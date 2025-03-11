Champions League round of 16: Starting and possible second-leg line-ups and team news

UEFA.com gives Fantasy Football managers a helping hand by listing and predicting the line-ups for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second legs.

We've also got the details of which players are suspended and who the injury doubts are ahead of the matches.

Tuesday 11 March

Barcelona

Starting XI: Szczęsny; Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Benfica

Starting XI: Trubin; Tomás Araújo, António Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Orkun Kökçü, Florentino, Aursnes; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Pavlidis, Schjelderup

Inter

Possible XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bisseck; Dumfries, Frattesi, Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan, Carlos Augusto; Arnautović, Taremi

Out: Darmian (thigh), Dimarco (thigh), Zalewski (calf), Zieliński (calf)

Doubtful: De Vrij (muscular), Lautaro Martínez (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Asllani, Barella, Bastoni, Dumfries, Pavard

Feyenoord

Possible XI: ﻿Wellenreuther; Read, Trauner, Hancko, Bueno; Moder, Beelen, Smal; Hadj Moussa, Carranza, Ivanušec

Out: Osman (suspended), Bijlow (knee), Hwang (muscular), Igor Paixão (thigh), Lotombo (leg), Milambo (knock), Nadje (foot), Nieuwkoop (leg), Stengs (ankle), Timber (knee), Zerrouki (leg)﻿

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Mitchell, Trauner

Leverkusen

Possible XI: Kovář; Arthur, Tah, Hermoso, Hincapie; Xhaka, Palacios; Adli, Grimaldo; Frimpong, Tella

Out: Mukiele (suspended), Belocian (cruciate ligament), Terrier (Achilles), Wirtz (foot)

Doubtful: Xhaka (illness), Tapsoba (illness)

Misses next match if booked: Andrich, Frimpong, García, Tah, Wirtz, Xhaka

Bayern München

Possible XI: Urbig; Laimer, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Out: Neuer (calf), Pavlović (illness)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Gnabry, Goretzka, Sané

Liverpool

Possible XI: Alisson Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Elliott, Luis Díaz; Núñez

Out: Bradley (hamstring), Gomez (hamstring), Morton (shoulder)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Elliott, Konaté, Mac Allister, Robertson, Van Dijk

Paris Saint-Germain

Possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Fabián Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembélé, Barcola

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Marquinhos, Fabián Ruiz

Wednesday 12 March

Lille

Possible XI: Chevalier; Meunier, Diakité, Alexsandro, Gudmundsson; André, Bouaddi; Haraldsson, Mukau, Mbappé; David

Out: Zhegrova (adductor)

Doubtful: Sahraoui (match fitness), Bakker (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: David, Meunier

Borussia Dortmund

Possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson; Can, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Gross, Sabitzer; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy

Out: Svensson (knee), Nmecha (knee)

Doubtful: Chukwuemeka (knee)

Misses next match if booked: Beier, Couto, Gross, Ryerson, Sabitzer

Arsenal

Possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Ødegaard, Jorginho, Rice; Sterling, Merino, Trossard

Out: Jesus (knee), Saka (hamstring), Tomiyasu (knee), Havertz (hamstring)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Martinelli, Sterling, Timber

PSV

Possible XI: Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Mauro Júnior; Schouten, Til, Saibari; Perišić, De Jong, Lang

Out: Pepi (knee), Tillman (ankle), Bajraktarević (illness)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: De Jong, Mauro Júnior, Karsdorp, Malacia, Veerman

Aston Villa

Possible XI: Martínez; Disasi, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Rashford; Watkins

Out: Barkley (knee)

Doubtful: Asensio (unspecified), Martínez (unspecified), Onana (thigh)

Misses next match if booked: Digne, Disasi, Kamara, Rashford

Club Brugge

Possible XI: Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordoñez, Mechele, De Cuyper; Onyedika, Jashari; Talbi, Vanaken, Tzolis; Jutglà

Out: Meijer (knee), Seys (muscular)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Onyedika, Seys, Skóraś, Tzolis, Vetlesen

Atlético de Madrid

Possible XI: Oblak; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Galán; Simeone, De Paul, Barrios, Lino; Griezmann, Alvarez

Out: Koke (muscular)

Doubtful: Lenglet (unspecified), De Paul (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Correa, Giménez

Real Madrid

Possible XI: Courtois; Valverde, Rüdiger, Raúl Asencio, Mendy; Modrić, Tchouaméni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Out: Carvajal (knee), Ceballos (tendon), Éder Militão (knee), Vallejo (hamstring)

Doubtful: none

Misses next match if booked: Camavinga, Endrick, Éder Militão, Modrić, Rüdiger, Tchouaméni

