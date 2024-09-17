Every UEFA Champions League Player of the Match
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Take a look at who has taken home the official Player of the Match award after every UEFA Champions League game this season.
UEFA will issue an official Player of the Match award, presented by PlayStation, after every 2024/25 UEFA Champions League game this season to recognise the best performers in Europe's elite club competition.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel at each fixture will decide who deserves to be the Player of the Match, with an official trophy handed to the successful candidate after full time. Bolded teams (below) are those of the selected player.
League phase
Matchday 1
17/09: Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa – Youri Tielemans
17/09: Juventus 3-1 PSV Eindhoven – Kenan Yıldız
17/09: AC Milan 1-3 Liverpool – Ryan Gravenberch
17/09: Bayern München 9-2 GNK Dinamo – Harry Kane
17/09: Real Madrid 3-1 Stuttgart – Thibaut Courtois
17/09: Sporting CP 2-0 LOSC Lille – Viktor Gyökeres
18/09: Sparta Praha vs Salzburg –
18/09: Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk –
18/09: Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava –
18/09: Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund –
18/09: Manchester City vs Inter –
18/09: Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona –
19/09: Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen –
19/09: Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica –
19/09: Monaco vs Barcelona –
19/09: Atalanta vs Arsenal –
19/09: Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig –
19/09: Brest vs Sturm Graz –