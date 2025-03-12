Champions League highlights and round-up: Real Madrid beat Atleti on penalties, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Dortmund through

Holders Real Madrid are through to a fifth straight UEFA Champions League quarter-final despite a 1-0 second-leg defeat to Atlético de Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's side ultimately required a penalty shoot-out to oust their city rivals.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, two Premier League clubs – Arsenal and Aston Villa – also secured their progress, the Gunners easing through despite being held at home by PSV, with Villa once again impressing against Club Brugge. Last season's runners-up, Borussia Dortmund, overcame Lille.

Barcelona had become the first team through after turning on the style against Benfica, with Paris book-ending Tuesday night when they beat Liverpool on penalties. Bayern München and Inter, meanwhile, completed their assignments over Leverkusen and Feyenoord respectively. UEFA.com rounds up the action.

Wednesday's action

Highlights: Atleti 1-0 Real Madrid (2-4 pens)

Antonio Rüdiger converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out as Real Madrid held their nerve to book a last-eight place.

With Julián Alvarez and Marcos Llorente failing from the spot either side of Jan Oblak keeping out Lucas Vázquez's kick, Rüdiger squeezed his effort just inside the Slovenian international's right-hand post to secure Madrid's progress despite defeat on the night.

Diego Simeone's men had got off to a wonderful start when Conor Gallagher struck from close range after just 28 seconds, with Real Madrid's best chance inside regulation time coming via Vinícius Júnior's 70th-minute penalty, but the Brazilian international scooped his spot kick over the bar. There was more penalty drama to come.

Player of the Match: Julian Álvarez (Atleti)

Highlights: Aston Villa 3-0 Club Brugge

Marco Asensio scored twice as Aston Villa cruised into the quarter-finals at the expense of ten-man Club Brugge, who had Kyriani Sabbe sent off after 17 minutes.

Introduced as a half-time substitute, Asensio struck five minutes later by volleying into the roof of the net.

Morgan Rogers teed up Ian Maatsen for his first Villa goal in the 57th minute, before Asensio put the icing on the cake with his second of the night four minutes later.

Player of the Match: Marco Asensio (Aston Villa)

Watch all the highlights

Highlights: Lille 1-2 B.Dortmund

Dortmund will meet Barcelona in the quarter-finals after Maximilian Beier's exquisite finish completed a second-half comeback at Lille.

The hosts got off to a dream start through Jonathan David, who guided in Ismaily's fifth-minute cutback, and withstood Dortmund's first-half pressure through last-ditch defending and a catalogue of Lucas Chevalier saves.

However, the visitors showed a clinical edge after the break, Emre Can's confident penalty bringing them level in the tie before Beier crashed his 65th-minute strike into the top corner.

Player of the Match: Emre Can (B. Dortmund)

Highlights: Arsenal 2-2 PSV

Oleksandr Zinchenko opened his Champions League account and Couhaib Driouech netted on his full competition debut in an entertaining second leg in north London.

After Zinchenko put Arsenal ahead from distance six minutes in, Perišić became the first visiting player of the campaign to score against the Gunners by finishing clinically 12 minutes later.

Myles Lewis-Skelly hit the post before Declan Rice headed in after 37 minutes, and Driouech lobbed goalkeeper David Raya as the Dutch side replied 20 minutes from time.

Player of the Match: Raheem Sterling (Arsenal)

Tuesday's action

Highlights: Liverpool 0-1 Paris (1-4 pens)

Paris keeper Donnarumma saved twice in the shoot-out as Paris overcame a 1-0 first-leg deficit to reach the quarter-finals.

Ousmane Dembélé completed a slick move by slotting in his seventh goal of the campaign in the 12th minute, drawing Paris level in the tie in doing so, but Liverpool dominated after the break and Luis Enrique's side needed Donnarumma to brilliantly paw Luis Díaz's header away and maintain overall parity in the tie.

The visitors went closest during extra time before Donnarumma denied Darwin Núñez and Curtis Jones from the spot, allowing 19-year-old substitute Désiré Doué to convert the decisive penalty.

Player of the Match: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris)

Highlights: Barcelona 3-1 Benfica

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal starred as Barcelona roared into the quarter-finals. The pair combined for the 11th-minute opener, the Spanish youngster providing a fine cross for the Brazilian international to coolly volley in. Nicolás Otamendi replied almost instantly for Benfica with a header.

Yamal netted the pick of the goals with a sublime curling strike on 27 minutes, and Raphinha then fired in his 11th of the campaign to become the overall top scorer this season and end the contest before half-time.

Player of the Match: Pedri (Barcelona)

Highlights: Inter 2-1 Feyenoord

Inter are through to the quarter-finals for just the second time since 2010/11 after wrapping up a comfortable aggregate triumph over Feyenoord.

Marcus Thuram put the Serie A side ahead in style eight minutes in, receiving the ball midway inside the Feyenoord half and weaving his way into the penalty area before unleashing a sensational long-range strike.

Jakub Moder reduced the deficit for Feyenoord from the penalty spot just before half-time but Inter replied with a spot kick of their own shortly after the interval, converted by Hakan Çalhanoğlu for his second goal in the Champions League knockout rounds – the first coming in February 2015.

Player of the Match: Marcus Thuram (Inter)

Highlights: Leverkusen 0-2 Bayern München

Harry Kane's tap-in and Alphonso Davies' first-time finish sealed a convincing victory for Bayern.

Kane, twice denied by Lukas Hrádecký in the opening stages, extended the lead across the tie early in the second half with a straightforward strike after Patrik Schick's clearance rebounded into the path of the Bayern No9.

The England captain then turned provider when spotting the run of Davies into the area, with the Canadian international full-back sweeping in impressively.

The visitors pressed for further goals in the closing stages, with Jamal Musiala denied by the woodwork on two occasions.

Player of the Match: Harry Kane (Bayern)