Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match

Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Take a look at who has taken home the official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League game this season.

Youri Tielemans with his award following Aston Villa's Matchday 1 victory
UEFA will issue an official Player of the Match award, presented by PlayStation, after every 2024/25 UEFA Champions League game this season to recognise the best performers in Europe's elite club competition.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel at each fixture will decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.

League phase

Matchday 1

17/09: Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa – Youri Tielemans
17/09: Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven – Kenan Yıldız
17/09: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool – Ryan Gravenberch
17/09: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo – Harry Kane
17/09: Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart – Thibaut Courtois
17/09: Sporting CP 2-0 LOSC Lille – Viktor Gyökeres

18/09: Sparta Praha vs Salzburg – ﻿
18/09: Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk
18/09: Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava
18/09: Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
18/09: Manchester City vs Inter
18/09: Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona

19/09: Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen
19/09: Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica – ﻿
19/09: Monaco vs Barcelona
19/09: Atalanta vs Arsenal
19/09: Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig
19/09: Brest vs Sturm Graz

