Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match

UEFA will issue an official Player of the Match award, presented by PlayStation, after every 2024/25 UEFA Champions League game this season to recognise the best performers in Europe's elite club competition.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel at each fixture will decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

League phase

Matchday 1

17/09: Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa – Youri Tielemans

17/09: Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven – Kenan Yıldız

17/09: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool – Ryan Gravenberch

17/09: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo – Harry Kane

17/09: Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart – Thibaut Courtois

17/09: Sporting CP 2-0 LOSC Lille – Viktor Gyökeres



