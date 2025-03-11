Champions League Official Live football scores & Fantasy
Champions League round of 16: Starting and possible second-leg line-ups and team news

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Who's likely to start and who is unavailable or doubtful? UEFA.com lists and predicts the second-leg line-ups.

Luis Díaz is expected to start for Liverpool
UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 11 March

Barcelona vs Benfica (18:45 CET)

Barcelona

Starting XI: Szczęsny; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Benfica

Starting XI: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Orkun Kökçü, Florentino, Aursnes; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Schjelderup

Inter vs Feyenoord

Inter

Possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bisseck; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Arnautović, Taremi
Out: Darmian (thigh), Dimarco (thigh), Zalewski (calf), Zieliński (calf)
Doubtful: De Vrij (muscular), Lautaro Martínez (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Barella, Bastoni, Dumfries, Pavard

Feyenoord

Possible XI: ﻿Wellenreuther; Read, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Moder, Beelen, Smal; Hadj Moussa, Carranza, Ivanušec
Out: Osman (suspended), Bijlow (knee), Hwang (muscular), Igor Paixão (thigh), Lotombo (leg), Milambo (knock), Nadje (foot), Nieuwkoop (leg), Stengs (ankle), Timber (knee), Zerrouki (leg)﻿
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Mitchell, Trauner

Leverkusen vs Bayern München

Leverkusen

Possible XI: Kovář; Arthur, Tah, Hermoso, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Adli, Grimaldo; Frimpong, Tella
Out: Mukiele (suspended), Belocian (cruciate ligament), Terrier (Achilles), Wirtz (foot)
Doubtful: Xhaka (illness), Tapsoba (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Frimpong, García, Tah, Wirtz, Xhaka

Bayern München

Possible XI: Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane
Out: Neuer (calf), Pavlović (illness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Goretzka, Sané

Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain

Liverpool

Possible XI: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Elliott, Luis Díaz; Núñez
Out: Bradley (hamstring), Gomez (hamstring), Morton (shoulder)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Elliott, Konaté, Mac Allister, Robertson, Van Dijk

Paris Saint-Germain

Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Marquinhos, Fabián Ruiz

Wednesday 12 March

Lille vs Borussia Dortmund (18:45 CET)

Lille

Possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Mukau, Mbappé; David
Out: Zhegrova (adductor)
Doubtful: Sahraoui (match fitness), Bakker (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: David, Meunier

Borussia Dortmund

Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson; Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy
Out: Svensson (knee), Nmecha (knee)
Doubtful: Chukwuemeka (knee)
Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Gross, Ryerson, Sabitzer

Arsenal vs PSV

Arsenal

Possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Merino, Trossard
Out: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), Havertz (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Martinelli, Sterling, Timber

PSV

Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Schouten, Til, Saibari; Perišić, De Jong, Lang
Out: Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle), Bajraktarević (illness)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Malacia, Veerman

Aston Villa vs Club Brugge

Aston Villa

Possible XI: Martínez; Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins
Out: Barkley (knee)
Doubtful: Asensio (unspecified), Martínez (unspecified), Onana (thigh)
Misses next match if booked: Digne, Disasi, Kamara, Rashford

Club Brugge

Possible XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà
Out: Meijer (knee), Seys (muscular)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Onyedika, Seys, Skóraś, Tzolis, Vetlesen

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid

Possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez
Out: Koke (muscular)
Doubtful: Lenglet (unspecified), De Paul (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Correa, Giménez

Real Madrid

Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior
Out: Carvajal (knee), Ceballos (tendon), Éder Militão (knee), Vallejo (hamstring)
Doubtful: none
Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni

Last updated: Tuesday, March 11, 2025