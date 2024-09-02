Meet the Champions League inaugural league phase teams

UEFA coefficient ranking: 22

How they qualified: Second in England﻿

Last season: Quarter-finals (L2-3agg vs Bayern)﻿

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)

Top Fantasy Football points scorer last season: Bukayo Saka 58

Coach: Mikel Arteta

Assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019, Arteta guided Arsenal to a 14th FA Cup title in his first season in charge. After eighth and fifth-placed Premier League finishes in 2021 and 2022 respectively, Arteta's team led the way for the bulk of the 2022/23 campaign and for much of the run-in last term, but were overhauled late in proceedings by the relentless Cityzens on each occasion.

Key player: Martin Ødegaard

The Gunners are strong all over the pitch, but it is captain and playmaker Ødegaard who really makes them tick going forward. Signed in January 2021, initially on loan from Real Madrid, the 25-year-old's vision and range of passing have won him plenty of admirers in north London, and he won the club's Player of the Season award in 2023/24 after contributing 11 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Big summer signing: Riccardo Calafiori

Already boasting a mean defence which conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League last season (29), Arsenal have added further strength in depth with the capture of Italian international Calafiori from Bologna. Renowned for his strong positional sense and aggressive style, the versatile left-footer was a key part of the Bologna side which earned a first-ever Champions League qualification spot last season, and it will be intriguing to see how he adapts to life in England.

One to watch: Jurriën Timber

There was plenty of excitement surrounding the signing of Dutch defender Timber from Ajax last summer following a series of impressive displays in both the Eredivisie and Champions League. But the 23-year-old's 2023/24 campaign was a brief one after he suffered an ACL injury on his Premier League debut. He is now fully fit again, though, returning to action on the final day of the season, and Gunners fans will no doubt be keen to see Timber enjoy a sustained run of games as he looks to break into the first team.

2023/24 season

Arsenal's best Premier League points tally for 20 years was not enough to break Manchester City's grip on the title, as their rivals ended the season with nine straight victories to pip the Gunners to top spot by two points. The north Londoners were eliminated early on in both domestic cup competitions by Premier League opposition but reached the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2009/10, before being squeezed out by Bayern.

Did you know?

﻿The Gunners ended a run of seven successive round of 16 eliminations in this competition with last season's penalty shoot-out triumph against Porto.