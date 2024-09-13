UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League league phase standings: How teams level on points are separated

Friday, September 13, 2024

How the league phase standings for the UEFA Champions League work and how teams level on points are separated.

AFP via Getty Images

In the new league phase of the UEFA Champions League, 36 clubs are participating in a single league competition in which all 36 competing clubs are ranked together.

The clubs ranked one to eight at the end of the eight-game league phase qualify for the round of 16. The clubs ranked nine to 24 qualify for the knockout phase play-offs. The clubs ranked 25 to 36 are eliminated.

What happens if teams are level on points during the league phase?

Ahead of Matchday 1, the teams have been ranked by the alphabetical order of their abbreviated names.

Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 7, teams that are level on points will be separated using the following criteria:

a. Superior goal difference in the league phase
b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase
c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase
d. Higher number of wins in the league phase
e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 7, if teams are level on points, they are ordered based on article 18 criteria a to e, followed by alphabetical order if still level. From Matchday 8, teams are ordered based on the full criteria a to j.

How are teams separated if they finish level on points?

If two or more teams are equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per article 18.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria are applied, in this order, to determine their rankings:

a. Superior goal difference in the league phase
b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase
c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase
d. Higher number of wins in the league phase
e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase
f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents
g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents
h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents
i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)
j. Higher club coefficient

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, September 13, 2024

Selected for you

Lowdown: 2024/25 Champions League
Live 13/09/2024

Lowdown: 2024/25 Champions League

All you need to know about the 70th season of Europe's elite club competition, the first under the new format.
Meet the league phase teams
Live 13/09/2024

Meet the league phase teams

Key players, top signings, ones to watch and more: all you need to know about the 36 teams in the 2024/25 league phase.
Champions League fixtures
Live 13/09/2024

Champions League fixtures

Look ahead to all the fixtures in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League.
League phase fixtures by team
Live 13/09/2024

League phase fixtures by team

Take a look at each of the 36 teams' eight league phase fixtures.