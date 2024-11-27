Champions League highlights and round-up: Liverpool beat Real Madrid, Dortmund impress, PSV and Benfica mount dramatic comebacks

Liverpool are the first team to have confirmed their place in the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs after beating Real Madrid 2-0 at Anfield, a fifth straight league phase win for the Reds. Borussia Dortmund now have four victories to their name after a resounding 3-0 victory at GNK Dinamo, while PSV Eindhoven and Benfica also had their time in the spotlight with dramatic late comeback wins against Shakhtar Donetsk and Monaco respectively.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action from UEFA Champions League Matchday 5.

Watch all the goals

Wednesday night's action

Crvena Zvezda claimed their first points of the league phase with a stylish victory despite falling behind early on. Ermedin Demirović put the Bundesliga outfit ahead with a crisp volley after just five minutes, before Silas – on loan at the Crveno-beli from the visitors – levelled with a precise side-footed finish soon afterwards.

The hosts edged in front shortly after the half-hour when Rade Krunić powered in from Youngwoo Seol's cross, with substitute Mirko Ivanić's cushioned header and fellow replacement Nemanja Radonjić's double extending the advantage.

Player of the Match: Rade Krunić (Crvena Zvezda)

Matchday 6

11/12: Milan vs Crvena Zvezda, Stuttgart vs Young Boys

Mika Biereth's maiden Champions League goal gave Sturm Graz their first points of the campaign in Klagenfurt. The visitors went closest before the break when Iván Martín shot over as part of an incisive move, although Blanquivermells goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga denied William Bøving as the Austrian side showed greater accuracy from dangerous positions.

Biereth's winner arrived in the 59th minute, the Denmark Under-21 forward striking from close range as his side's run of 11 consecutive defeats in the competition ended.

Player of the Match: Oriol Romeu (Girona)

Matchday 6

10/12: Girona vs Liverpool, 11/12: Lille vs Sturm Graz

Benfica ended Monaco's unbeaten record in the league phase in a five-goal thriller at the Stade Louis II. Eliesse Ben Seghir opened the scoring in the 13th minute, converting Aleksandr Golovin's low cross, but Benfica equalised early in the second half through Vangelis Pavlidis.

A frantic ten minutes followed, with disallowed goals at either end and a second yellow card shown to Monaco's Wilfried Singo, but Monaco retook the lead through substitute Soungoutou Magassa in the 67th minute.

However, two late Benfica goals then inflicted the French side's first league phase defeat, Ángel Di María producing two exquisite deliveries for Arthur Cabral and Zeki Amdouni to head in.

Player of the Match: Ángel Di María (Monaco)

Matchday 6

11/12: Arsenal vs Monaco, Benfica vs Bologna

Aston Villa preserved their perfect defensive home record with a draw at Villa Park. Juve needed Michele Di Gregorio to turn Ollie Watkins' early shot behind and were relieved when Lucas Digne's free-kick curled against the crossbar just before half-time.

The Bianconeri almost went ahead when Emiliano Martínez clawed Francisco Conceição's second-half header off the line. The outstanding Manuel Locatelli later made a crucial block to deny John McGinn, helping Juve stay unbeaten away.

Player of the Match: Francisco Conceição (Juventus)

Matchday 6

10/12: Leipzig vs Aston Villa, 11/12: Juventus vs Man City

Ngal'ayel Mukau scored in either half to give Lille victory in Bologna. Thijs Dallinga had an early effort ruled out for offside while Alexsandro hit a post as the Ligue 1 side pressed. Mukau then put Lille ahead shortly before half-time after an initial attempt was blocked.

Jhon Lucumí equalised with Bologna's first-ever Champions League goal, but the home team's joy was short-lived as Mukau soon met Matias Fernandez-Pardo's pass to seal maximum points for Lille.

Player of the Match: Ngal'ayel Mukau (Lille)

Matchday 6

11/12: Benfica vs Bologna, Lille vs Sturm Graz

Club Brugge began brightly but neither side created a chance before a mix-up at the back led to Cameron Carter-Vickers passing the ball into his own net.

The hosts started the second half on the front foot and their pressure paid off after Daizen Maeda rifled in a superb equaliser. Both sides pushed for a winner, Ferran Jutglà's effort ruled out for the visitors as the points were shared at Celtic Park.

Player of the Match: Daezen Maeda (Celtic)

Matchday 6

10/12: GNK Dinamo vs Celtic, Club Brugge vs Sporting CP

A spectacular Jamie Gittens strike set last season's beaten finalists on their way to claiming a fourth league phase victory. Nuri Sahin's side controlled proceedings from the off, Ramy Bensebaini and Donyell Malen both hitting the woodwork before Gittens powered the visitors in front shortly before half-time with a crisp effort after cutting in from the left.

Algerian international Bensebaini doubled the advantage just over ten minutes after the interval, nodding in emphatically from Pascal Gross' corner, before substitute Serhou Guirassy struck late on with a cool finish.

Player of the Match: Ramy Bensebaini (Dortmund)

Matchday 6

10/12: GNK Dinamo vs Celtic, 11/12: Dortmund vs Barcelona

Both sides missed penalties in a game which ended with Liverpool maintaining their perfect league phase record – and assured of at least a knockout phase play-off place – thanks to two well-worked team goals. Alexis Mac Allister combined with Conor Bradley to put the hosts ahead early in the second half, before Caoimhin Kelleher saved Kylian Mbappé's spot kick.

Mohamed Salah then sent his own penalty wide off a post for Liverpool, but the Reds did get a second goal through substitute Cody Gakpo, who nodded in a short corner expertly executed by Andy Robertson.

Player of the Match: Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool)

Matchday 6

10/12: Girona vs Liverpool, Atalanta vs Real Madrid

PSV came from two down after 87 minutes to claim an astonishing victory. First-half strikes from Danylo Sikan and Oleksandr Zubkov put Shakhtar 2-0 ahead, but the away side were reduced to ten men when Pedro Henrique was dismissed midway through the second half.

Malik Tillman halved the deficit with his free-kick, before a stunning solo effort restored parity. Ricardo Pepi scored with virtually the last kick of the game, five minutes into added time, to complete the rescue act.

Player of the Match: Malik Tillman (PSV)

Matchday 6

10/12: Brest vs PSV, Shakhtar vs Bayern

Tuesday night's action

Atleti sealed an emphatic win in Prague with a relentless attacking display. Julián Alvarez struck in each half – the first an exquisite free-kick – either side of Marcos Llorente's floated cross-shot to put the visitors in control shortly before the hour mark.

Diego Simeone's men showed no let-up as the match wore on, with substitute Antoine Griezmann marking his 100th UEFA Champions League appearance with a low finish and fellow replacement Ángel Correa netting twice from close range in the space of four minutes late on.

Player of the Match: Julián Alvarez (Atlético de Madrid)

Highlights: Sparta Praha 0-6 Atleti

Matchday 6

11/12: Feyenoord vs Sparta Praha, Atleti vs S. Bratislava

Christian Pulišić handed Milan a 21st-minute lead, finishing confidently after running onto Tammy Abraham's pass. The hosts levelled three minutes later, Tigran Barseghyan chipping the ball over Mike Maignan, but a flurry of second-half goals denied them their first league phase points.

Rafael Leão restored the lead with a delightful dink of his own, before Tammy Abraham capitalised on David Strelec's misplaced back pass. Substitute Nino Marcelli gave the hosts late hope with a fierce strike, but those hopes were dented when Marko Tolić was then dismissed.

Player of the Match: Rafael Leão (Milan)

Matchday 6

11/12: Atleti vs S. Bratislava, Milan vs Crvena Zvezda

Highlights: S. Bratislava 2-3 Milan

Florian Wirtz scored twice as Leverkusen overpowered Salzburg in Germany. Wirtz scored an early penalty before a superbly lofted free-kick from Alejandro Grimaldo gave the hosts a two-goal lead inside 11 minutes.

Wirtz scored his second at the half-hour mark with a low shot, Patrik Schick and Aleix Garcia scoring Leverkusen's fourth and fifth in the second half for their first ever goals in the competition.

Player of the Match: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Matchday 6

10/12: Leverkusen vs Inter, Salzburg vs Paris

Highlights: Leverkusen 5-0 Salzburg

Atalanta recorded an eye-catching win thanks to doubles from Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui. Retegui slid in an accomplished finish to open the scoring, though the hosts levelled through Silvère Ganvoula's header.

However, they fell behind after quickfire goals from De Ketelaere and Sead Kolasinac, and it was 4-1 before half-time when Retegui pounced on a cross. De Ketelaere scored his second after the interval, before Lazar Samardžić's solo goal capped the win for the visitors.

Player of the Match: Mateo Retegui (Atalanta)

Matchday 6

10/12: Atalanta vs Real Madrid, 11/12: Stuttgart vs Young Boys

Highlights: Young Boys 1-6 Atalanta

New format explained

Robert Lewandowski's two goals – including his 100th in the UEFA Champions League – and Dani Olmo's strike were the difference, as Barcelona claimed an 11th consecutive home win across all competitions. Lewandowski broke the deadlock from the penalty spot to mark his century, before Olmo showcased his sublime footwork to add a second.

There was still time for Lewandowski to score another in added time for Barcelona's third, expertly taking Alejandro Balde's pass into his stride and coolly slotting in.

Player of the Match: Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona)

Matchday 6

10/12: Brest vs PSV, 11/12: B. Dortmund vs Barcelona

Highlights: Barcelona 3-0 Brest

Minjae Kim's close-range header ensured Bayern extended their winning run without conceding to seven matches across all competitions. The Korea Republic international nodded emphatically into the roof of the net after the Paris defence were unable to clear Joshua Kimmich's swirling delivery from a corner.

Paris, who were reduced to ten men just before the hour mark following Ousmane Dembélé's dismissal for a second booking, could have gone further behind but for Matvei Safonov's fingertip save to turn Jamal Musiala's powerful strike onto the post.

Player of the Match: Minjae Kim (Bayern)

Matchday 6

10/12: Shakhtar vs Bayern, Salzburg vs Paris

Highlights: Bayern München 1-0 Paris

Inter moved to the league phase summit with a narrow victory over Leipzig, who remain without a point. Simone Inzaghi's side took the lead in the 27th minute, when Castello Lukeba diverted Federico Dimarco's free-kick beyond his own goalkeeper.

Denzel Dumfries fired wide just after the break while Yann Sommer denied Antonio Nusa at the other end, as the Nerazzurri secured a fifth successive clean sheet in this season's competition.

Player of the Match: Piotr Zieliński (Inter)

Matchday 6

10/12: Leverkusen vs Inter, Leipzig vs Aston Villa

Highlights: Inter 1-0 Leipzig

Feyenoord came from 3-0 down to score three late goals and earn a remarkable point against City. An Erling Haaland double and a deflected İlkay Gündoğan effort had initially put the hosts in complete control.

But Anis Hadj Moussa took advantage of some hesitant defending to offer the visitors hope before Santiago Giménez tapped in to reduce the deficit further. That set up a thrilling finish, and Dávid Hancko sparked wild celebrations by heading in from Igor Paixão's cross.

Player of the Match: Anis Hadj Moussa (Feyenoord)

Matchday 6

11/12: Juventus vs Man City, Feyenoord vs Sparta Praha

Highlights: Man City 3-3 Feyenoord

Arsenal cruised to an emphatic victory with a dominant attacking display in Lisbon. Gabriel Martinelli tapped in an early opener, before Kai Havertz finished a well-worked team goal and Gabriel headed home a set piece just before half-time.

Sporting emerged with intent after the break and got a goal back through Gonçalo Inácio, but Bukayo Saka's penalty and Leandro Trossard's header from a rebound wrapped up Arsenal's victory.

Player of the Match: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Matchday 6

10/12: Club Brugge vs Sporting CP, 11/12: Arsenal vs Monaco

Highlights: Sporting CP 1-5 Arsenal

Download the app