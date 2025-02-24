2025/26 Champions League: Format, dates, draws, final

In 2025/26, Europe's elite club competition returns for its 71st season and its 34th since it was renamed the UEFA Champions League. It kicks off on 8 July 2025 and runs until the final in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday 30 May 2026.

Please note that dates are subject to change.

New format explained

How will 2025/26 Champions League qualifying work?

Twenty-nine teams qualify directly for the league phase, with the final seven spots coming through qualifying, culminating in August's play-offs. The stage at which the teams enter qualifying is based on their association club coefficient rankings. All ties are played over two legs.

When are the 2025/26 Champions League qualifying rounds and play-offs?

First qualifying round: 8/9 & 15/16 July 2025

Second qualifying round: 22/23 & 29/30 July 2025

Third qualifying round: 5/6 & 12 August 2025

Play-offs: 19/20 & 26/27 August 2025

When are the league phase matches in the 2025/26 Champions League?

Matchday 1: 16–18 September 2025

Matchday 2: 30 September–1 October 2025

Matchday 3: 21/22 October 2025

Matchday 4: 4/5 November 2025

Matchday 5: 25/26 November 2025

Matchday 6: 9/10 December 2025

Matchday 7: 20/21 January 2026

Matchday 8: 28 January 2026

When is the 2025/26 Champions League knockout phase?

Knockout phase play-offs: 17/18 & 24/25 February 2026

Round of 16: 10/11 & 17/18 March 2026

Quarter-finals: 7/8 & 14/15 April 2026

Semi-finals: 28/29 April & 5/6 May 2026

Final: 30 May 2026 (Budapest)

When are the 2025/26 Champions League draws?

First qualifying round: 17 June 2025

Second qualifying round: 18 June 2025

Third qualifying round: 21 July 2025

Play-offs: 4 August 2025

League phase: 28 August 2025

Knockout phase play-offs: 30 January 2026

Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final: 27 February 2026

Puskás Aréna

Where is the Champions League final in 2026?

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary, will provide the stage as Champions League action reaches its zenith on 30 May 2026. The stadium also hosted the UEFA Europa League decider in 2023, but this will be the first time that the final of Europe's premier club competition is held in Hungary.

As well as the Champions League trophy, the 2025/26 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

