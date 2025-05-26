2025/26 UEFA Champions League: Newcastle and Villarreal secure next season's European Performance Spots

England and Spain finished in the top two of the 2024/25 association club coefficients and therefore secured next season's European Performance Spots; the two berths have been filled by Newcastle United and Villarreal, respectively.

2025/26 access list

What are the European Performance Spots?

As happened last year under the new format of the European club competitions, the European Performance Spots go to the associations with the best collective performance by their clubs at the end of the current season's UEFA men's club competitions (i.e. the association club coefficient from the season just completed, which is based on the total number of club coefficient points obtained by each club from an association, divided by the number of clubs from that association, in accordance with Annex D of the competition regulations).

Those two associations each earn one automatic place in the league phase ("European Performance Spot") for the club ranked next-best in their domestic league behind those clubs that have already qualified directly for the league phase.

Which associations have benefited from the European Performance Spots next season?

2024/25 association club coefficients



1. England: 204.250 points / seven clubs = 29.178 average

2. Spain: 167.250 points / seven clubs = 23.892 average

3. Italy: 175.000 points / eight clubs = 21.875 average

4. Germany: 147.375 points / eight clubs = 18.421 average

5. France: 123.500 points / seven clubs = 17.642 average

6. Portugal: 81.250 points / five clubs = 16.250 average

7. Belgium: 78.250 points / five clubs = 15.650 average

8. Netherlands: 91.500 points / six clubs = 15.250 average

9. Greece: 50.750 points / four clubs = 12.687 average

10. Norway: 47.250 points / four clubs = 11.812 average

Which clubs take the European Performance Spots?

Both Spain and England have four automatic league phase spots for the 2025/26 campaign, meaning the teams that finish in the top four in both the Premier League and La Liga standings are assured of places in the league phase.

Newcastle, fifth in the Premier League, will take England's European Performance Spot, while Spain's will go to fifth-placed Villarreal.

European Performance Spots

England: Newcastle United

Spain: Villarreal

The 36 spots for the 2025/26 league phase are determined as follows:

2024/25 UEFA Champions League winner (1)

2024/25 UEFA Europa League winner (1)

England (4)

Italy (4)

Spain (4)

Germany (4)

France (3)

Netherlands (2)

Portugal (1)

Belgium (1)

Türkiye (1)

Czechia (1)

European Performance Spots (2)

Qualifying rounds – champions path (5)

Qualifying rounds – league path (2)

The latest 2025/26 men's UEFA club competition access lists are available here.