf this summer, Greek winger Tzolis finished as the joint-top scorer in 2. German Bundesliga last season with 22 goals. Having had spells at PAOK, Norwich and Twente, despite being only 22 Tzolis has already gained plenty of experience, and should bring a new dimension to the Club Brugge front line.
2023/24 season
Club Brugge got off to a disappointing start domestically and at one stage were 17 points behind league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise. However, the appointment of Nicky Hayen galvanised the team, and he guided the club to a 19th Belgian First Division title as the Blauw-Zwart remained unbeaten in ten games in the play-offs. They also came close to a first major European title after reaching the Europa Conference League semi-finals, only to be beaten by Fiorentina.
Did you know?
Club Brugge finished as runners-up in both the European Cup (1977/78) and UEFA Cup (1975/76) but have only once progressed to the knockout phase of the Champions League, reaching the round of 16 in 2022/23.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 50
How they qualified: Serbian champions, play-off winners (W3-2agg vs Bodø/Glimt)
Last season: Group stage (fourth place)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1990/91)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Osman Bukari (31)
Coach: Vladan Milojević
Milojević was a defender for Crvena Zvezda in the 1990s but made bigger waves in his first spell as the club's coach, leading them to the Champions League group stage for the first time in their history in 2018/19, and overseeing a famous 2-0 win against Liverpool. Reappointed in 2023, he has won three titles in charge of the club.
Key player: Uroš Spajić
Team captain and a regular in central defence, Spajić started his professional career at Crvena Zvezda and brought his experience from spells in France, Belgium, Russia, the Netherlands and Türkiye when he returned to the fold in 2023. His towering header to settle the play-off tie with Bodø/Glimt emphasised how he leads by example.
Big summer signing: Bruno Duarte
The Brazilian forward, 28, scored 13 goals for mid-table Farense in last season's Portuguese Liga and struck in each of his first four competitive games after landing in Belgrade this summer. Busy in the box, he is a good finisher with both his head and feet.
One to watch: Timi Max Elšnik
An attack-minded central midfielder, Elšnik made his first professional appearances in English football before returning to his native Slovenia and becoming a star performer at Ljubljana side Olimpija. Joined Crvena Zvezda in the summer after playing four games for Slovenia at EURO 2024, and scored in his first two games for the club.
2023/24 season
Seven points clear of Partizan at the end of the regular season, Crvena Zvezda turned on the boosters in the play-offs, ultimately winning their 15th post-Yugoslav title by an 18-point margin. They were second in the table when Milojević replaced coach Barak Bakhar in December and did not lose in their remaining 21 games (D2), winning the Serbian Cup too.
Did you know?
Crvena Zvezda finished bottom of their group in each of their three Champions League group stage campaigns.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 8
How they qualified: Fifth in Germany (European Performance Spot)
Last season: Runners-up (L0-2 vs Real Madrid)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1996/97)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Mats Hummels 93
Coach: Nuri Şahin
Şahin has returned to the club where it all began for him, with the former midfielder coming through the Dortmund academy and enjoying two spells, during which time he won a Bundesliga title, a German Cup and a German Super Cup. Şahin started his managerial career at Turkish side Antalyaspor before becoming part of Edin Terzić's staff at BVB. After Terzić left in June, Şahin was quickly named as his replacement.
Key player: Pascal Gross
A summer signing from Brighton, Gross is expected to hit the ground running and immediately become a key part of Dortmund's XI. Able to operate as a central midfielder, winger, attacking midfielder or even a right-back, the versatile German international is also an accomplished set-piece taker and set up two goals on his BVB debut in their 4-1 win against Phönix Lübeck in the German Cup.
Big summer signing: Maximilian Beier
With Niclas Füllkrug departing to join West Ham, Dortmund have reinforced their front line with the addition of Beier from Hoffenheim. The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Hannover, scoring ten goals in the 2. Bundesliga. He made his debut for the German national team against Ukraine in June and was named in their squad for EURO 2024, coming off the bench to feature in the group stage draw against Switzerland.
One to watch: Cole Campbell
Campbell is following in the footsteps of the likes of Christian Pulišić and Giovanni Reyna in becoming the latest exciting American youngster to join BVB. After training with Atlanta United's youth academy, Campbell made the move to Iceland, featuring for FH and Breidablik ahead of the switch to Dortmund. He is expected to be involved with the senior team this season.
2023/24 season
It was a case of so near but so far for Dortmund, who surprised many by reaching their third Champions League final, only to be beaten by Real Madrid at Wembley. BVB squeezed into this season's competition after finishing fifth in the Bundesliga, and will hope the likes of Donyell Malen and new signings Beier and Serhou Guirassy can be as influential as they were in the last campaign.
Did you know?
BVB kept more clean sheets than any other team in last season's Champions League (six).
UEFA coefficient ranking: 30
How they qualified: Second in Netherlands
Last season: Group stage, Europa League knockout round play-offs
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1969/70)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Dávid Hancko 29
Coach: Brian Priske
Ex-Denmark defender who played for Genk, Portsmouth and Club Brugge. Priske started his coaching career at Midtjylland, where he won the Danish Super League in 2019/20. He went on to enjoy further success at Sparta Praha, winning two Czech First League titles before being selected by Feyenoord to succeed the Liverpool-bound Arne Slot in June.
Key player: Dávid Hancko
A winner of three trophies with Feyenoord since he joined from Sparta Praha in 2022, the Slovakian international is capable of playing in a number of different positions across the back line but is arguably most effective as a centre-back. With seven goals and three assists last season, Hancko also poses a threat going forward, and typically of a quality modern defender is fully comfortable with the ball at his feet.
Big summer signing: Hugo Bueno
The Spain Under-21 defender arrived at English Premier League side Wolves in 2019 and made nearly 50 appearances before heading to Feyenoord on loan this summer in search of a starting role at left-back. Bueno, who turns 22 on Matchday 1, will offer attacking threat and pinpoint delivery as part of his marauding full-back role.
One to watch: Ibrahim Osman
A tricky Ghanaian winger, Osman was picked up by Danish side Nordsjælland last year and his impressive performances quickly attracted the attention of Brighton, who announced his signature in February. The 19-year-old will spend this season on loan at Feyenoord, where he will hope to show his worth and break into the first team.
2023/24 season
Feyenoord's final season under Slot was a mixed bag. The Rotterdam club failed to retain their Dutch Eredivisie title but did win the Dutch Cup for the first time since 2018 after defeating NEC Nijmegen in the final. In Europe, Feyenoord finished third in a competitive Group E in the Champions League and then fell at the first hurdle in the Europa League, losing on penalties in the knockout round play-offs to Roma – their conquerors for a third consecutive season in UEFA competition.
Did you know?
Feyenoord's most successful Champions League campaign came when they reached the second group stage in 1999/2000.
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Third in Spain
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: First appearance
Coach: Míchel
After winning Spanish Segunda División titles with both Rayo Vallecano and Huesca as a coach, former midfielder Míchel earned yet another promotion, this time via the play-offs, with Girona in 2022. The club have been riding the crest of a wave ever since, with Míchel inspiring them to the best season in their history by claiming a third-placed finish and, with it, a first-ever European qualification.
Key player: Viktor Tsygankov
The precocious winger joined Girona from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2023 and has not looked back since. Was a crucial cog in Girona's XI during their impressive 2023/24 campaign, and has also established himself as a regular in the Ukrainian national team. Technically gifted and able to play on either flank, Tsygankov gives opposition coaches plenty to think about.
Big summer signing: Bojan Miovski
After scoring 16 goals in 38 appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Aberdeen last season, Girona identified North Macedonian forward Miovski as the perfect replacement for Artem Dovbyk, who has left to join Roma. "I have worked all my life for this moment," Miovski said upon arriving at Girona, and he appears ready to make a big contribution both domestically and in the Champions League.
One to watch: Gabriel Misehouy
A product of Ajax's youth academy, Dutch attacking midfielder Misehouy joined Girona this summer, and scored an equaliser on his debut in a 1-1 La Liga draw against Real Betis. At only 19, he will no doubt develop further this season, and looks a hot prospect for the future.
2023/24 season
An incredible start to the season turned little-fancied Girona into genuine title challengers as they stormed to the top of the La Liga table. Their form dipped from February onwards, but Míchel's team did enough to secure Champions League qualification for the first time, their place sealed via a sweet 4-2 victory against local rivals Barcelona at the Estadi Montilivi on 4 May. They were defeated by eventual finalists Mallorca in the Spanish Cup quarter-finals.
Did you know?
Girona lost just one of their opening 23 matches in La Liga last season on their way to finishing third (W17 D5).
UEFA coefficient ranking: 39
How they qualified: Croatian champions, play-off winners (W5-0agg vs Qarabağ)
Last season: Third qualifying round, Europa League play-offs, Europa Conference League round of 16
Best European Cup performance: Group stage (1998/99, 1999/2000, 2011/12, 2012/13, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2019/20, 2022/23), League phase (2024/25)
Coach: Sergej Jakirović
Capped five times for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the midst of a successful spell at Bulgarian side CSKA-Sofia, Jakirović established his coaching reputation with stints at Zrinjski and Rijeka, then won a Croatian double in his first campaign at Dinamo after taking charge in 2023.
Key player: Bruno Petković
The big striker enjoyed the most successful season of his career in 2023/24, hitting 11 league goals for Dinamo. Now in his seventh season for the club, expect the 29-year-old to continue to deliver up front and from the penalty spot.
Big summer signing: Marko Pjaca
Dinamo brought one of their brightest talents back home in the summer, as 29-year-old left-winger Pjaca returned to his home-town club eight years after a high-profile switch to Juventus. An experienced international who likes to run at opponents, he scored a wonderful goal in the play-off second leg at Qarabağ.
One to watch: Martin Baturina
At 21, the midfielder is regarded as one of his nation's most exciting prospects, his creativity in midfield even earning him comparisons with Luka Modrić. A member of Croatia's EURO 2024 squad.
2023/24 season
Jakirović replaced Igor Bišćan as coach in August 2023 and steered his new side to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, before completing a league and cup double in Croatia.
Did you know?
Dinamo are looking to make it into the Champions League knockout phase for the first time, having exited at the group stage on eight separate occasions.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 7
How they qualified: Italian champions
Last season: Round of 16 (D2-2agg vs Atlético de Madrid, L2-3 pens)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Yann Sommer 35
Coach: Simone Inzaghi
A Serie A and three-time Coppa Italia winner as a player with Lazio, the 48-year-old also brought a domestic cup to Rome as a coach. Took over from Antonio Conte at Inter in summer 2021, winning the domestic Super Cup and Coppa Italia in his first campaign at the helm. Retained both those trophies and reached the Champions League final in 2022/23, and added a Serie A title last season.
Key player: Lautaro Martínez
The Argentina forward finished as Serie A top scorer in 2023/24 for the first time with 24 goals in 33 appearances in the division, the third campaign in a row he had registered more than 20. Best known for his relentless work rate, intelligent positioning and ice-cool finishing, Martínez continues to lead from the front as captain of the Nerazzurri.
Big summer signing: Mehdi Taremi
Following four highly successful seasons at Porto in which he hit 91 goals in 182 games in all competitions, Taremi has now become the first Iranian player to sign for Inter. Seven goals in his last 14 appearances in Europe should offer Inzaghi encouragement that he has found another effective striker ahead of mounting Inter's Champions League challenge.
One to watch: Yann Bisseck
A solid and dependable centre-back, Bisseck made 21 appearances in all competitions for Inter last season after joining from Danish side AGF. Is equally adept playing in a three or four-man defence, and looks to have a bright future.
2023/24 season
The Nerazzurri won just their second Scudetto in the last 14 seasons, confirming the title with five matches to spare via a 2-1 victory against rivals Milan. An Italian Super Cup win over Napoli added gloss to the campaign, although they will be disappointed not to have progressed further in the Champions League – given their runners-up finish in 2022/23 – after they lost on penalties to Atlético de Madrid in the round of 16.
Did you know?
Inter have lost just one of their last 15 Champions League matches (W8 D6), not counting their penalty shoot-out loss to Atleti last season.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 19
How they qualified: Third in Italy
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1984/85, 1995/96)
Coach: Thiago Motta
A combative midfielder who most notably enjoyed plenty of success at Barcelona, Inter and Paris as a player, Motta appears equally well equipped to be a coach. After spells in charge of Genoa and Spezia, the Brazilian-Italian guided Bologna to the Champions League for the first time in their history with a fifth-placed Serie A finish last season before replacing Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus in June.
Key player: Dušan Vlahović
Vlahović took a while to hit the heights he had managed at Fiorentina with Juve, but now appears to be back to his clinical, ruthless best. The Serbia forward suffered with injury issues at the start of last season but still managed 18 goals across all competitions, including the winner in the victory against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final. Possesses an excellent eye for goal and intelligent link-up play.
Big summer signing: Douglas Luiz
After playing a huge part in securing Aston Villa Champions League football, Douglas Luiz made the move to Juve this summer and made an instant impression, registering an assist on his debut in a friendly against Brest. The Brazilian midfielder's speed in the middle of the pitch and defensive acumen will be big assets for his new team.
One to watch: Kenan Yıldız
Following a breakthrough season for Juve in 2023/24, forward Kenan Yıldız went on to make a big impression at EURO 2024, starting four out of five games to help Türkiye reach the quarter-finals. Became Juve's youngest foreign scorer in Serie A against Frosinone in December aged just 18 years 233 days.
2023/24 season
Juve claimed their first trophy since 2021 with a 1-0 victory against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final but were unable to mount a Serie A title challenge, finishing 23 points behind champions Inter and four behind runners-up Milan. Serbian forward Dušan Vlahović managed 18 goals in all competitions, while American midfielder Weston McKennie impressed with seven assists in the league.
Did you know?
Juve had appeared in 11 consecutive editions of the Champions League before failing to qualify for last season's edition.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 9
How they qualified: Fourth in Germany
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2agg vs Real Madrid)
Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (2019/20)
Top Fantasy Football points-scorer last season: Xavi Simons 38
Coach: Marco Rose
Leipzig-born Rose guided Mönchengladbach into the Champions League knockout stage in 2019/20 before being appointed Dortmund coach. He led BVB to second place in the Bundesliga in his only season in charge and steered Leipzig to a second successive German Cup title in 2022/23 and a German Super Cup at the start of last season.
Key player: Xavi Simons
Widely regarded as one of the most gifted young attacking midfielders in Europe, Dutch international Simons will spend another season on loan at Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain after a highly successful 2023/24 campaign with the club in which he scored eight goals and provided 13 assists in the Bundesliga. Champions League defenders will not be looking forward to the prospect of dealing with the unpredictable 21-year-old again.
Big summer signing: Antonio Nusa
The Norwegian winger shone in the Conference League for Club Brugge last season, playing a big part in his side progressing to the semi-finals. With electric pace and the tendency to roam around all areas of the pitch, Nusa could be one to look out for in the Champions League this season.
One to watch: Assan Ouédraogo
A summer addition, Ouédraogo featured prominently in the 2. Bundesliga last season, the midfielder scoring three times and becoming Schalke's youngest-ever scorer in the process aged 17 years 80 days. He has also represented Germany at youth level and scored the decisive penalty in the shoot-out to win the 2023 U17 EURO final against France.
2023/24 season
Rose's second campaign in charge of Leipzig was a productive one, with a fourth-placed finish achieved along with a 3-0 German Super Cup win against Bayern. They were unfortunate not to progress further in the Champions League following a narrow 2-1 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the round of 16, but the likes of Loïs Openda, Dani Olmo, Xavi Simons and Benjamin Šeško provided headaches for many a defence throughout the season.
Did you know?
Leipzig were one of only five teams to deny Real Madrid victory at the Bernabéu last season in all competitions, the others being Rayo Vallecano, Atlético de Madrid, Real Betis and Manchester City.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 13
How they qualified: German champions
Last season: Europa League runners-up
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2001/02)
Coach: Xabi Alonso
A classy and cultured midfielder who starred for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern, Alonso has made a stunning impact as a coach at Leverkusen, guiding his side to an unbeaten Bundesliga-winning campaign and completing a domestic double. He and his team came close to making it a treble but were defeated by Atalanta in the Europa League final. Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young coaches in world football.
Key player: Granit Xhaka
The Switzerland captain has enjoyed a new lease of life since joining Leverkusen from Arsenal last summer, the midfield general playing a vitally important role in his side's remarkable campaign. A true leader both on and off the pitch, Xhaka is also a calming influence on the ball, rarely losing possession while also being able to regularly play killer passes.
Big summer signing: Martin Terrier
With experience at Lille, Strasbourg, Lyon and Rennes, French winger Terrier looks an astute signing. Finished as the joint-third top scorer in the 2021/22 Ligue 1 campaign and started the following season positively before suffering an ACL injury. Made his return in October 2023 and slowly but surely began to regain his best form ahead of his transfer this summer.
One to watch: Arthur
The 21-year-old Brazilian right-back moved to Leverkusen last summer following impressive displays for home-town club América Mineiro. He was gradually introduced to the first-team set-up by Alonso and, having acquitted himself well in four Bundesliga appearances, will be keen for further opportunities in 2024/25.
2023/24 season
It couldn't have gone much better. Twenty-eight wins, six draws and zero defeats in the Bundesliga was an extraordinary record, while Die Werkself also suffered few scares on their way to German Cup glory. Despite that remarkable success, the Europa League final defeat will still have hurt, leaving Alonso and his side eager for more adventures on the continent in the Champions League as they aim for another memorable campaign.
Did you know?
Leverkusen became the first team in German history to complete an undefeated double-winning season.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 45
How they qualified: Fourth in France, play-off winners (W3-2agg vs Slavia Praha)
Last season: Europa Conference League quarter-finals
Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2006/07, 2021/22)
Coach: Bruno Génésio
One of France's most inventive tacticians, Génésio builds sides who like to control the ball and demands energy and positional dexterity from his players. With the coach having a long track record of harnessing precocious talent, expect his Lille team to be a joy to watch in the Champions League.
Key player: Jonathan David
A proven goalscorer, fresh from his joint-most prolific season in a Lille shirt (26 goals in all competitions), David is a striker with pace and power in abundance. Having already earned admiring glances from abroad, a successful season in the Champions League could cement his place among European football's top finishers.
Big summer signing: Thomas Meunier
The effervescent Belgian international joined Les Dogues on a free transfer having morphed from a marauding wing-back into an astute right-sided central defender. With Génésio often deploying a back three, the former Paris defender could add guile and experience at the heart of a youthful and exuberant Lille outfit.
One to watch: Bafodé Diakité
Lille thrive on sourcing and nurturing young talent, as evidenced by rising star Lenny Yoro's summer move to Manchester United. Fellow centre-back Diakité is expected to fill the void vacated by his French compatriot, and has already made something of a name for himself with France's youth and U21 teams.
2023/24 season
Lille made it to the last eight of the Europa Conference League (losing to Aston Villa on penalties) and finished fourth in Ligue 1, denied direct qualification for the Champions League league phase by a 2-2 draw against Nice on the final day. Coach Paulo Fonseca left for Milan in June.
Did you know?
Lille have only made it into the knockout phase in two of their previous seven attempts.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 5
How they qualified: Third in England
Last season: Europa League quarter-finals
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1976/77, 1977/78, 1980/81, 1983/84, 2004/05, 2018/19)
Coach: Arne Slot
It takes a brave man to step into the enormous shoes left behind by Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, but Slot is a coach who enjoys a challenge. The Dutchman has garnered a reputation for building teams who play fast-paced, attacking football and, after showing positive signs at Cambuur and AZ Alkmaar, it was during his time at Feyenoord that Slot came to wider prominence, leading the team to the Eredivisie title in 2022/23, a year after reaching the Conference League final. He will no doubt relish the opportunity to experience European nights at Anfield from the dugout.
Key player: Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool's captain and leader in the heart of the defence, Van Dijk was back to his very best last season, and when he is at the top of his game, there are few forwards in world football who can get the better of him. Now in his eighth campaign at Anfield, the centre-back will be looking to add to the seven major trophies he has already won at the club.
Big summer signing: Federico Chiesa
Winger Chiesa couldn't hide his delight after his move from Juventus to Liverpool was confirmed, saying his dream is to "win trophies" with his new club. A skilful and hard-working player, Chiesa will be looking to add to two Coppa Italia triumphs with Juve and the EURO 2020 title he won with Italy.
One to watch: Conor Bradley
Having come through the ranks in Liverpool's academy, Bradley was given his chance in the senior side following a successful loan spell at third-tier Bolton in the 2022/23 season, making his full Premier League debut in January. The right-back started the 2024 League Cup final against Chelsea, helping his side clinch a 1-0 extra-time win to pick up his first trophy with the Reds. He could well cement himself as a regular in the first team for years to come.
2023/24 season
The Reds were in contention for an unprecedented quadruple to bid farewell to Jürgen Klopp after they won the League Cup against Chelsea in February. But a disappointing few weeks then led to elimination in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup by Manchester United and the UEFA Europa League by Atalanta, while they also ran out of steam in the Premier League and eventually finished third. Nevertheless, the emergence of young talents such as Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah means the future certainly looks bright on Merseyside.
Did you know?
In 2021/22, Liverpool became the first English club to win all six of their games in a single Champions League group stage.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 1
How they qualified: English champions
Last season: Quarter-finals (D4-4agg vs Real Madrid, L3-4 pens)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (2022/23)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Phil Foden 62
Coach: Josep Guardiola
One of the most decorated coaches in the game, the 53-year-old won this competition twice with Barcelona before ending a 12-year wait for a third triumph with City in 2023. Scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club and Bayern, and made it six Premier League winners' medals with City in 2023/24.
Key player: Rodri
Erling Haaland scores the most goals, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden add creative spark, but it is Rodri who knits the whole City team together. Fresh from earning yet another winners' medal at EURO 2024 with Spain, the defensive midfielder's anticipation, eye for a pass and knack of scoring important goals make him arguably one of the best players in the world.
Big summer signing: İlkay GündoğanThe 33-year-old's return to Manchester was one of the most eye-catching moves this summer. He made more than 300 appearances in a seven-year spell with City first time around, scoring 60 goals in a glittering era that brought him five Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League in his final game in 2023. Moved to Barcelona at the start of last season and ended his international career at EURO 2024 after taking his tally to 82 caps for Germany.
One to watch: Savinho
Following an impressive loan spell at Girona, where he scored 11 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions, Brazilian winger Savinho has become City's latest exciting young prospect after joining from French side Troyes. "I like to play on the front foot, to be happy, to play joyful football," the 20-year-old said after completing his move – music to the ears of City fans.
2023/24 season
The incredible standards set by City in the last few seasons continued in 2023/24 as they won a sixth Premier League title in the last seven years, a first-ever UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. They were unable to defend their Champions League crown after a quarter-final penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid, and were also beaten in the FA Cup final by local rivals Manchester United. Guardiola will be desperate for a second Champions League title with the Cityzens this time around.
Did you know?
City scored three goals in nine of their ten Champions League games last season.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 29
How they qualified: Second in Italy
Last season: Group stage, Europa League quarter-finals
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1962/63, 1968/69, 1988/89, 1989/90, 1993/94, 2002/03, 2006/07)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Fikayo Tomori 28
Coach: Paulo Fonseca
Fonseca began his coaching career in the lower leagues of Portugal before making the move abroad in 2016 to join Shakhtar Donetsk, where he was highly successful, winning three league titles and three cups. He then took in spells at Roma and Lille, guiding LOSC to a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 and the quarter-finals of the Conference League last season before taking the Milan job in June.
Key player: Rafael Leão
Known for his dribbling and speed, the Portuguese international has established himself as the latest in a long list of exciting wingers to star for the Rossoneri. Now entering his sixth season at the San Siro, Leão will hope to build on the three goals and four assists he managed in the Europa League in 2023/24 as seven-time European champions Milan aim to reach a Champions League final for the first time since 2006/07.
Big summer signing: Álvaro Morata
After winning trophies at Real Madrid, Juventus and Chelsea, and fresh from Spain's successful EURO 2024 campaign, the evergreen Morata is now eyeing a new challenge in Milan. A natural leader who always offers great energy and work rate, Morata's vast experience could prove invaluable to Fonseca and his team.
One to watch: Francesco Camarda
The Milan-born forward became the youngest-ever player in Serie A when he came on as a substitute against Fiorentina in November at just 15 years 260 days. He was also named the U17 EURO Player of the Tournament in the summer after scoring four goals for Italy to help them win the tournament. A massive talent.
2023/24 season
Stefano Pioli's final season in charge of Milan ended with a second-place finish in Serie A, while his side were knocked out of the Italian Cup by Atalanta and lost in the Europa League quarter-finals to domestic rivals Roma. Forward Olivier Giroud proved he still had the golden touch at the age of 37 by finishing as top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions, though the Frenchman has departed to join MLS side Los Angeles FC.
Did you know?
Only Real Madrid (15) have won more European Cup/Champions League titles than Milan's seven.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 73
How they qualified: Second in France
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2003/04)
Coach: Adi Hütter
A former Austrian international, Hütter won his first top-flight title as a coach with Salzburg in 2014/15. From there, he spent three years in Switzerland with Young Boys, winning a Swiss Super League before joining Eintracht Frankfurt, whom he guided to the Europa League semi-finals in 2018/19. Hütter moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach for one season and then took over at Monaco in July 2023, where in his first season he guided the club to second place in Ligue 1 – their best finish since 2017/18.
Key player: Breel Embolo
A serious knee injury last season meant the forward was unable to build upon his 14-goal first campaign with the club, restricting him to just five Ligue 1 outings at the back end of 2023/24. However, the Swiss international needed just 37 minutes to find the net on his first start in over 13 months against Clermont in May, showcasing his sharpness and striking instincts in the area by adding an emphatic finish to a neat move.
Big summer signing: Christian Mawissa
The centre-back, equally adept across the back line and comfortable with either foot, made his debut for first club Toulouse in December 2022, six months after helping France to U17 EURO glory, and the opportunity to cement a place in TFC's back line came to the-then 18-year-old midway through 2023/24. A day after his transfer to Monaco was confirmed, the versatile defender struck just minutes after coming on as a substitute in a pre-season friendly defeat of Barcelona.
One to watch: Eliesse Ben Seghir
The attacking midfielder, who became the youngest player in Ligue 1 history to score twice on his debut as a 17-year-old in December 2022, recovered from an injury-hit start to last season to make some key contributions in the run-in. Marked his competitive bow for Morocco with a goal in June, before featuring in every match as the country claimed their first footballing medal by finishing third at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
2023/24 season
A highly impressive campaign for Hütter's side, with Wissam Ben Yedder's goals and a solid defence helping them finish runners-up in Ligue 1. Although they were knocked out of the French Cup by third-tier Rouen in the round of 16, Monaco fans won't mind too much after Champions League football was secured for the first time since 2018/19.
Did you know?
Under Didier Deschamps, Monaco knocked out Real Madrid and Chelsea to reach the 2004 Champions League final, eventually losing 3-0 to José Mourinho's Porto in Gelsenkirchen.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 4
How they qualified: French champions
Last season: Semi-finals (L0-2agg vs Dortmund)
Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2019/20)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Kylian Mbappé 61
Coach: Luis Enrique
The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player won nine trophies during a hugely successful three-year spell in charge of the Blaugrana, including two La Liga crowns and the 2014/15 Champions League title. He led Spain to the EURO 2020 semi-finals and the 2021 Nations League final before succeeding Christophe Galtier at Paris in 2023, winning a domestic double and making it to the Champions League semi-finals in his first campaign.
Key player: Vitinha
The crucial ingredient that makes Paris tick, Vitinha is an elegant, highly creative midfielder who also has a knack for popping up with important goals, as shown by a strike in each leg of the 6-4 aggregate win against Barcelona in last season's quarter-finals. He was included in the 2023/24 Champions League Team of the Season, and will again play a crucial role for Paris in this campaign.
Big summer signing: João Neves
Playing alongside Vitinha in midfield this year will be Portugal team-mate João Neves, who has made the move to the Parc des Princes after impressing for Benfica. Displaying a maturity which belies his 19 years, João Neves is most effective as a deep-lying playmaker, and his wide range of passing will be a big asset for Paris.
One to watch: Willian Pacho
Another new signing, Ecuadorian centre-back Pacho will shore up the Paris back line after joining from Eintracht Frankfurt. Started 44 of the German club's 47 games in 2023/24 and had some of the most impressive stats in the Bundesliga in terms of duels won and passes completed. Pacho is also a regular for Ecuador and has gained plenty of experience across different competitions and countries already at the age of 22.
2023/24 season
An impressive first year in France for Luis Enrique, with Paris comfortably winning the Ligue 1 title along with the French Cup and French Super Cup. Champions League success continues to evade them, however, with a 2-0 aggregate defeat by Dortmund in the semi-finals denying Paris a second final. This competition will no doubt be a priority once again in 2024/25 as they embark on their campaign without Mbappé.
Did you know?
Paris have scored in their last 50 Champions League group stage matches, a run stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in November 2015.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 33
How they qualified: Dutch champions
Last season: Round of 16 (L1-3agg vs Dortmund)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1987/88)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Johan Bakayoko 31
Coach: Peter Bosz
A self-confessed disciple of the Cruyff/Guardiola school who likes his teams to press aggressively and dominate possession. Won his first top-tier league title last season as PSV claimed the Dutch Eredivisie while losing just one game, and he would now no doubt dearly love to take the Eindhoven team deep into Europe.
Key player: Luuk de Jong
Now in his second spell at PSV after scoring 112 goals in 204 appearances between 2014 and 2019, forward and captain De Jong is a talismanic figure for Bosz's side. The former Dutch international became the club's all-time top scorer in the Champions League last season with three goals in seven matches, and his physical presence and lethal heading ability make the veteran striker an ever-dangerous prospect.
Big summer signing: Ryan Flamingo
PSV have added some steel ahead of the new season with the signing of Flamingo from Italian side Sassuolo. The versatile Netherlands youth player spent the last campaign on loan at Utrecht, picking up valuable Eredivisie experience, and he can play either as a centre-back or defensive midfielder.
One to watch: Isaac Babadi
Exciting winger Babadi has come through the ranks at PSV, making the move into the senior squad last season. He made 22 appearances in all competitions and scored in a Champions League qualifying win over Sturm Graz. The 19-year-old recently signed a new contract which runs until 2028 and looks set to play a big role in PSV's future.
2023/24 season
Not only did PSV win their first Eredivisie title since 2018, but they did so in some style, picking up 91 points and notching a huge total of 111 goals in the division – 19 more than second-placed Feyenoord. Reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League was also an impressive feat, although PSV will have felt disappointed to not progress past Dortmund in the round of 16 after playing so well in both meetings.
Did you know?
De Jong surpassed Ruud van Nistelrooy last season to become PSV's all-time leading Champions League scorer with a total of nine goals (group stage onwards).
UEFA coefficient ranking: 3
How they qualified: Champions League winners
Last season: Winners (W2-0 vs Dortmund)
Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22, 2023/24)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Jude Bellingham 72
Coach: Carlo Ancelotti
The man who led Madrid to 'La Décima' in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/Champions League four times before adding a fifth last term. The first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain when he led the side to the La Liga title in 2021/22, his trophy haul as Madrid boss now stands at 13 following last season's league and Champions League triumphs, one shy of Miguel Muñoz's club record.
Key player: Vinícius Júnior
Scorer in both the 2022 and 2024 Champions League finals, Vinícius Júnior has shown he is a man for the big occasion plenty of times already in his relatively young career. Boasting pace, trickery and skill in abundance, the Brazilian forward is close to unstoppable when playing at his very best.
Big summer signing: Kylian Mbappé
Who else? Following months of speculation, Mbappé finally fulfilled a lifelong dream to sign for Madrid in June, and was presented in front of 80,000 delighted fans at the Santiago Bernabéu. He then scored on his debut in his new team's 2-0 victory against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup and now all talk will turn to whether he can win a first Champions League trophy this season.
One to watch: Arda Güler
After catching the eye from a young age at Fenerbahçe, Arda Güler was snapped up by Madrid in the summer of 2023. Experienced an injury-disrupted start to life in Spain, but the winger returned to show signs of promise last season, before capturing the attention with a stunning long-range goal for Türkiye against Georgia at EURO 2024. Expect the 19-year-old to play an even bigger role for Madrid this season.
2023/24 season
Successful would be an understatement. A 36th La Liga title, a 15th European Cup/Champions League title and a Spanish Super Cup – the only reason it was not a totally faultless season was defeat by cross-city rivals Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish Cup round of 16. If the likes of Vinícius Júnior and Jude Bellingham can continue to set the standard, and if new signing Mbappé hits the ground running at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid will be difficult to stop once again.
Did you know?
Real Madrid never failed to make it through the group stage of the Champions League.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 40
How they qualified: Second in Austria, play-off winners (W3-1agg vs Dynamo Kyiv)
Last season: Group stage (fourth place)
Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2021/22)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Oscar Gloukh (28)
Coach: Pepijn Lijnders
Lijnders has taken his first solo command of a club outside his native Netherlands, but the Dutchman does not lack experience. Most recently, he spent six years as assistant to Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool, and the German's style has rubbed off in him. With a fast, pressing-oriented 4-3-3 formation, Lijnders aims to put his opponents under pressure from the kick-off.
Key player: Oscar Gloukh
A skilful playmaker, Gloukh has an eye for space and gets his team moving with quick, intelligent balls. Agile and adept at positioning himself between the lines to initiate dangerous attacks, the Israeli international was Salzburg's creative director last season and has been handed even more responsibility for the new campaign.
Big summer signing: Janis Blaswich
The 33-year-old goalkeeper deputised for Péter Gulácsi at Leipzig last term, and was so effective that some even talked of him becoming the club's first-choice custodian. Loaned to Salzburg for the season, he brings experience and quality between the posts.
One to watch: Adam Daghim
The Danish teenager can play in multiple positions up front, and his pace and powerful frame have caught the eye of new Salzburg boss Lijnders. Extremely strong on the ball, he was on target against Dynamo Kyiv in the play-offs and will look to add more goals to his game in 2024/25.
2023/24 season
Sturm Graz proved to be Salzburg's nemesis in domestic football; after downing their rivals 4-3 in a thrilling Austrian Cup semi-final, Sturm then promptly ended Salzburg's ten-season grip on the national league title. Karim Konaté's 22 goals in all competitions were some consolation.
Did you know?
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland made his name at Salzburg, scoring 29 goals in 27 games in all competitions before joining Dortmund in December 2019. The club's reputation for nurturing talent was established when they won the 2016/17 UEFA Youth League (and they reached the final again in 2021/22).
UEFA coefficient ranking: 27
How they qualified: Ukrainian champions
Last season: Group stage, Europa League knockout round play-offs
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (2010/11)
Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Danylo Sikan 34
Coach: Marino Pušić
Part of the Crvena zvezda squad which won the 1990/91 European Cup, as well as being a football coach Pušić has also played and managed in competitive futsal. Gained promotion to the Dutch Eredivisie with Twente in 2018/19 and joined Shakhtar in October 2023, winning the Ukrainian Premier League and Ukrainian Cup in his first campaign.
Key player: Georgiy Sudakov
The Shakhtar youth product enjoyed his most fruitful campaign in front of goal last term, scoring ten times – including the penalty winner against Dynamo Kyiv in May that secured the league title. The playmaker, who made his first-team debut at 18 in Shakhtar's famous 3-2 win at Real Madrid and within seven months was a full Ukrainian international, is adept at pulling the strings from an advanced role in addition to boasting great vision and pace.
Big summer signing: Bartol Franjić
The defensive midfielder, who can also slot into the back line, came to prominence in his native Croatia with home-town team GNK Dinamo, appearing in three of their title-winning campaigns as well as enjoying domestic cup success in 2020/21 and a Europa League run that term which was only ended in the last eight by eventual winners Villarreal. A move to the Bundesliga beckoned in the summer of 2022, but injury curtailed his first campaign with Wolfsburg before he spent last season on loan with Darmstadt.
One to watch: Marlon Gomes
The 20-year-old Brazil youth international took just 42 minutes to mark a memorable first start for the club in May following his move from Vasco da Gama earlier in the year, the midfielder scoring a hat-trick in a win against Chornomorets Odesa. His three goals showed a range of abilities, the first a deft header before he pounced on a rebound and added a third with a stunning half-volley.
2023/24 season
Shakhtar retained the Ukrainian Premier League title but were made to work hard for it, finishing only two points above Dynamo Kyiv. They also won a 14th Ukrainian Cup thanks to a 2-1 final win against Vorskla Poltava, but after coming third in their Champions League group and transferring to the Europa League, their continental hopes came to an early end with defeat by Marseille in the knockout round play-offs.
Did you know?
Shakhtar have reached the group stage/league phase for the 19th time but have not gone further in 14 of the previous 18 campaigns, including the last six.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 61
How they qualified: Slovakian champions, play-off winners (W4-3agg vs Midtjylland)
Last season: Third qualifying round, Europa League play-offs, Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs
Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (1956/57, 1970/71, 1992/93)
Coach: Vladimír Weiss
The name is a familiar one to Slovakian fans for more than one reason; the current Slovan coach, who has led the team to four successive league titles, is the son of the Vladimír Weiss who played for Czechoslovakia in the 1960s. A third Vladimír Weiss plays under his father in the current Slovan squad.
Key player: Juraj Kucka
A tigerish midfielder who continues to roar at 37, Kucka played abroad with Sparta Praha, Genoa, Milan, Trabzonspor and Parma before returning home to sign for Slovan in 2022. Capped well over 100 times, he is a tough customer.
Big summer signing: David Strelec
Having left the club for Italian side Spezia in 2021, forward Strelec returned to Slovan on loan in 2023/24 before making a permanent return in the summer. A regular for Slovakia at EURO 2024, he hit the ground running and found the target three times in Champions League qualifying.
One to watch: Nino Marcelli
At 19, the winger with the Italian surname is an established name at Slovan, having been training with the senior side since he was 15. He scored ten league goals in his first full season with the seniors in 2023/24 and is already off the mark for 2024/25.
2023/24 season
Slovan won a sixth successive Slovak title (their fourth in a row under current boss Vladimír Weiss) but were eliminated in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs and the quarter-finals of the Slovak Cup.
Did you know?
Slovan had made 11 unsuccessful attempts to come through qualifying for the Champions League before this campaign.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 77
How they qualified: Czech champions, play-off winners (W4-0agg vs Malmö)
Last season: Third qualifying round, Europa League round of 16
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1965/66, 1967/68, 1984/85)
Coach: Lars Friis
A Danish coach who arrived at Sparta in December 2022 as assistant to Brian Priske, Friis took the reins in June 2024 when his compatriot departed for Feyenoord. Friis was on the staff at Midtjylland, Aarhus and Brentford, and previously had spells as coach at Viborg and Aalborg, but Sparta represents the whip-smart 48-year-old's biggest test to date.
Key player: Veljko Birmančević
A 26-year-old winger who can operate on either flank, Birmančević is strong on the ball, a threat in one-on-one situations and possesses a clinical finish that means he is always a potential match winner. The former Malmö and Toulouse playmaker has returned to the international fold with Serbia since joining Sparta in 2023, initially on loan.
Big summer signing: Albion Rrahmani
The Czech league's record signing arrived at Sparta in August from Rapid București. The Kosovo forward, 24, is effective in front of goal, adept with both feet and scored 17 times in the Romanian top flight last season.
One to watch: Lukáš Haraslín
The Slovakian international joined Sparta in August 2021 after spells at Parma, Lechia Gdańsk and Sassuolo. The skilful winger carries a constant threat with his rapid runs at defences – as displayed perfectly when setting up Rrahmani for the final goal of their play-off tie with Malmö – and his technically precise finishing ability. He started all of Slovakia's EURO 2024 games.
2023/24 season
Sparta were no match for Liverpool in the Europa League round of 16, but they retained their Czech title under Brian Priske and made it a double by lifting the Czech Cup.
Did you know?
Sparta last reached the group stage in 2005/06, with the likes of Karel Poborský and Jaromír Blažek in a team that earned two points in a section featuring Ajax, Arsenal and Thun.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 31
How they qualified: Portuguese champions
Last season: Europa League round of 16
Best European Cup performance: Quarter-finals (1982/83)
Coach: Rúben Amorim
Appointed Sporting coach in 2020, Amorim had previously been Braga coach for only 13 games. Fast-forward 12 months and the former Portugal midfielder had led the Lions to a first Liga title in 19 years. Sporting set a league record for the longest unbeaten run in a single season too – 32 matches without defeat. Amorim won his third consecutive League Cup in 2021/22 and added another league title to his CV last season.
Key player: Viktor Gyökeres
The Swedish striker has been nothing short of a goal machine for Sporting since joining from Coventry City last summer, finishing as the Primeira Liga top scorer with 29 strikes in 2023/24 while adding a further five in the Europa League. The former Brighton and Swansea forward will relish the chance to test himself in the Champions League.
Big summer signing: Vladan Kovačević
Sporting have strengthened by bringing in Bosnian goalkeeper Kovačević, who gained European experience with Polish side Raków Częstochowa last season, featuring in all six of their Europa League group stage games. Will be looking to establish himself as Sporting's first choice for the foreseeable future.
One to watch: Geovany Quenda
A promising young forward who has already received praise from Portugal coach Roberto Martínez, Quenda broke through in the Benfica youth ranks before making the move across Lisbon to Sporting. Having earned his first appearances for the senior side this term, many expect 2024/25 to be the breakthrough season for the 17-year-old.
2023/24 season
Long denied a Portuguese Liga crown following their 2001/02 success, Sporting CP have now claimed two titles in four seasons after seeing off rivals Benfica and Porto to finish top. That was to be their only silverware of the season, however, the Lions losing the Portuguese Cup final to Porto, succumbing to Braga in the Portuguese League Cup semi-finals, and being knocked out of the Europa League in the round of 16 by eventual winners Atalanta.
Did you know?
Sporting have progressed to the knockout stage of European competition in the last three consecutive seasons: twice in the Europa League, once in the Champions League.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 105
How they qualified: Austrian champions
Last season: Third qualifying round, Europa League group stage, Europa Conference League round of 16
Best European Cup performance: Second group stage (2000/01)
Coach: Christian Ilzer
Ilzer has spent his entire career as a player and coach in Austria, gaining valuable experience in various roles at the likes of TSV Hartberg, Wolfsberg and Austria Wien. Joined Sturm in 2020 and, after two runners-up finishes in the Bundesliga, it was third time lucky last season as he steered the club to the fourth league title in their history, also ensuring they would be playing Champions League football for the first time since 2000/01.
Key player: Otar Kiteishvili
A technically gifted central midfielder who never seems to lose the ball, Georgian international Kiteishvili has been a near ever-present for Sturm since joining in 2018. He featured in two of Georgia's EURO 2024 games, playing 90 minutes in the memorable 2-0 win over Portugal, and will hope that experience proves invaluable as he returns to club action.
Big summer signing: Emanuel Aiwu
A tough-tackling defender who reads the game well, Aiwu spent last season on loan at Birmingham from Italian side Cremonese but now has the chance of appearing in the Champions League for the first time after returning to his native Austria and completing a move to Sturm.
One to watch: Mika Biereth
Signed permanently from Arsenal after impressing on loan in the latter half of 2023/24, London-born Biereth represents Denmark at U21 level. A pacy forward with an insatiable work rate, he has previously been compared to Leicester's Premier League winner Jamie Vardy.
2023/24 season
Sturm earned their first Austrian Bundesliga title since 2010/11, topping the play-offs after finishing runners-up to Salzburg in the regular season. They also beat Rapid Wien in the Austrian Cup final to complete a domestic double, though they exited the Europa Conference League in the round of 16 following defeat by Lille, having transferred to the competition after finishing third in their Europa League group.
Did you know?
Sturm played knockout European football for the first time since 2002/03 last season.
UEFA coefficient ranking: N/A
How they qualified: Second in Germany
Last season: Not in European competition
Best European Cup performance: Round of 16 (2003/04, 2009/10)
Coach: Sebastian Hoeness
Hoeness earned his stripes coaching Bayern's U19 and reserve teams before taking his first senior managerial job at Hoffenheim in 2020. After guiding them to a ninth-place finish in the Bundesliga in 2021/22, Hoeness made the move to Stuttgart, whom he saved from relegation before leading them to second place last season, their best finish since 2006/07.
Key player: Angelo Stiller
The defensive midfielder shone in his first season at Stuttgart, forming a key part of the team that earned that surprise runners-up spot in the Bundesliga and featuring in 32 games out of 34. Stiller will be playing in the Champions League for the second time this season, having appeared twice for Bayern in 2020/21.
Big summer signing: Ermedin Demirović
The Bosnia and Herzegovina striker has played for teams in Germany, Spain, France and Switzerland during a colourful career, returning to the Bundesliga in 2020 with successful spells at Freiburg and then Augsburg. The Hamburg-born man scored 15 goals in the league with the latter last season, and there will be high hopes he can replicate that fine form in Europe.
One to watch: Justin Diehl
A summer addition from Köln, teenager Diehl scored 12 goals in 19 league appearances for their reserve team last season. His darting runs have inspired comparisons to Bayern and Germany's Jamal Musiala, while Diehl's hero as a youngster was Neymar.
2023/24 season
Not since the title-winning campaign of 2006/07 had Stuttgart enjoyed a more successful season, and they even leapfrogged Bayern into second place on the final day. So impressive were their performances that five Stuttgart players were called up to Germany's preliminary squad for EURO 2024: Alexander Nübel, Chris Führich, Maximilian Mittelstädt, Waldemar Anton and Deniz Undav.
Did you know?
Stuttgart last featured in the Champions League in 2009/10, when they progressed to the round of 16 before losing to Barcelona.
UEFA coefficient ranking: 56
How they qualified: Swiss champions, play-off winners (W4-2agg vs Galatasaray)
Last season: Group stage, Europa League knockout round play-offs
Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (1958/59)
Top Fantasy Football points-scorer last season: Filip Ugrinic (27)
Coach: Patrick Rahmen
Rahmen spent the best years of his playing career with home-town club Basel, where his father Bruno had won five Swiss titles. As a coach, Rahmen Jr worked in the youth department at Basel, then assisted Thorsten Fink as Hamburg boss (2011–13). He later coached Basel in his own right, and was in charge of the Swiss U21 side and then Winterthur before taking the Young Boys job in May 2024.
Key player: Filip Ugrinic
A midfielder who makes things happen, Ugrinic (who is of Serbian extraction) signed for Young Boys in 2022 after starting his career at home-town club Luzern. Having represented Switzerland at youth and U21 levels, he made his senior debut in 2023.
Big summer signing: Ebrima Colley
After impressing in a season-long loan in 2023/24, the Gambian winger made a permanent move from Atalanta in the summer. With new coach Rahmen a proponent of attacking football, expect to see Colley making regular thrusts up the left flank – as displayed in Young Boys' play-off success against Galatasaray.
One to watch: Alan Virginius
A former France youth international, the 21-year-old is a quick winger who joined YB on loan from Lille this summer. The Champions League will provide a great platform for a player who scored three goals in three FIFA U-20 World Cup games for France in 2023.
2023/24 season
Joel Monteiro and Cedric Itten delivered in front of goal as YB claimed their 17th Swiss crown (and second in succession), but it was not an easy campaign; coach Raphaël Wicky was dismissed in March, with U21 boss Joël Magnin overseeing the final push for the title.
Did you know?
The club took the unusual name Young Boys in response to Basel's Old Boys – a team founded in 1894 by players who were too old to continue playing for their school team.