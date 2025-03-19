2025/26 UEFA Champions League: Which teams are in the European Performance Spots as it stands?

Regular updates on which associations and clubs are set to earn an extra league phase place via the European Performance Spots.

Last updated: 09:00 CET on Wednesday 19 March

What are the European Performance Spots?

As happened last year under the new format of European club competitions, the European Performance Spots will go to the associations with the best collective performance by their clubs in the previous season’s UEFA men’s club competitions (i.e. the association club coefficient of the previous season, which is based on the total number of club coefficient points obtained by each club from an association, divided by the number of clubs from that association, in accordance with Annex D on the competition regulations).

Those two associations will each earn one automatic place in the league phase ("European Performance Spot") for the club ranked next-best in their domestic league behind those clubs that have already qualified directly for the league phase.

Which associations would benefit from the European Performance Spot as it stands?

England and Spain currently have the highest 2024/25 association club coefficients and would therefore each earn a European Performance Spot.

2024/25 association club coefficients

1. England: 169.750 points / seven clubs = 24.250 average

2. Spain: 151.750 points / seven clubs = 21.678 average

3. Italy: 159.500 points / eight clubs = 19.937 average

4. Germany: 143.375 points / eight clubs = 17.921 average

Which clubs would take the European Performance Spots as it stands?

Manchester City and Villarreal would currently each claim an automatic league phase place via the European Performance Spots.

Both associations have four automatic league phase spots for the 2025/26 campaign, meaning the teams that finish in the top four in both the Premier League and La Liga standings will be assured of a place in the league phase.

Each association's European Performance Spot would therefore go to the team in fifth spot in their respective league table.

European Performance Spots as it stands

England: Manchester City

Spain: Villarreal

Who else will qualify for the league phase?

The European Performance Spots make up two of the additional four slots for the league phase of UEFA Champions League, under the new format. The other additional places are awarded as follows:

Slot three: This place will go to the club ranked third in the championship of the association in fifth position in the access list (France), which is determined by the five-year UEFA association club coefficient ranking up to the end of the 2023/24 season.

Slot four: Τhis place will be awarded to a domestic champion by extending from four to five the number of clubs qualifying via the champions path of the competition qualifying process, which will consist of three qualifying rounds and the play-offs.

The 36 spots for the 2025/26 league phase will therefore be determined as follows:

2024/25 UEFA Champions League winner (1)

2024/25 UEFA Europa League winner (1)

England (4)

Italy (4)

Spain (4)

Germany (4)

France (3)

Netherlands (2)

Portugal (1)

Belgium (1)

Türkiye (1)

Czechia (1)

European Performance Spots (2)

Qualifying rounds – champions path (5)

Qualifying rounds – league path (2)